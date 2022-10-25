ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Sheriff's Dept: Boy found in Davidson County lived in dog kennel for six months

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 4 days ago
The nine-year-old boy who was found locked inside a dog kennel last week in Davidson County told authorities that he had been living in the enclosure since April because he didn’t have a room inside the family residence, according to the search warrant.

According to information on the warrant provided by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7 a.m. on Oct. 19, the sheriff's office received an anonymous call from a citizen who reported there was a child locked in an outdoor dog kennel on Cress Road in Lexington and that they believed the child had been there overnight.

Officers responded to the residence and after climbing the farm-style gate in the driveway located a 9-year-old boy locked in a dog kennel with a padlock.

The warrant stated that the boy was only wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes. At the time of discovery, the temperature was 28 degrees and there was visible frost on the ground.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 36 years and I’ve never seen anything of this significance,” said Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons..

According to law enforcement there was a doghouse inside the fencing for the dog kennel, and officers discovered two blankets, a coat, a hooded sweatshirt, a pair of kid's shoes, two short sleeved shirts and a pair of pants, all of which were damp. They also discovered a battery-operated light found underneath the straw in the doghouse.

A neighbor arrived on the scene on a four-wheeler and advised deputies that the boy had been in the dog kennel since 10:30 p.m. the night before because he and brought him a coat and some snacks.

Officers witness statement on the arrest warrant said that while law enforcement was breaking the combination-style padlock, a deputy spotted an adult female through the backdoor of the house holding a baby. The affidavit said the woman “looked right at him before turning off the lights and walking out of sight”.

While being assessed by Davidson County EMS, the 9-year-old made the statement that he had been “living outside since April” and that “he did not have a room in the house because he lived outdoors”.

He was transported to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem for evaluation and was later released on the same date.

After securing the child with EMS, Davidson County Deputies forced entry into the residence and encountered Sarah Starr,30, who made a “spontaneous utterance that she did not know the combination to the lock on the kennel, only the aunt knew it”, according to the search warrant.

According to law enforcement while being detained at the scene, Starr also stated that she and her husband were aware the boy was being held in the dog kennel and claimed they were “upset” about it, but only her aunt knew the combination.

During a search of the residence, officers took custody of the 8-month-old boy Starr was holding and a 4-year-old boy who was discovered underneath the bed playing with an iPad. Officers also determined a 8-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl also resided at the home but were at school at the time.

A dog was also inside of the residence.

Starr stated the 9-yar-old boy was not her biological child, and his mother is no longer in his life, according to the search warrant. Davidson County Sheriff’s Deputies said her husband, Jonathan Starr, was identified as the biological father of the nine-year-old and the two younger children. He was not one the property at the time and was later arrested.

Detective with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office contacted Davidson County Social Services to respond to the scene. Davidson County Social Services has taken protective custody of five of the children.

According to law enforcement, the residence on Cress Road was owned by Shelly Barnes, aunt of Sarah Starr. During a search of the property, officers discovered a marijuana plant in the bedroom and over 12 pounds (202 ounces) of a “leafy green substance” in containers at different locations on the property.

Other property that was seized included three surveillance cameras, two field cameras and a semi-automatic pistol with ammunition rounds.

Following an extensive investigation, Jonathan and Sarah Starr were arrested and charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and false imprisonment.

Detectives also later arrested Shelly Barnes for felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, false imprisonment, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale/distribution for a controlled substance.

Barnes was previously convicted of identity theft in 2004.

The three suspects were transported to the Davidson County Magistrates Office, where Jonathan and Sarah Starr were both given a $100,000 secured bond. Barnes was given a $300,000 secured bond. All three are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 10.

Representatives from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office stated that although arrests have been made in this incident, it is still an ongoing and active investigation.

Simmons said that this case is an example of why citizens should report anything they consider unusual or suspicious to law enforcement.

“If you see something in your neighborhood, say something,” said Simmons. “We want the public to get involved, to make it a combined effort to make Davidson County safter for our kids...This is why you get into law enforcement; we fight the battle for those that can’t fight for themselves.

Responding agencies during this incident were Davidson County EMS, Davidson County Social Services, Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, Southmont Fire Department, and The Dragon Fly House Children’s Advocacy Center.

.

