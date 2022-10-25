Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
News4Jax.com
Man fatally shot in Moncrief neighborhood, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has died after being shot Saturday night on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When police arrived at Golfbrook Drive in the Moncrief neighborhood around 7: 30 p.m., they said they found a man in his late teens or early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
News4Jax.com
Man found fatally shot in street on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his late 20s was found fatally shot in the street Saturday morning on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said. Sgt. Mike Russell said someone who was driving by around 7 a.m. spotted the man lying in the street on Bicentennial Drive, just off Normandy Boulevard.
School bus involved in a hit-and-run in Duval County: Driver still missing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 6:20 p.m. Friday night, a vehicle collision on I-295 northbound service road from Collins Road occurred, involving four vehicles. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, a vehicle which was...
60-year-old pronounced dead in Putnam County Crash, six injured after ejection in crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
JSO investigates the death of a man on the west side
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man on the west side. Action News Jax Princess Jhane Stepherson was near the scene where the man’s body was found by people just heading out their door this morning. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
News4Jax.com
4 children among 7 passengers thrown from SUV in rollover crash that left 1 woman dead, FHP says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and six others -- including four children -- were injured Friday night in a rollover crash off County Road 309 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 27-year-old passenger was in...
JSO: Person found shot, killed near apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 7 a.m. this morning patrol officers were dispatched to the Saddle Brook Landing Apartments in reference to a person shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival, an officer located a male in...
Jacksonville man expected to be OK after being shot by roommate, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot in the torso by his roommate, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of San Juan Ave. When they arrived, they located a man in his 40s with a gun shot wound to the mid-section.
Man dead after early morning Arlington shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting in Arlington, early on Friday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is now searching for information on the suspect. Around 6:02 a.m., JSO responded to the 900 block of Bert Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers found two...
Employee dead after workplace related shooting in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An employee of Mobile Communications America is dead after shooting in the parking lot of the business on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to 6609 Commonwealth Avenue around 11:45 p.m. in response to a shooting. Police say upon arrival they...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Update: CCSO arrests third suspect
Update (1:30 p.m.): Law enforcement apprehended the third suspect who had been on the run since this morning in Columbia County. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) social media post at 1:30 p.m., the man was apprehended and area school lockdowns were lifted. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will now assume the lead in the investigation.
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
JSO: Man in hospital after shooting in Wesconnett neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a young man was shot on Catoma Street. According to detectives, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the location and found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Multiple agency high-speed chase nets three arrests, Dodge Hellcat reaches speeds over 160 mph
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol communications center in Jacksonville received a call on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6:23 a.m. of two stolen vehicles. A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango were being tracked by the owner traveling north on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
Jacksonville police: Man dead after being shot outside Commonwealth Avenue business where he worked
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after police said he was shot Thursday morning outside of a business where he worked. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6900 block of Commonwealth Avenue to reports of a person shot just before noon. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
News4Jax.com
Nothing found in search for human remains near Westside gas station, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Searchers were spotted again Thursday morning near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, where the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators were searching for human remains. JSO declined to elaborate on the case related to the Westside Jacksonville search but told News4JAX on Thursday...
News4Jax.com
Man dies when SUV careens over guardrail, submerges in Trout River, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A driver died just after midnight Wednesday in a crash on New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man’s SUV was traveling southbound on New Kings Road along with a car driven by...
No, cases will not be reopened automatically even if a JSO officer is under internal investigation
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Community leaders are calling for action after tweets and retweets from Jacksonville Sheriff's Sgt. Douglas Howell revealed potentially racist and biased views about Black people and the LGBTQ community. THE QUESTION. Will cases that Sgt. Howell are involved in be reopened?. THE SOURCES. Former Jacksonville...
FHP: Man dead after his car crashed through guardrail into the St. Johns River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man drowned Wednesday morning when his car crashed through a guardrail and into the St. Johns River. According to FHP, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the man was driving an SUV southbound on New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue. At the same time, a 39-year-old man from Jacksonville with driving on the same road in the same direction. The SUV struck the sedan before going through the guardrail.
Teen shoots 5-year-old after argument with child's parents
A 5-year-old child was critically injured after he was shot by a 17-year-old who got into an argument with his father.
