JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot in the torso by his roommate, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of San Juan Ave. When they arrived, they located a man in his 40s with a gun shot wound to the mid-section.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO