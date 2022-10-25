ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Man fatally shot in Moncrief neighborhood, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has died after being shot Saturday night on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When police arrived at Golfbrook Drive in the Moncrief neighborhood around 7: 30 p.m., they said they found a man in his late teens or early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man dead after early morning Arlington shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting in Arlington, early on Friday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is now searching for information on the suspect. Around 6:02 a.m., JSO responded to the 900 block of Bert Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers found two...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Update: CCSO arrests third suspect

Update (1:30 p.m.): Law enforcement apprehended the third suspect who had been on the run since this morning in Columbia County. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) social media post at 1:30 p.m., the man was apprehended and area school lockdowns were lifted. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will now assume the lead in the investigation.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Nothing found in search for human remains near Westside gas station, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Searchers were spotted again Thursday morning near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, where the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators were searching for human remains. JSO declined to elaborate on the case related to the Westside Jacksonville search but told News4JAX on Thursday...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

FHP: Man dead after his car crashed through guardrail into the St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man drowned Wednesday morning when his car crashed through a guardrail and into the St. Johns River. According to FHP, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the man was driving an SUV southbound on New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue. At the same time, a 39-year-old man from Jacksonville with driving on the same road in the same direction. The SUV struck the sedan before going through the guardrail.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy