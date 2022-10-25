Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
COVID-19 Testing Site In Johnston County To Close Permanently
SMITHFIELD – The Radeas COVID-19 testing site, located at 601-B North Eighth Street in Smithfield, will close permanently on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Residents can still acquire at-home test kits at the Johnston County Public Health Department or seek testing at retail pharmacies or private doctors’ offices. The Health Department will not be providing walk-in testing for COVID-19 at this time.
Cameras on Harnett County school buses capture the scene as drivers blow by; fines add up to more than half a million
In the year since Harnett County Schools outfitted the district’s buses cameras to catch drivers who pass as students try to board, the BusPatrol technology has captured thousands of violations, and the county has collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. Violations start at $400 if a driver...
Johnston school board apologizes to former Clayton High football coach and principal
School board chair Todd Sutton said former Clayton High football coach Hunter Jenks did nothing wrong and has been cleared of any wrongdoing.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Team Places First At Robotics Competition
For the second year in a row Johnston County has walked away with top honors at an all-girl robotics competition. Doyenne Inspiration was held on Oct. 16, 2022 at Chapel Hill High School, and G-Force Robotics, an all-girl teamed based in Clayton, N.C. took home the top prize. Doyenne Inspiration...
Vote 2022: Are Wake County Bonds Affordable for Homeowners?
Voters are also deciding on a $530.7 Million Wake County Public School Bond. Also on the ballot, is a $353 Million D Wake Tech Workforce Forward Bond.
$2 million townhomes being developed under 'missing middle' housing efforts
17 high-end townhomes are being proposed and would be built on a 2.5 acre property in the Hayes Barton historic district in Raleigh.
Here's how Wake County parents got their children the education they're owed: 'We tried for years'
IEPs are plans that detail what type of support each child with disabilities will receive and schools are legally required to follow them.
'Leave and get away': East Wake HS junior suspended after running from school in middle of lockdown
Mother of East Wake High School student is looking for answers after her daughter is suspended for leaving school during lockdown.
Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall
WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
North Carolina student brought bullet to school, school system says
According to Wake County Public Schools, the student showed the bullet to several schoolmates and claimed to be in possession of additional ammunition.
neusenews.com
Michael Chastain: Candidate for Lenoir County Commissioner, District 5
Republican Michael Chastain hopes to be the next Lenoir County Commissioner representing District 5 (Contentnea, K5, K6, and K7). He retired from the US Postal Service in 2018 with 33 years of service. He worked the graveyard shift, which allowed him to work a part-time job with the Kinston/Lenoir County Parks & Recreation Department where he taught gymnastics. Chastain still does some work at Fairfield Recreation Center and with substitute teaching. Serving is in his blood.
WRAL
Growth, development and expansion beckons in Johnston County
Commericial and residential develpment as well as the expansion of some major roads have Johnston County primed for major growth in the years to come. Commericial and residential develpment as well as the expansion of some major roads have Johnston County primed for major growth in the years to come.
cbs17
Gun stolen from worker’s car at elementary school in Franklin County, officials say; employee suspended
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun was stolen from a worker’s car at a Franklin County elementary school Monday, officials said. The incident happened in the parking lot at Royal Elementary School, which is about four miles south of Louisburg on Flat Rock Church Road. A statement from...
jocoreport.com
Weeklong Buffalo Road Closure Starts Oct. 31
SELMA – A contractor will close Buffalo Road north of Selma starting at 8 a.m. Monday, October 31 to replace a drainage pipe. The closure will be between Live Oak Church Road and Old Beulah Road. The N.C. Department of Transportation will be upgrading this metal pipe with a larger one, making the infrastructure more resilient to future storms.
Plant-based vaccine maker announces layoffs in Durham
Medicago uses plants to produce what it calls “virus-like particles” that mimic the structure of viruses and trigger an immune response in the body.
WRAL
Wilson city leaders, community share hopes for future of Wilson Mall
Earlier this month, the Wilson City Council voted to approve the city's purchase of the abandoned Wilson Mall. Earlier this month, the Wilson City Council voted to approve the city's purchase of the abandoned Wilson Mall.
cbs17
Fact check: Did this NC state Senate candidate fail to pay $300,000 in taxes?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Few issues tend to sway voters quite like taxes: Who has to pay them, who doesn’t — and how high they are. CBS 17 is fact-checking a campaign ad that accuses Republican North Carolina Senate candidate Mark Cavaliero of failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for his computer security business.
WRAL
Car crashes into power pole in Johnston County
CLAYTON, N.C. — A crash late Wednesday night brought down a power pole in Johnston County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver went off Cornwallis Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 11 p.m. The car broke through a power pole and ended up in a...
wcti12.com
Accident in Pitt County closes road for over two hours
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Crews with the Winterville Community Fire Department responded to an accident that closed a road for over two hours. It all happened on Davenport Farm Road on Sunday, October 23. One vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver was taken to ECU Health to...
