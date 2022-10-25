ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

jocoreport.com

COVID-19 Testing Site In Johnston County To Close Permanently

SMITHFIELD – The Radeas COVID-19 testing site, located at 601-B North Eighth Street in Smithfield, will close permanently on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Residents can still acquire at-home test kits at the Johnston County Public Health Department or seek testing at retail pharmacies or private doctors’ offices. The Health Department will not be providing walk-in testing for COVID-19 at this time.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Johnston County Team Places First At Robotics Competition

For the second year in a row Johnston County has walked away with top honors at an all-girl robotics competition. Doyenne Inspiration was held on Oct. 16, 2022 at Chapel Hill High School, and G-Force Robotics, an all-girl teamed based in Clayton, N.C. took home the top prize. Doyenne Inspiration...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall

WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
WILSON, NC
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Michael Chastain: Candidate for Lenoir County Commissioner, District 5

Republican Michael Chastain hopes to be the next Lenoir County Commissioner representing District 5 (Contentnea, K5, K6, and K7). He retired from the US Postal Service in 2018 with 33 years of service. He worked the graveyard shift, which allowed him to work a part-time job with the Kinston/Lenoir County Parks & Recreation Department where he taught gymnastics. Chastain still does some work at Fairfield Recreation Center and with substitute teaching. Serving is in his blood.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Growth, development and expansion beckons in Johnston County

Commericial and residential develpment as well as the expansion of some major roads have Johnston County primed for major growth in the years to come.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Weeklong Buffalo Road Closure Starts Oct. 31

SELMA – A contractor will close Buffalo Road north of Selma starting at 8 a.m. Monday, October 31 to replace a drainage pipe. The closure will be between Live Oak Church Road and Old Beulah Road. The N.C. Department of Transportation will be upgrading this metal pipe with a larger one, making the infrastructure more resilient to future storms.
SELMA, NC
cbs17

Fact check: Did this NC state Senate candidate fail to pay $300,000 in taxes?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Few issues tend to sway voters quite like taxes: Who has to pay them, who doesn’t — and how high they are. CBS 17 is fact-checking a campaign ad that accuses Republican North Carolina Senate candidate Mark Cavaliero of failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for his computer security business.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Car crashes into power pole in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. — A crash late Wednesday night brought down a power pole in Johnston County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver went off Cornwallis Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 11 p.m. The car broke through a power pole and ended up in a...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Accident in Pitt County closes road for over two hours

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Crews with the Winterville Community Fire Department responded to an accident that closed a road for over two hours. It all happened on Davenport Farm Road on Sunday, October 23. One vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver was taken to ECU Health to...
PITT COUNTY, NC

