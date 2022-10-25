Republican Michael Chastain hopes to be the next Lenoir County Commissioner representing District 5 (Contentnea, K5, K6, and K7). He retired from the US Postal Service in 2018 with 33 years of service. He worked the graveyard shift, which allowed him to work a part-time job with the Kinston/Lenoir County Parks & Recreation Department where he taught gymnastics. Chastain still does some work at Fairfield Recreation Center and with substitute teaching. Serving is in his blood.

LENOIR COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO