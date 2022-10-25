ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obion County, TN

UC Season Finale Disappointing; To Face Freedom Prep Next Wee

Union City, Tenn.–The final chapter of the regular season didn’t read well for Union City. But instead of closing the book, the Tornadoes can turn the page immediately. The second of UC’s three turnovers deep in its territory set up Huntingdon’s game-winning score with less than three minutes to play Friday, leaving the Twisters on the short end of a 27-20 final vs. the visiting Mustangs.
UNION CITY, TN
Union City Cross Country Season Comes to an End

Martin Westview was the final stop this season for Union City High School cross country runners Bailey Wagoner and Rushdon Howell. Wagoner placed 21st out of 117 girl participants and Howell was 66th among 140 boys in the Region 7A-AA meet Tuesday. Wagoner, a junior who had qualified for the...
UNION CITY, TN
Obion County Farmers Working Hard During Fall Harvest

Farmers in Obion County appear to headed down the stretch for Fall harvest. Agriculture Extension Director Bob Shumake told Thunderbolt News that local producers have taken advantage of the dry conditions to be in the fields.(AUDIO) Shumake also gave an update of the harvest for Obion County.(AUDIO) The Extension Director...
OBION COUNTY, TN
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday

CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
Local Sports: Thursday, October 27

The Lake County Falcon football team defeated the Fulton County Pilots Friday night, 52-26. Lake County Coach Jonathan Canada said Fulton County didn’t make the win easy…. The Falcons improve to 6-3 overall and remain 3-1 in the region. Meanwhile, Lake County will travel to Greenfield and face the...
HICKMAN, KY
James Phillip White Memorial Scholarship established at UT Martin

The family of James Phillip White is establishing a memorial scholarship for UT Martin’s Department of Nursing. White, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel from Fulton, passed away April 7, 2021, at age 83. He attended Fulton City High School and Murray State University before joining the Air Force...
MARTIN, TN
Annual Feeding of 5,000 Scheduled in Union City

The annual Feeding of 5,000 has been set for November 22nd in Union City. The biblical based event will include the distribution of 1,500 bags of food, along with a traditional sit-down Thanksgiving meal. Refuge Church pastor Dan Huggins told Thunderbolt News the day serves as an important ministry to...
UNION CITY, TN
2.7 quake felt near Reelfoot Lake

A small earthquake was detected Wednesday morning about 4 miles northeast of Ridgely in Lake County, Tennessee. The quake occurred just before 8 am, and was measured at 2.7 on the Richter scale. Several people checked in with law enforcement after feeling the quake, but no reports of damage were...
LAKE COUNTY, TN
UT Martin Soccer opens OVC Championship run with first round matchup against Little Rock

The UT Martin soccer program opens its run through the OVC Soccer Championship gauntlet Friday with a first round matchup against Little Rock at 5:00 in Morehead, Kentucky. The contest – like all tournament matches – will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Tickets are available for the matchup for $6 with fans encouraged to purchase their tickets ahead of time at this link: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/16917.
MARTIN, TN
Weakley County Schools honor their principals with series of videos

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One local school district is spotlighting the hard work of their leaders. October marks National School Principals Month, an opportunity to celebrate and honor school principals for their visionary leadership and tireless pursuit of students’ success. Throughout October, Weakley County Schools released a series...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Earthquake Recorded in Lake County on Wednesday

A small earthquake was recorded in Lake County on Wednesday. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a 2.7 tremor was registered just after 8:00 in the morning. Reports said the center of the earthquake was recorded at a depth of just over six miles, and was located north...
LAKE COUNTY, TN
McLeese Resigns As Chamber Director; Joins Team At Total Tech Solutions

Paris, Tenn.–Paris-Henry County Chamber CEO Travis McLeese formally announced his resignation this morning and said he has accepted a management position at Total Tech Solutions. McLeese has been Chamber CEO since 2017 and has overseen a period of great growth for the Chamber, spearheading huge and numerous events, notably...
PARIS, TN
This Tennesee Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Tennesee is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Brook Shaw's Old Country Store in Jackson made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
JACKSON, TN
Tennessee man killed in I-57 accidnet

CAIRO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Tennessee man was killed when the tractor trailer he was driving overturned in Alexander County. It happened around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday near Cairo. Illinois State Police say Dennis Davidson, 67, traveling north on Interstate 57 when he failed to negotiate a curve on the exit ramp and laid the truck over on the driver’s side. Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene.
CAIRO, IL
Middle School Students Honored for Test Scores

Special deeds call for special recognition. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said eleven Union City Middle School students recently earned a spot on teacher Penne Guess’s Wall of Fame. The honor came after achieving perfection on a major course social studies test. Each of the sixth graders scored a...
UNION CITY, TN
Dedication of New UT-Martin Engineering and Science Building Brings Surprise

The dedication of the new Latimer Engineering and Science Building, on the campus of UT-Martin, ended with a surprise announcement on Thursday. Bill Latimer, of Union City, who along with his wife Carol made the building possible with a $6.5 million dollar gift, announced the building would officially be named the Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building.
MARTIN, TN

