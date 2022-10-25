Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
UC Season Finale Disappointing; To Face Freedom Prep Next Wee
Union City, Tenn.–The final chapter of the regular season didn’t read well for Union City. But instead of closing the book, the Tornadoes can turn the page immediately. The second of UC’s three turnovers deep in its territory set up Huntingdon’s game-winning score with less than three minutes to play Friday, leaving the Twisters on the short end of a 27-20 final vs. the visiting Mustangs.
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation to stock more than 9,000 rainbow trout in 4 southeast Mo. waters
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout. According to the MDC, the four southeast Missouri waters are Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Cross Country Season Comes to an End
Martin Westview was the final stop this season for Union City High School cross country runners Bailey Wagoner and Rushdon Howell. Wagoner placed 21st out of 117 girl participants and Howell was 66th among 140 boys in the Region 7A-AA meet Tuesday. Wagoner, a junior who had qualified for the...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Farmers Working Hard During Fall Harvest
Farmers in Obion County appear to headed down the stretch for Fall harvest. Agriculture Extension Director Bob Shumake told Thunderbolt News that local producers have taken advantage of the dry conditions to be in the fields.(AUDIO) Shumake also gave an update of the harvest for Obion County.(AUDIO) The Extension Director...
wpsdlocal6.com
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
thunderboltradio.com
Local Sports: Thursday, October 27
The Lake County Falcon football team defeated the Fulton County Pilots Friday night, 52-26. Lake County Coach Jonathan Canada said Fulton County didn’t make the win easy…. The Falcons improve to 6-3 overall and remain 3-1 in the region. Meanwhile, Lake County will travel to Greenfield and face the...
thunderboltradio.com
James Phillip White Memorial Scholarship established at UT Martin
The family of James Phillip White is establishing a memorial scholarship for UT Martin’s Department of Nursing. White, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel from Fulton, passed away April 7, 2021, at age 83. He attended Fulton City High School and Murray State University before joining the Air Force...
thunderboltradio.com
Annual Feeding of 5,000 Scheduled in Union City
The annual Feeding of 5,000 has been set for November 22nd in Union City. The biblical based event will include the distribution of 1,500 bags of food, along with a traditional sit-down Thanksgiving meal. Refuge Church pastor Dan Huggins told Thunderbolt News the day serves as an important ministry to...
westkentuckystar.com
2.7 quake felt near Reelfoot Lake
A small earthquake was detected Wednesday morning about 4 miles northeast of Ridgely in Lake County, Tennessee. The quake occurred just before 8 am, and was measured at 2.7 on the Richter scale. Several people checked in with law enforcement after feeling the quake, but no reports of damage were...
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin Soccer opens OVC Championship run with first round matchup against Little Rock
The UT Martin soccer program opens its run through the OVC Soccer Championship gauntlet Friday with a first round matchup against Little Rock at 5:00 in Morehead, Kentucky. The contest – like all tournament matches – will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Tickets are available for the matchup for $6 with fans encouraged to purchase their tickets ahead of time at this link: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/16917.
WBBJ
Weakley County Schools honor their principals with series of videos
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One local school district is spotlighting the hard work of their leaders. October marks National School Principals Month, an opportunity to celebrate and honor school principals for their visionary leadership and tireless pursuit of students’ success. Throughout October, Weakley County Schools released a series...
thunderboltradio.com
Earthquake Recorded in Lake County on Wednesday
A small earthquake was recorded in Lake County on Wednesday. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a 2.7 tremor was registered just after 8:00 in the morning. Reports said the center of the earthquake was recorded at a depth of just over six miles, and was located north...
radionwtn.com
McLeese Resigns As Chamber Director; Joins Team At Total Tech Solutions
Paris, Tenn.–Paris-Henry County Chamber CEO Travis McLeese formally announced his resignation this morning and said he has accepted a management position at Total Tech Solutions. McLeese has been Chamber CEO since 2017 and has overseen a period of great growth for the Chamber, spearheading huge and numerous events, notably...
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
This Tennesee Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Tennesee is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Brook Shaw's Old Country Store in Jackson made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
wjpf.com
Tennessee man killed in I-57 accidnet
CAIRO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Tennessee man was killed when the tractor trailer he was driving overturned in Alexander County. It happened around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday near Cairo. Illinois State Police say Dennis Davidson, 67, traveling north on Interstate 57 when he failed to negotiate a curve on the exit ramp and laid the truck over on the driver’s side. Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene.
'Hasn't Kentucky had enough?': Team Rubicon continues disaster relief after Mayfield’s devastating year
The nonprofit, veteran-led organization arrived soon after the communities were devastated by weather events – and nearly a year later, many of their volunteers remain.
thunderboltradio.com
Middle School Students Honored for Test Scores
Special deeds call for special recognition. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said eleven Union City Middle School students recently earned a spot on teacher Penne Guess’s Wall of Fame. The honor came after achieving perfection on a major course social studies test. Each of the sixth graders scored a...
WBBJ
‘Last Ride’ planned in memory of Bob’s House of Honda founder
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special send-off is being planned in memory of a beloved business owner. Robert Beasley, owner and founder of Bob’s House of Honda in Jackson, died October 24 at 90 years old. According to a Bob’s House of Honda employee, Beasley owned and operated the...
thunderboltradio.com
Dedication of New UT-Martin Engineering and Science Building Brings Surprise
The dedication of the new Latimer Engineering and Science Building, on the campus of UT-Martin, ended with a surprise announcement on Thursday. Bill Latimer, of Union City, who along with his wife Carol made the building possible with a $6.5 million dollar gift, announced the building would officially be named the Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building.
Comments / 0