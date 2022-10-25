Read full article on original website
cascadebusnews.com
Taxpayer Advocate Urges Oregonians to Volunteer at Tax Clinics
The Internal Revenue Service is once again recruiting people to assist in the free preparation of taxes as part of its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs, and the Department of Revenue’s Taxpayer Advocate is encouraging Oregonians to volunteer. “Oregon needs more...
cascadebusnews.com
Cascade Natural Gas Customers to Pay Higher Rates Starting November 1 Due to Increased Gas Prices
The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved an increase in rates for Cascade Natural Gas customers due to significant increases in global natural gas prices reflected in the annual purchased gas adjustment and related filings. The increase goes into effect November 1, 2022. The PUC approves adjustments annually to...
