Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cascadebusnews.com
Irrigation Piping Project Increases Flows in the Upper Deschutes River
(COID phase 1 piping project conserves 21 cfs | Photo courtesy of COID) Amid historic drought, Central Oregon Irrigation District (COID) completed the first phase of its canal-to-pipe water conservation project, benefiting farmers and the Deschutes River. Despite a challenging irrigation season, the district completed the project on time and...
cascadebusnews.com
High Quality Work Core of CLS Fabrication & Baldhead Cabinets’ Success
(Photo | Courtesy of CLS Fabrication) In 1985, Eric and Barbara Fleming founded CLS Fabrication in their garage in Costa Mesa, California. They started by building coin-operated laundry machine security devices. Over the years, CLS added commercial and general security products, third-party sheet metal products and started its luxury Baldhead Metal Cabinet product line.
cascadebusnews.com
SLED Q3 Progress Report
Legend Cider has a mission to produce delicious cider crafting its flavors with the PNW’s palate in mind. Legend Cider keeps it local start to finish. Co-Owners Tyler and Adrianne Baumann located the business in La Pine just four short years ago and they have already outgrown their 3,000-square-foot space. The Sunriver/La Pine Economic Development (SLED) program has been with the company every step of the way helping with finding a suitable location and identifying financing resources to assist with the growth.
cascadebusnews.com
Bend Chamber’s Holiday Party is Back
Let’s give ourselves a little break and kick off the holiday season a smidge early! Get decked-out in style and come enjoy delicious food and drinks, holiday music, a raffle and be surrounded by great company to celebrate the season of giving. Prior to the start of the festivities,...
cascadebusnews.com
St. Charles Hosts Medication Take-Back Event October 29 at Bend Police Department
St. Charles Health System is hosting a medication take-back event on Saturday, October 29, from 10am to 2pm at the Bend Police Department at 555 NE 15th St. The take-back event is intended to help households dispose of medications that could be ingested by someone other than the person for whom they were prescribed and to prevent medications from ending up in the water table. In 2021, St. Charles collected 427 pounds of medication from more than 300 community members. The health system is pleased to be able to provide this opportunity, as other community drops sites have not been accessible due to COVID-19 safety measures.
cascadebusnews.com
Taxpayer Advocate Urges Oregonians to Volunteer at Tax Clinics
The Internal Revenue Service is once again recruiting people to assist in the free preparation of taxes as part of its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs, and the Department of Revenue’s Taxpayer Advocate is encouraging Oregonians to volunteer. “Oregon needs more...
cascadebusnews.com
Cascade Natural Gas Customers to Pay Higher Rates Starting November 1 Due to Increased Gas Prices
The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved an increase in rates for Cascade Natural Gas customers due to significant increases in global natural gas prices reflected in the annual purchased gas adjustment and related filings. The increase goes into effect November 1, 2022. The PUC approves adjustments annually to...
cascadebusnews.com
Baby Promise Program Seeking Applicants for Fully-Funded Child Care
NeighborImpact’s Child Care Resources is seeking qualified applicants for free, quality child care for children ages six weeks to three years. The program, Baby Promise, provides fully-funded quality child care for up to 116 children through multiple licensed child care providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
cascadebusnews.com
BendFilm & Tin Pan Updates & Announcements
(Photos | Courtesy of BendFilm) The 2022 Bend Film Festival Audience Award Winners are here! The Audience Award for Best Feature goes to the Documentary Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest, and the Audience Award for Best Short goes to Rosalie Fish. Congrats to the filmmakers, and thank you to everyone who watched and voted!
Comments / 0