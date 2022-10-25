St. Charles Health System is hosting a medication take-back event on Saturday, October 29, from 10am to 2pm at the Bend Police Department at 555 NE 15th St. The take-back event is intended to help households dispose of medications that could be ingested by someone other than the person for whom they were prescribed and to prevent medications from ending up in the water table. In 2021, St. Charles collected 427 pounds of medication from more than 300 community members. The health system is pleased to be able to provide this opportunity, as other community drops sites have not been accessible due to COVID-19 safety measures.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO