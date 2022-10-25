Read full article on original website
NHL
Avalanche names engraved on Stanley Cup
Defeated Lightning in six games last season to win third championship in team history. The Colorado Avalanche are etched in history -- literally. After winning the Stanley Cup last season, the Avalanche got their names engraved on the Cup, the final product which was unveiled Friday. Earlier this offseason, "Colorado...
NHL
Bruins Activate Brad Marchand; Assign Mike Reilly
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 27, that the team has added forward Brad Marchand to the active roster. Sweeney also announced that the team has assigned defenseman Mike Reilly to Providence. Marchand, 34, recorded 32 goals and 48 assists for 80 points in 70...
NHL
Avalanche Drop 5-4 Loss as Islanders Complete Comeback
The Colorado Avalanche the New York Islanders on Saturday night at UBS Arena. The matchup marked the final contest of a three-game road trip in the Tri-State. The Avalanche are now 4-4-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Evan Rodrigues (2G, 1A) scored twice, including once on the power play,...
NHL
MTL@STL: Game recap
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens completed an exciting comeback to win their second straight game on the road, beating the Blues 7-4 at the Enterprise Center on Saturday night. Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta drew into the lineup and made their season debuts, while Juraj Slafkovsky returned to action after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Maple Leafs: 4 - 3 - 1 (9 pts) At 23 years and 74 days old, Gabriel Vilardi is one of two players 23 years or younger to have at least 10 points (6-4=10) on the season, joining Brady Tkachuk (5-5=10).
NHL
Devils Meet Blue Jackets in Sunday Matinee | PREVIEW
With five wins in their last six games, Devils look to keep rolling with Columbus coming to town. On the heels of an impressive 1-0 win over the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, the Devils look to win their sixth game in their last seven contests when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Kraken notch goals in impressive multiples over past week, but face an elite Pittsburgh offense in final game of homestand. Plus, five former Penguins on Kraken roster. Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Kraken Scoring Punch. While the results of the last four...
NHL
Devils Shutout Defending Champs | GAME STORY
A Jack Hughes power play goal in the third was the lone goal of the game between the Avs and Devils. Jack Hughes' first power play goal of the season could not have come at a more timely moment. At 2:59 of the third period, Hughes rifled a shot past...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kraken
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Oct. 27 (away), Dec. 22 (home), Jan. 25 (away), Apr. 4 (home). The Canucks are 4-0-0 all-time against the Kraken, including a 2-0-0 record at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. In their four games played all-time,...
NHL
How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips
When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 4, Sharks 3
Tampa Bay scores late to win the road trip finale in dramatic fashion. The Lightning are headed home from their three-game California trip with a winning record courtesy of some late heroics in San Jose on Saturday afternoon. With the game tied at three late in the third, a tic-tac-toe...
NHL
Postgame Report | Thompson, Olofsson lead Sabres in rally over Chicago
Tage Thompson had the Sabres' leaders in his ear as he continued to pursue his second goal of the season, which had eluded him despite a plethora of shot attempts spanning five periods. Sabres coach Don Granato pulled Thompson aside Saturday morning and told him simply to relax and trust...
NHL
Townies Versus Baymen | FEATURE
In Newfoundland, there are the Baymen and the Townies, tonight with the Avalanche in town, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook renew the rivalry. Dawson Mercer is a Baymen. Alex Newhook is a Townie. And don't mix it up, I made that mistake and was promptly corrected. The monikers let you...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Canadiens
BLUES The St. Louis Blues will be looking to regain their momentum when they return to Enterprise Center on Saturday to host the Montreal Canadiens. Thursday's 6-2 loss in Nashville was their third straight after the team began the season 3-0. Nashville was playing on five days' rest, whereas the...
NHL
MTL@STL: What you need to know
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens' four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a showdown with the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are looking for their second win of the trip after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the...
NHL
Predators spooked while trying to make Halloween video
The Nashville Predators were tricked into making a silly video. The Predators thought they were making a Halloween video for fans, but really, they were about to be spooked by a blow-up version of their mascot Gnash who stood behind them. Forwards Cody Glass and Yakov Trenin had the biggest...
NHL
Checking in with RJ
Broadcaster Emeritus Rick Jeanneret shares his thoughts on the Sabres' first few games. I am doing some work now for the Sabres that, going forward, will afford me more opportunities to keep in touch with both the team and the fans. I'm looking forward to that. I'm not missing the...
NHL
Golden Knights shut out Ducks, hand them seventh straight loss
Logan Thompson was perfect in net tonight, William Karlsson collected 2 points, helping the Golden Knights earn a 4-0 win over the Ducks. "That's a team win," Thompson said. "As a forward group and our D-core has been perfect all year. … They're making our (the goalies') jobs easy. We're seeing a lot of pucks. The stuff we don't see, they're getting in the way and blocking them."
NHL
Ondrej Palat Placed on I.R. | INJURY REPORT
Palat will meet with doctors on Monday, Andreas Johnsson has been recalled. The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Ondrej Palat has been placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Oct. 24. After meeting with the doctors, a final determination will be made on Monday as to the next course of action.
