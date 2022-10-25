Man killed by suspected drunk driver while helping sister with broken down car on Westpark Tollway

A 24-year-old man was working on his sister's stranded vehicle on the shoulder of the Westpark Tollway when a suspected drunk driver slammed into the car, killing the man.

On Oct. 15, Obinna Charles Ugbonta was in the 15100 block of the Westpark Tollway helping his older sister whose car had broken down, Harris County Precinct 5 deputies said.

Deputies said a black sedan was speeding when it slammed into the broken down car. The crash not only killed Ugbonta, but it also injured his sister.

Michael Oluwatobi Tinubu, 30, was identified as the suspect. Deputies said he wasn't injured in the crash.

Tinubu has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, court documents say.

The page says in part, "Obinna had a tremendous impact on the people around him. He served God as well as his community and continued his act of service until his last day and hour. We are currently asking for all your support to honor and grant Obinna with a befitting funeral that he deserves. We are grateful for your donations, God bless as you support his family in this difficult time."