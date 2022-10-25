ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

2 sought in connection with shooting on Main Street

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are searching for two people involved in a shooting early Sunday morning.

The Clarksville Police Department said the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 100 block of University Avenue just before 2 a.m. The two victims who were shot made their way to the 500 block of Main Street where they called police.

3 charged after man tortured at Murfreesboro hotel for 10 hours

After the shots were fired, a vehicle reportedly fled the scene toward the downtown area. Officers have since found the vehicle believed to be involved, but have been unable to identify the two unknown suspects in the vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Headly at 931-648-0656 ext. 5683 . To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.

