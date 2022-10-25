ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers

Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
TheStreet

Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)

Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
CNN

It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes

General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Carscoops

Florida Honda Dealer Gave A $9,400 Discount On A 2023 Civic Followed By A $10,000 Markup And $3,000 Fee

We’ve told you about a number of audacious dealer markups and add-on fees in the past. The power of the internet allows the common person to rise up and call out dealers for such greedy practices. And that’s exactly what’s going on right now over on Reddit where one user is trying to wrap their head around a convoluted, roughly $3.6k markup – and that’s not including any suspicious and totally arbitrary dealer fees worth a few thousand dollars extra, listed on an everyday Honda Civic hatchback that has a $26,240 MSRP.
