Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers
Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars
Having something stolen from your car isn’t fun, and catalytic converters have been a hot item thieves have been interested in. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. I was just a victim of this crime last week, and...
Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary
Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m. A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red." Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything." Elon...
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two that the billionaire claims was a photobomb
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two. Musk has previously said that Maxwell's appearance in the picture was a photobomb. The photo was taken at a Vanity Fair event in 2014, but didn't surface on social media until 2020. Elon...
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country
With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes
General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Amazon loses $8 billion a year because it treats workers too badly to keep them on the job
According to Engadget, Amazon is losing billions of dollars annually due to staff turnover. The publication claimed that it had gotten internal research papers, presentation decks, and spreadsheets through document leaks.
Florida Honda Dealer Gave A $9,400 Discount On A 2023 Civic Followed By A $10,000 Markup And $3,000 Fee
We’ve told you about a number of audacious dealer markups and add-on fees in the past. The power of the internet allows the common person to rise up and call out dealers for such greedy practices. And that’s exactly what’s going on right now over on Reddit where one user is trying to wrap their head around a convoluted, roughly $3.6k markup – and that’s not including any suspicious and totally arbitrary dealer fees worth a few thousand dollars extra, listed on an everyday Honda Civic hatchback that has a $26,240 MSRP.
