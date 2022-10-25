Read full article on original website
rockvillenights.com
Peeping Tom spotted in Rockville
A Peeping Tom was reported to Montgomery County police in Rockville early yesterday morning, October 28, 2022. The sex offense incident was reported at an apartment building in the 13000 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 3:10 AM Friday. That is in the vicinity of the Halpine View apartments.
WTOP
2 juveniles arrested in DC carjacking case
D.C. police have made two arrests in a carjacking case that occurred Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Clay Place NE in D.C. According to police, the suspects approached a vehicle and brandished a firearm before demanding the victim’s vehicle. The...
fox5dc.com
2 teens arrested in armed carjacking in Southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with armed carjacking Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspects. two male teens from Capitol Heights, MD, approached the victim's vehicle in the 4000 block of Clay Place in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. One suspect took out a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.
WTOP
Two students charged with bringing gun to Unity Reed High School
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Police on Friday charged two students with bringing a gun to Unity Reed High School in Manassas. Police say on Wednesday, two 14-year-old boys exchanged a firearm...
WTOP
School bus driver charged with DWI while transporting kids from a Va. pumpkin patch
A school bus driver who crashed while driving dozens of D.C. students back to school after a field trip to a Fairfax County, Virginia, farm Thursday has been charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. Fairfax County Police said 44 students and four adults from Ben Murch Elementary in D.C.,...
WTOP
Pedestrian killed in crash in Prince William Co.
A pedestrian has died in Prince William County, Virginia, after a driver struck them while exiting Interstate 95 on Friday night, according to police. In a statement, police said they identified Jamel Terrell Tanner, 31, a resident of Dumfries, as the victim who later died in a hospital. Investigators said he was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway at the time of the crash.
WTOP
Operators of Md. grease removal company sentenced for falsifying where they dumped waste
The operators of a Montgomery County, Maryland, company that handles liquid waste — such as fats, oils and grease and sewage — were sentenced in Prince George’s County Circuit Court for making false statements about where that waste ended up. Jack Thomas Leigh and Jack Loson Leigh,...
WTOP
Bicyclist, 19, hit by car in Georgia Avenue hit and run dies
The 19-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car Sunday on Georgia Avenue in Wheaton, Maryland, has died, and Montgomery County police are reiterating their plea for people to keep an eye out for the car that hit him before fleeing the scene. William Villavicencio was struck Oct. 23 at...
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
WTOP
DC police charge suspect after woman shot while driving in NW
A woman is in custody who D.C. police say shot and killed a woman while the two were inside the same car in Northwest on Thursday afternoon. Ariel Cooper, 39, of Northwest was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed on Thursday. D.C. police said she knew the victim,...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify man approaching students outside of Anne Arundel middle school
Anne Arundel, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department needs your help identifying a man trying to approach students outside of a middle school. Police said a parent reported Thursday, Oct. 27th, a suspicious man was driving a silver sedan around Severna Park Middle School, attempting to approach students before and after school.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary in Rockville; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Rodman’s store in the 4300 block of Randolph Road in Rockville. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
WTOP
Employee shot at Lake Ridge Dunkin’ Donuts as robbers hit two stores
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Police were already investigating a break-in just after 3:30 a.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts & Baskin Robbins at 13585 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge when the shooting call came in.
Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C.
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police are investigating a robbery at a home in Silver Spring where the victim’s personal information and credit cards were stolen. Those cards were later used at a Washington, D.C. Walmart. Now, Montgomery County detectives investigating the case have released surveillance video of the suspect making the northwest D.C. purchases. The Montgomery County Police Department is asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. “The investigation by detectives revealed that an unknown suspect entered the residence and stole items to include credit cards and cash. The unknown suspect later utilized the stolen credit cards to The post Police investigating a burglary that led to illegal purchases in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Northeast, D.C. The victim was shot shortly before 2 am. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police were summoned to the 1200 Block of Trinidad Avenue for a call of the sound of gunshots. At the scene, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. 46-year-old Rico Tabron of DC was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 46-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree
(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
fox5dc.com
Road rager shoots child's car seat on I-295 in DC
WASHINGTON - Road rage on I-295 turned into a frightening situation for one D.C. family Thursday morning. A Prince George's County woman reported to police that someone shot into her husband's car, hitting her son's car seat. The man driving the car, Leon Vessels, told FOX 5 he was taking...
WTOP
Fairfax Co.’s 17th deadly pedestrian crash this year under investigation
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating the 17th deadly pedestrian crash in the county this year after a woman was killed in the Bailey’s Crossroads area late Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at Leesburg Pike and Carlin Springs Road, according to detectives from the...
WTOP
Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
NBC Washington
18-Year-Old Arrested in Maryland LA Fitness Assaults; Police Say More Victims Possible
A Maryland 18-year-old is under arrest and facing rape charges for sexually assaulting two women in a Montgomery County gym, and authorities say more victims may be out there. Silver Spring resident Samba Dieng, 18, faces several charges, including second-degree rape, after allegedly sexually assaulting two women at the LA Fitness in North Bethesda.
