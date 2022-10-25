ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonald County, MO

5NEWS

Arkansas man convicted for murdering 55-year-old roommate in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale. On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KYTV

Teenager recovering after struck by a car in Aurora, Mo.

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager from Aurora suffered critical injuries after a car struck him on Thursday morning. The crash happened near U.S. 60 and State Highway 39 in Aurora. Investigators say the boy was crossing the intersection with a friend in low light when he was hit. Police say the driver could not see him in the dark.
AURORA, MO
KHBS

University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman killed in t-bone crash near Carthage, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Barton County Electric were notified of a damaged utility pole. On scene Tpr A.J. Cook tells us a southbound...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Searchers recover body of missing fisherman in Table Rock Lake

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Carroll County, Ark. searchers have recovered the body of a fisherman reported missing for a week. Emergency personnel says the man from Green Forest disappeared on October 21 while fishing. Searchers found his body in the Long Creek area. They recovered the body in six feet of water.
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns

TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
TULSA, OK
carthagenewsonline.com

Carthage teen injured in crash on I-49 early Saturday

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A 19-year-old Carthage teen suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning at 1:35 a.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Wyatt A. Watson, Carthage, was driving a 2006 Dodge Dakota northbound on I-49 three miles south of Carthage when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. The report says he was not wearing a safety device.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

15-year-old boy hit, seriously injured by car in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a car in Aurora Thursday, Oct. 27, and is in critical condition. According to the Aurora-Marionville Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highways 60 and 39 in Aurora. The 15-year-old pedestrian from Aurora has undergone surgery, but was still in critical condition […]
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Man from Cassville, Mo. killed in a crash near his hometown

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Walter Hooper III, 28, was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon. Troopers say Hooper crossed the centerline of Missouri 76 and hit a truck just before 3:30. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. This is Troop D’s 111 fatality in...
CASSVILLE, MO

