New York City, NY

39 Dogs Who Have Stolen My Heart During The NYC Halloween Parade

By Celina De Jesus
 4 days ago

Calling all dog lovers! This past Saturday, Oct. 22, was the 32nd annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDhna_0im0LQxf00
Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Hundreds of dogs and their humans dressed up to strut their stuff at the park to celebrate Halloween, as well as enter their annual costume competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y96OD_0im0LQxf00
Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Today, I'll be rounding up only some of the cutest and most adorable costumes I got to see, as there were SO many. In no particular order, here are the pups:

1. First up is this Wonder Bread cutie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DbzmL_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

2. This dog, who can play a song for me anytime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lV6Cy_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

3. This adorable family getting ready to set sail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0p3k_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

4. A stunning cowboy or cowgirl who's picture perfect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sd46R_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

5. A cutie pie dachshund dressed as a burger with their human as Bob from Bob’s Burgers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVkt6_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus

6. A loofa queen with her rubber ducky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URCx4_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

7. A sweet lil' pumpkin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiE0I_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

8. A shark doggo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUPCv_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

9. Uh oh, watch out for this one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BnSIi_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

10. A ladydog, love it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brlU0_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

11. This dog as a hot dog — who is as cute as can be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pyEoq_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

12. An adorable croco-dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaAfd_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

13. A dog dressed as a chicken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ew3md_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

14. A cute lil' devil who has simply stolen my heart.

15. This chaotic but hilarious dog dressed as Michael Myers.

16. The sweetest strawberry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEELZ_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

17. Hufflepuff madness.

18. They're kind of a big dill.

19. At this point, I have lost count of many dogs were dressed as hot dogs, but they will never get old to me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tqB1Q_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

20. This cute pumpkin struttin' their stuff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSbdb_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

21. A milk delivery person and their cow dog.

22. This taco that was the sweetest dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11JRWR_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

23. Spaghetti-o was camera shy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKwYj_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

24. Wonder Woman NEVER looked so fabulous, and she knows it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Mf97_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

25. Suddenly, Chucky doesn't look so scary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTGHk_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

26. This cutie pie who was very focused on their photo being taken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UxlBM_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

27. A bumble cutie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDY6G_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

28. Batman and Robin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Q8rj_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

29. A hat fit for royalty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dULzn_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

30. This dog dressed as a Katz’s Deli sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OpE7L_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

31. This ready-to-go rockstar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGS9d_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

32. A perfectly poised banana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYijU_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

33. A pirate cat (who may not be a dog, but they are welcome anytime).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdCeX_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

34. Batwoman and another dog dressed as a leaf — the duo we didn't know we needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHvsR_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

35. A fairy dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFu7q_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

36. Another Robin, I love it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IrQc1_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

37. Sweet Jesus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42G5Fi_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

38. This pup, who is ready for action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TiSfC_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

39. And lastly, this gentle dog dressed as tomato soup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OgHwt_0im0LQxf00
Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

Which dog costume was your fave? Let us know in the comments below.

