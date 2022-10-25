39 Dogs Who Have Stolen My Heart During The NYC Halloween Parade

Calling all dog lovers! This past Saturday, Oct. 22, was the 32nd annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.

Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Hundreds of dogs and their humans dressed up to strut their stuff at the park to celebrate Halloween, as well as enter their annual costume competition.

Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Today, I'll be rounding up only some of the cutest and most adorable costumes I got to see, as there were SO many. In no particular order, here are the pups:

1. First up is this Wonder Bread cutie.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

2. This dog, who can play a song for me anytime.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

3. This adorable family getting ready to set sail.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

4. A stunning cowboy or cowgirl who's picture perfect.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

5. A cutie pie dachshund dressed as a burger with their human as Bob from Bob’s Burgers.

Celina De Jesus

6. A loofa queen with her rubber ducky.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

7. A sweet lil' pumpkin.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

8. A shark doggo.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

9. Uh oh, watch out for this one.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

10. A ladydog, love it.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

11. This dog as a hot dog — who is as cute as can be.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

12. An adorable croco-dog.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

13. A dog dressed as a chicken.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

14. A cute lil' devil who has simply stolen my heart.

15. This chaotic but hilarious dog dressed as Michael Myers.

16. The sweetest strawberry.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

17. Hufflepuff madness.

18. They're kind of a big dill.

19. At this point, I have lost count of many dogs were dressed as hot dogs, but they will never get old to me.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

20. This cute pumpkin struttin' their stuff.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

21. A milk delivery person and their cow dog.

22. This taco that was the sweetest dog.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

23. Spaghetti-o was camera shy.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

24. Wonder Woman NEVER looked so fabulous, and she knows it.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

25. Suddenly, Chucky doesn't look so scary.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

26. This cutie pie who was very focused on their photo being taken.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

27. A bumble cutie.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

28. Batman and Robin.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

29. A hat fit for royalty.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

30. This dog dressed as a Katz’s Deli sandwich.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

31. This ready-to-go rockstar.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

32. A perfectly poised banana.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

33. A pirate cat (who may not be a dog, but they are welcome anytime).

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

34. Batwoman and another dog dressed as a leaf — the duo we didn't know we needed.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

35. A fairy dog.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

36. Another Robin, I love it.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

37. Sweet Jesus.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

38. This pup, who is ready for action.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

39. And lastly, this gentle dog dressed as tomato soup.

Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

Which dog costume was your fave? Let us know in the comments below.