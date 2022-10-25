39 Dogs Who Have Stolen My Heart During The NYC Halloween Parade
Calling all dog lovers! This past Saturday, Oct. 22, was the 32nd annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.
Hundreds of dogs and their humans dressed up to strut their stuff at the park to celebrate Halloween, as well as enter their annual costume competition.
Today, I'll be rounding up only some of the cutest and most adorable costumes I got to see, as there were SO many. In no particular order, here are the pups:
1. First up is this Wonder Bread cutie.
2. This dog, who can play a song for me anytime.
3. This adorable family getting ready to set sail.
4. A stunning cowboy or cowgirl who's picture perfect.
5. A cutie pie dachshund dressed as a burger with their human as Bob from Bob’s Burgers.
6. A loofa queen with her rubber ducky.
7. A sweet lil' pumpkin.
8. A shark doggo.
9. Uh oh, watch out for this one.
10. A ladydog, love it.
11. This dog as a hot dog — who is as cute as can be.
12. An adorable croco-dog.
13. A dog dressed as a chicken.
14. A cute lil' devil who has simply stolen my heart.
15. This chaotic but hilarious dog dressed as Michael Myers.
16. The sweetest strawberry.
17. Hufflepuff madness.
18. They're kind of a big dill.
19. At this point, I have lost count of many dogs were dressed as hot dogs, but they will never get old to me.
20. This cute pumpkin struttin' their stuff.
21. A milk delivery person and their cow dog.
22. This taco that was the sweetest dog.
23. Spaghetti-o was camera shy.
24. Wonder Woman NEVER looked so fabulous, and she knows it.
25. Suddenly, Chucky doesn't look so scary.
26. This cutie pie who was very focused on their photo being taken.
27. A bumble cutie.
28. Batman and Robin.
29. A hat fit for royalty.
30. This dog dressed as a Katz’s Deli sandwich.
31. This ready-to-go rockstar.
32. A perfectly poised banana.
33. A pirate cat (who may not be a dog, but they are welcome anytime).
34. Batwoman and another dog dressed as a leaf — the duo we didn't know we needed.
