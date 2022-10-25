Taylor Swift's New Music Video Seems To Confirm That She's Releasing "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" Next

Related
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release
Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
Taylor Swift Is All Smiles As She Goes Shopping With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of ‘Midnights’ Release
Cue “Welcome to New York!” Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted going for a stroll through the Big Apple on Monday, October 17. The pair seemed like they were in good spirits as they went out shopping in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Taylor, 32, and Joe, 31, both looked happy in casual, fall fashion, just days before the world gets to hear the singer’s new album Midnights.
Woman claiming to be former classmate of ‘petty’ Taylor Swift says ‘most people hated her’
A woman who claims she went to high school with Taylor Swift has revealed that most of her peers “hated her”. Jessica McLane, who attended Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, says other students would spread rumours about how the icon got her start in music, saying she bought her fame.
hotnewhiphop.com
Janet Jackson Responds To Taylor Swift Shout Out On “Midnights”: Watch
Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, arrived yesterday, and Swift’s army of fans have already seemingly dissected every second of the project. As with any release as big as Midnights, many of Swift’s peers have shared their thoughts on the new album, including R&B legend Janet Jackson. Swift...
Woman Freaks Out Mid-Flight After Taylor Swift Comments on Her TikTok
It's been a huge week for Taylor Swift fans. Not only did she just release two versions of her new album, Midnights, but the first two music videos from the album are out, too. And thanks to all the promo, she's been a lot more active on social media than she normally is, giving fans the rare opportunity to interact with their favorite artist online.
AOL Corp
Taylor Swift's Latest Album Includes an Ode to the Revenge Dress
Taylor Swift might not be the first name that springs to mind when you think of The Crown, but the singer may have just debuted the perfect song to underscore the royal drama's upcoming (and controversial) fifth season. That's because the artist's latest album, Midnights, happens to include an homage to revenge dressing—an art perhaps most iconically associated with Princess Diana when the royal all but single-handedly brought the concept of the revenge dress into our cultural lexicon in 1994, with the little black dress seen around the world.
Elle
Taylor Swift’s ‘Glitch’ Lyrics Express Her Disbelief Over Her and Joe Alwyn’s 6-Year Relationship
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline. Taylor Swift didn’t go without devoting one of her bonus “3 A.M. Edition” tracks off Midnights to her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn. The singer seemingly explored her own surprise that their relationship became the great love story it has in “Glitch.” Swift and Alwyn started dating in fall 2016, the summer after she was “canceled” by the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West Snapchat scandal.
EW.com
Taylor Swift removes 'fat' scale scene from 'Anti-Hero' video following backlash
Taylor Swift is done rooting for a certain antihero. The record-breaking singer-songwriter has quietly removed a scene from her "Anti-Hero" music video after its depiction of body-image issues sparked backlash. As of publication, it has been edited out of the version on YouTube. The controversial scene features Swift, who wrote...
Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported
Music streaming service Spotify experienced a system crash ahead of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th album release, "Midnights." Swift fans were outraged Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight early Friday morning, Eastern time. Nearly 8,000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector, according to Bloomberg.
Popculture
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record in Just Hours
Taylor Swift's Midnights is already smashing milestones. Today, the singer's highly-anticipated 10th studio album has broken a record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. Spotify shared the news on its official Twitter and Instagram pages, writing, "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history." Swift also partnered with Spotify to display lyrics from the album on billboards worldwide, including in New York, Nashville, Mexico, and London.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon
This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.
Taylor Swift Sends Fans Into a Frenzy After Surprise Performance: 'Heaven'
Taylor Swift shocked fans when she made a surprise appearance at the Bon Iver concert in London on Wednesday. They performed their track "exile" from Swift's 2020 Folklore album for the first time live, sending fans into a frenzy. The band, led by Justin Vernon, was playing a series of...
Taylor Swift Reveals She Did A ‘Nightmare’ ‘Les Miserables’ Screen Test With Eddie Redmayne
Taylor Swift revealed that she did a screen test with Eddie Redmayne for Les Miserables! The singer, 32, didn’t make the cut unfortunately, as the audition quickly turned to a “nightmare” experience. “Basically, I was up for two roles,” the Midnights singer said on the Oct. 28 episode episode of The Graham Norton Show, which also included Eddie. “I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Éponine, so it was established I was there for a good time, but not for a long time. I wasn’t going to get the role,” she explained.
Dolly Parton Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Won’t Be Touring Anymore
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
Taylor Swift details ‘nightmare’ ‘Les Miserables’ movie audition
She dreamed a dream … Taylor Swift had a “nightmare” experience while auditioning for a role in the 2012 film adaptation of “Les Miserables” alongside one of her favorite actors, Eddie Redmayne. “Basically, I was up for two roles … I had the look of Cosette and the range, vocally, of Eponine, so it was established I was there for a good time but not for a long time — I wasn’t going to get the role,” Swift recalled during Friday’s episode of “The Graham Norton Show” where she was joined by Redmayne. Swift, 32, explained that she was asked to go to...
25 Times Emma D'Arcy And Olivia Cooke From "House Of The Dragon" Were Goofy, Chaotic, And Simply Adorable Together Behind The Scenes
The way Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy can't get through a single interview together without laughing is the cutest thing.
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And
Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
