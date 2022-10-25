Read full article on original website
IGN
Retro Experts Digital Eclipse Surprise-Release New Game for Halloween
Digital Eclipse - the developer behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection and many other retro compilations - has surprise released a new game for Halloween, and you can even get it for free. Candy Creeps is a 1 or 2-player retro, arcade-like platformer that sees you taking on...
‘Terrifier 2’ is Coming to Streaming Just in Time For Halloween
If you’re a fan of gory horror movies led by a murderous clown, then you’re in luck because the highly anticipated slasher sequel, Terrifier 2, is finally coming to streaming just in time for Halloween. The movie, which first hit theaters on Oct. 6, will exclusively join the horror-themed streaming platform Screambox on Monday, Oct. 31.
Imagine Dragons Celebrate Halloween Early With 'Bones' Remix And New Video
The band officially has a song in the Halloween canon.
Participate in Limited-Time Trials in 'Minecraft Dungeons' This Halloween
It's spooky season — which means that some of your favorite video games are adding special events to celebrate Halloween. While Minecraft keeps some of the traditionally spooky elements, like zombies and skeletons, in the game year-round, there are some special new features being added to the game this year.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
msn.com
Terrifying close-up of an ant's face gives horror movie monsters a run for their money
It turns out that zooming in on an ant’s face is an absolute nightmare. A close-up photograph of an ant was sent in as a submission to the 48th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition — and the results are freaky. The tight shot of the tiny insect,...
Planning On Dressing Up As Jeffrey Dahmer For Halloween This Year? Don't.
“These items are prohibited for sale on our site and we are removing them,” a spokesperson for eBay told BuzzFeed News.
Time Out Global
Dracula’s castle is throwing the ultimate Halloween party
Of all the spooky places you could think of to spend Halloween, it’s hard to get more bone-chilling than Dracula’s castle in Transylvania. And you’re in luck: it exists, and it throws one hell of a Halloween party. Okay, so the fortress popularly known as ‘Dracula’s Castle’...
Bethesda announces surprise next-gen update for Fallout 4
In brief: Bethesda is wrapping up its month-long 25th anniversary celebration of the Fallout series on a high note. On Monday, Bethesda announced a next-gen update for Fallout 4. Set to launch in 2023, the freebie will be available for Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 as well as on the PC. Details are sparse at this hour but we do know it'll support 4K resolution and high frame rates, plus deliver bug fixes and bonus Creation Club content.
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
Laughter as Mom and Dad Dress Up As Famous Dead Parents for Halloween
The family reference famous deaths from Batman, Harry Potter and Star Wars.
Polygon
Age of Empires is coming for your Xbox
The classic real-time strategy franchise Age of Empires, published by Microsoft since its debut 25 years ago, will come to Xbox for the first time at the end of January. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, a 2019 remaster of the 1999 game, will launch Jan. 31 via Xbox Game Pass, and the more contemporary Age of Empires 4 will get a console release “later in the year,” Microsoft said on Tuesday.
The Haunted Mansion Restaurant With Halloween Vibes
If your favorite emotion is fear, you go all out for Halloween, and your bookshelves are loaded with the works of Stephen King, you are in good company. Drive through any neighborhood in October and you'll find many front yards populated by towering skeletons, inflatable ghosts, and skillfully carved jack-o-lanterns. This is truly the time to unleash your inner ghoul.
An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day
Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
This year's most popular Halloween costumes include Spider-Man, the 'Stranger Things' kids and dinosaurs
The most popular Halloween costumes of the year, per Google Trends' Frightgeist, include beloved characters like Harley Quinn and the "Stranger Things" gang as well as tried-and-true classics like witches, vampires and dinosaurs.
The Verge
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s disc is just 72MB of nothing
Physical copies of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II are starting to be delivered worldwide, and players have been stunned to find the discs only include 72MB of data. Instead, owners have had to download the entire game digitally, which Eurogamer reports could take up as much as 150GB of space on the PS5.
The Verge
Binge-watching Doctor Who just got a lot harder
The BBC is partnering with Disney to bring upcoming episodes of Doctor Who to the Disney Plus streaming platform for global audiences, complete with a brand-new logo inspired by Tom Baker’s era as the galaxy-traveling timelord. But it’s also going to make it way harder to binge-watch the show.
Hypebae
'The Simpsons' Tribute Stephen King's 'It' in New Halloween Treehouse Horror Special
Halloween is swiftly approaching as the ghoulish holiday arrives next Monday. In anticipation of the spooky day, The Simpsons‘ beloved Treehouse Horror Special is nodding to Stephen King’s classic monster, It. While the fictional neighborhood’s resident clown Krusty — or Krusto in the special — assumes the role of Pennywise, the town of Springfield is reimagined as Kingfield. Other Easter Eggs can be found throughout the Halloween episode as it arrives in two parts to symbolize the 27-year gap between King’s original novel and the more recent adaptation.
