Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County approves RV's in residential zones

By Alexandra Rangel
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eouUp_0im0LJ1o00

The Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to suspend a recreational vehicles ordinance.

The suspension would allow for people who cannot live in their homes because of storm damage to live on their property in an RV or travel trailer.

This would apply to residential zoning districts. The suspension of the ordinance will expire in November 2024.

According to Charlotte County before Hurricane Ian, rebuilding a home was estimated to take about two years.

Which is why the ordinance will extend for that period.

The suspension allows the property owner, tenant, or guest to live in an RV.

It only applies to occupied land and not vacant land.

The board agreed to add resolutions in the future that would allow flexibility for private land.

As of right now the county said the priority was to suspend this ordinance to allow for immediate relief for people who need a safe place to stay.

According to the County, 600 residences have been deemed unsafe or destroyed.

“We do anticipate that number to arise. As our damage assessments team has been out they’ve been looking for major damage to a home. Major damage may not always be visible,” said assistant county administrator Claire Jubb.

Jubb said one of FEMA’s initial strategies to help with temporary housing is bringing in travel trailers for families needing a place to stay.

The ordinance suspension will allow FEMA to assign trailers to families according to family size.

“It is important to give residents a way to stay in the community,” Jubb said.

