Anniston, AL

14th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2VWo_0im0LGNd00
Calhoun Journal

October 25, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – 2nd Chance, Inc. will host their 14th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk today, October 25th at the Centennial Memorial Park Anniston Alabama from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Come join 2nd Chance Staff and our Board of Directors as they walk in unison to raise awareness to end Domestic Violence. There is a possibility that the walk may be rescheduled due to weather and the recent damage done to the memorial park. Updates will be posted on the group’s facebook page. 2nd Chance provides safe shelter and supportive services empowering victims of domestic and sexual violence and provides educational outreach to the communities served to create awareness of and strengthen the movement to end this violence

For more information, please contact the organizers.

Calhoun Journal

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

