Calhoun Journal

October 25, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – 2nd Chance, Inc. will host their 14th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk today, October 25th at the Centennial Memorial Park Anniston Alabama from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Come join 2nd Chance Staff and our Board of Directors as they walk in unison to raise awareness to end Domestic Violence. There is a possibility that the walk may be rescheduled due to weather and the recent damage done to the memorial park. Updates will be posted on the group’s facebook page. 2nd Chance provides safe shelter and supportive services empowering victims of domestic and sexual violence and provides educational outreach to the communities served to create awareness of and strengthen the movement to end this violence

