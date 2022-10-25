ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Brazil's polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilians vote Sunday in a polarizing presidential runoff election that pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past. The runoff shaped up as a close contest between...
Trump's subpoena stalling highlights the growing hubris of America's judges

On Oct. 21, the House issued a subpoena to former President Donald Trump requiring him to testify before the Jan. 6 committee and to produce documents about his role in the Capitol attack. The House of Representatives serves, as the common 18th-century phrase had it, as the “grand inquest of the nation,” a representative body charged with looking into abuses of the public trust, publicizing its findings and contemplating remedies. It is hard to imagine anything more central to the House’s constitutional role than thoroughly investigating an attempt to overthrow the government by force. The Trump subpoena clearly aids that function.
Cuba is in the middle of an escalating tug-of-war between Russia and the U.S.

HAVANA — When Hurricane Ian tore through western Cuba in late September, causing an island-wide blackout, it left the government grappling with a deepening energy crisis and simmering discontent among Cubans. It also once again thrust the Caribbean island into the middle of an escalating tug-of-war between its seaside...
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal

KYIV, Ukraine — The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that Moscow has moved to suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain export deal which has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. The ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone...
Biden: My objective is to build an economy from the bottom up

During President Biden's remarks at a community college in Upstate New York, he addressed his economic agenda, noting 700,000 manufacturing jobs were created under his presidency, and that his objective is "to build an economy from the bottom up and middle out." Oct. 27, 2022.
Biden administration to invest nearly $1 billion in green school buses

The White House is aiming to tackle concerns of climate change by involving some young Americans to help reduce the country’s carbon footprint. Administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, Michal Regan, joins News NOW to share how the Biden administration plans to tackle the climate crisis both on a national and international level. Oct. 28, 2022.
Full panel: Anti-Pelosi ‘rhetoric has consequences’

The attack at House Speaker Pelosi’s home is once again drawing attention to the rise of violent threats in today’s divisive political environment. Washington Post Live Anchor Leigh Ann Caldwell, Democratic Strategist Xochitl Hinojosa and American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Danielle Pletka join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss.Oct. 28, 2022.
