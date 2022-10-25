Read full article on original website
Related
Brazil's polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilians vote Sunday in a polarizing presidential runoff election that pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past. The runoff shaped up as a close contest between...
Trump's subpoena stalling highlights the growing hubris of America's judges
On Oct. 21, the House issued a subpoena to former President Donald Trump requiring him to testify before the Jan. 6 committee and to produce documents about his role in the Capitol attack. The House of Representatives serves, as the common 18th-century phrase had it, as the “grand inquest of the nation,” a representative body charged with looking into abuses of the public trust, publicizing its findings and contemplating remedies. It is hard to imagine anything more central to the House’s constitutional role than thoroughly investigating an attempt to overthrow the government by force. The Trump subpoena clearly aids that function.
Facing a wave of public anger, Iran’s regime could be in a fight for its long-term survival, experts say
Every night in Tehran, when the clock strikes nine, Iranians take to apartment rooftops and windows, and their voices echo across the city. “Death to the dictator!” they shout, along with the slogan that has become the rallying cry of more than a month of protests, “Woman, Life, Freedom!”
Cuba is in the middle of an escalating tug-of-war between Russia and the U.S.
HAVANA — When Hurricane Ian tore through western Cuba in late September, causing an island-wide blackout, it left the government grappling with a deepening energy crisis and simmering discontent among Cubans. It also once again thrust the Caribbean island into the middle of an escalating tug-of-war between its seaside...
Russia's partial mobilization of troops for Ukraine is complete, defense minister says
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday said that the “partial mobilization” of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine that Russia announced in September was complete. Speaking at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin broadcast on state television, Shoigu told Putin: “The task set by you of...
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal
KYIV, Ukraine — The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that Moscow has moved to suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain export deal which has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. The ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone...
Biden: My objective is to build an economy from the bottom up
During President Biden's remarks at a community college in Upstate New York, he addressed his economic agenda, noting 700,000 manufacturing jobs were created under his presidency, and that his objective is "to build an economy from the bottom up and middle out." Oct. 27, 2022.
Biden admin has discussed slow-rolling military aid to Saudis, including Patriot missiles, as payback for oil production cut
The Biden administration has discussed slow-rolling military aid to Saudi Arabia, including shipments of advanced Patriot missiles, to punish the kingdom for leading OPEC’s decision to cut oil production, say two U.S. officials and a source familiar with the discussions. Some military officials support the idea, said the sources,...
Biden administration to invest nearly $1 billion in green school buses
The White House is aiming to tackle concerns of climate change by involving some young Americans to help reduce the country’s carbon footprint. Administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, Michal Regan, joins News NOW to share how the Biden administration plans to tackle the climate crisis both on a national and international level. Oct. 28, 2022.
Full panel: Anti-Pelosi ‘rhetoric has consequences’
The attack at House Speaker Pelosi’s home is once again drawing attention to the rise of violent threats in today’s divisive political environment. Washington Post Live Anchor Leigh Ann Caldwell, Democratic Strategist Xochitl Hinojosa and American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Danielle Pletka join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss.Oct. 28, 2022.
The first Mexican American woman in Congress leaves a legislative legacy focused on children and families
As Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard prepares to retire after 30 years in Congress, the California Democrat and first Mexican American woman elected to Congress is reflecting on a trailblazing career and recent recognition for her efforts to advance children’s rights and well-being. She has recorded several significant firsts in her...
NBC News
526K+
Followers
59K+
Post
333M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1