Montana Wildfire alert: Mill Lake Fire update 2022-10-25

Blodgett Lake Fire

Last updated: Tue, 25 Oct 2022 10:31:36

Incident is 60% contained.

The Mill Lake Fire started by lightning on August 29th, located approx. two miles east of Mill Lake and eight miles west of the Mill Creek Trailhead.

Blodgett Lake Fire burned the north east corner on the north side of Blodgett Canyon. Mill Lake Fire had a few predominant smokes in the bottom of the drainage in the heavy timber that is continuing to smoldered in the heavy fuels on the ground.

All major suppression repair work has been completed. All trail closures have been rescinded and are open to the public.

View Mill Lake Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Blodgett and Mill Lake fires

Blodgett Lake Fire Interview

Blodgett Lake Fire Aviation Assets

Blodgett Lake Fire at Mill Crk Trailhead Tim Love

Blodgett Lake Fire at Mill Crk Trailhead-Tim Love

Blodgett Lake Fire at Mill Creek Trailhead-1

Blodgett Lake Fire East Flank

Blodgett Lake Fire from Blodgett Creek

Blodgett Lake September 10, 2022

Aerial View