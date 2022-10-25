Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Columbus PD investigating attack on girl and shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus are investigating an attack on a young girl and a shooting. Columbus Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the crimes happened Wednesday night, Oct. 26 in the Sim Scott Park neighborhood. According to investigators, a fight broke out at the park. A woman...
wcbi.com
Hit-and-run collision sends car into ditch on Highway 45
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A hit-and-run crash ended with a car in a ditch. The accident happened on Highway 45 in front of Champions Towing at about 10:30 this morning. Police believe a vehicle hit the car before it crashed into the deep ditch and drove away. The driver...
wcbi.com
Columbus police search for burglars who stole thousands in power tools
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are asking for help finding some power tool burglars. There is surveillance footage from inside New Home Building Stores on Main Street. Investigators said the thieves took several thousand dollars worth of power tools. The store has been broken into, recently, before this...
Man under arrest tries twice — and fails twice — to escape from Mississippi deputies
A Mississippi sheriff said he had never seen a man try to escape twice in one day — until now. Bill Cruber, 68, was in the custody of deputies from Monroe County deputies on Tuesday when he tried to escape — not once but twice. WTVA News in...
wcbi.com
Argument at Sim Scott Park sends girl to hospital
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A girl is hit with a baseball bat and then gunfire rings out. Now, Columbus police are trying to find the shooter. The girl was hit in the head during an argument at Sim Scott Park on Wednesday evening. She was taken to the hospital...
wtva.com
Monroe County reaches settlement for deadly no-knock raid in 2015
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County will pay a family $690,000 to settle a lawsuit filed over a 2015 drug raid on a home where law enforcement shot and killed the man living there. Deputies barged into Ricky Keeton's home in the middle of the night with a no-knock warrant...
wtva.com
Firefighters in Columbus respond to overnight house fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Fire Department worked overnight after receiving a call of a house fire. Crews responded to the fire on Eleventh Avenue South around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Battalion Chief Chip Kain said no one was injured in the fire. No one was home at the...
wcbi.com
South side Columbus home destroyed in overnight fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A home on the south side of Columbus was destroyed in an overnight fire. Chief Duane Hughes said firefighters were called to the home around 9 p.m. Thursday night. The home is in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue South. Thankfully no one was home...
wcbi.com
K-9 officer at Webster County Sheriff’s Department has died
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is honoring the memory of a fallen officer in a special way. On Thursday, officers laid to rest K-9 Zeus. Zeus, who joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2017, died Tuesday after an unexpected illness. Since then, Sheriff...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County investigators pull car out of Officers Lake
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tip to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department lead them to a car submerged in a local lake. The car was pulled out of Officers Lake near Proffitt’s Porch. Lowndes County investigators said they were told about the car in the water...
wtva.com
Teen wounded in Lowndes County shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was shot Monday night in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the shooting happened in the area of the Applewood Apartments. He said the victim was shot in the arm. Hawkins said the victim, who had traveled from Alabama, was apparently trying...
wcbi.com
MCSD settles lawsuit filed by Ricky Keeton family for $690,000
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed during a drug raid in 2015. The family of Ricky Keeton had sued the county, over the death of Keeton, who was shot after he reportedly pointed a gun at officers who were serving a “no-knock” warrant.
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha Co. deputies search for teen last known to be in Lowndes Co.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are hoping the public can help them find a missing teenager. 16-year-old Tyson Barrett has not been seen at his Old West Point Road home in over 48 hours. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Investigators say...
Mississippi man arrested after stash of drugs found during traffic stop
A Mississippi man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stash of drugs. On October 23, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop driven by Steven Wade Moore for careless driving on Lee County Road 2578 near Lee County Road 1041. The Guntown Police Department...
wtva.com
Aberdeen woman died hours after Tuesday night crash
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday night left an Aberdeen woman dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the crash happened at approximately 10:41 at the intersection of Highway 25 and Old Highway 25. He identified the victim as Dorothy Jones, 71. She was taken to the hospital in...
wcbi.com
One man dies in head-on collision, two others hospitalized
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash left one man dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 40-year-old Christopher Brock was not wearing a seatbelt in the ford mustang he was in. Brock was a passenger in that vehicle when it hit a Ford Pickup head-on. The crash...
wcbi.com
Elderly woman dies after head-on collision in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash claims the life of an Aberdeen woman. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 71-year-old Dorothy Jones died after crashing into an oncoming car on Highway 25. The accident happened after 10:30 Tuesday night. She was taken to NMMC in Tupelo and...
wcbi.com
Non-profit dive team that helps solve cold cases visits Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The dive team that found the submerged car have a unique mission. They help families search for missing loved ones and sometimes bring closure to those families. Before Jacob Grubbs puts on his diving suit and goes in the water, his mission starts with...
wcbi.com
Columbus resident finds man that was reported missing
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Columbus has been found and is safe. After seeing reports about Justin Brooks being reported missing, a Columbus resident recognized Brooks walking down the street. That person called the police. They have taken Brooks to the hospital to be checked...
wtva.com
Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
