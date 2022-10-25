UVALDE, Texas - Calls are getting louder for the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety to resign, following the shooting rampage at a school in Uvalde this May. During Thursday’s meeting of the agency's oversight board, DPS Director Steven McCraw said his officer's quote "did not fail the community" on that fateful day when 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot. McGraw added that if it had failed, he would step down.

