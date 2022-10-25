Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Families of Uvalde shooting victims call for Texas DPS Director to resign
UVALDE, Texas - Calls are getting louder for the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety to resign, following the shooting rampage at a school in Uvalde this May. During Thursday’s meeting of the agency's oversight board, DPS Director Steven McCraw said his officer's quote "did not fail the community" on that fateful day when 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot. McGraw added that if it had failed, he would step down.
Texas man arrested in New Braunfels on additional human trafficking charge, other victims possible
KXAN has learned new details about a 58-year-old retired U.S. Air Force colonel who has been arrested twice in New Braunfels over the last week on two separate charges of human trafficking.
Uvalde Families Want Texas DPS Director To Resign, But Here's Why He Won't
Steven McCraw explained why he won't step down.
Missing Texas teen's remains identified 36 years after being found
She was 16 when she went missing.
'Turn in your badge': Uvalde families confront Texas DPS director
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw testified publicly that the institution "did not fail the community" of Uvalde. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz has the latest details.
Dallas Observer
Targeting Abbott, Texas Democrats Flip the Script on Crime After Deadly Hospital Shootings in Dallas
For much of his reelection campaign, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has railed against challenger Beto O’Rourke and other Democrats for supposedly supporting policies that encourage crime. Now, some Texas Democrats have flipped the script, arguing that Abbott bears responsibility for violent crime in the wake of a shooting that...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas diverts $359.6 million from prisons to keep Greg Abbott's border mission operating
Gov. Greg Abbott said on Thursday that he and other state leaders are pulling $359.6 million out of the state prison system’s budget to fund his Operation Lone Star border security operation through the next 10 months. So far, more than $4 billion has been spent to keep thousands...
MySanAntonio
Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public
HOUSTON — Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an ATM in Houston. Instead, he...
AOL Corp
84 migrants found in dump truck in Texas human smuggling attempt, officials say
Texas state police say 84 migrants were found in a dump truck Tuesday in what authorities are calling a human smuggling attempt. No injuries were reported in the incident on Interstate Highway 35 in Cotulla. The 84 people, from Mexico and Guatemala, were in the cargo area of the dump...
Texas lawmaker calls for investigation into Board of Pardons and Parole and TDCJ about release of alleged hospital shooter
DALLAS — State Rep. Rafael Anchia is demanding answers after a man on parole walked into Methodist Medical Center in Dallas and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and fatally shot two hospital employees who tried to intervene. "There is no way he should have been eligible for any type of...
Why Is This Land Unique? It’s The Only One Of It’s Kind In Texas.
North of Amarillo, there's a swath of land that is incredibly unique. It sits near the Canadian River. If you've ever driven north on Dumas Road, you've passed by it. So, what makes it so unique?. It's the only one of its kind in the whole state of Texas. Say...
KIII TV3
Know your rights as a patient in Texas: 3 questions to ask your surgical team
DALLAS — The storyline involving Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz may lead to questions about your rights as a patient. The Dallas anesthesiologist is accused of tampering with IV bags. In a jailhouse interview with WFAA, Ortiz denied the allegations. Here are three questions you can ask to check the background...
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in Texas
After President Biden announced an order that Venezuelan migrants would be sent back to Mexico without the proper paperwork, migrants are still crossing the Texas-Mexican border. And some are seeing the numbers on a large scale. This could also be considered human smuggling.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
KSAT 12
Suspended Uvalde PD lieutenant facing three write-in candidates in Uvalde County Commissioner race
UVALDE – Before the May 24th mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, incumbent County Commissioner Mariano Pargas, Jr. was on his way to another term in office. He defeated his challenger in the March primary and had no opponent in November. That was before the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, and a community shaken.
wufe967.com
Texas constable says he will fight blue county’s 'defunding' of his office
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Sunday he would be filing a new complaint with the governor and state comptroller’s office for defunding his office of nearly $989,000. Herman said he was recently informed by the Harris County Auditor’s office that his office had retained $988,804.18 of...
Strong storms flip trucks, damage buildings after Texas tornado warning
At least two residences reportedly had parts of their roofs ripped off.
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
news4sanantonio.com
Uvalde Love Project: Local art therapists help Uvalde community heal through art
AUSTIN, Texas — A group of local art therapists travel to Uvalde bi-weekly to work with those impacted by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary. Owner of Community Arts, Wanda Montemayor, helped jumpstart the initiative and is the program manager of the Uvalde Love Project. The Uvalde Love Project...
news4sanantonio.com
More than 13.8 million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
Millions of people have already cast their ballots ahead of the 2022 Midterms. According to Edison Research and Catalyst, more than 13.8 million people have voted in 44 states. In Florida, nearly two million people cast pre-election day ballots. Early voting began this week in some counties, the rest of...
Comments / 2