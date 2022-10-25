ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Families of Uvalde shooting victims call for Texas DPS Director to resign

UVALDE, Texas - Calls are getting louder for the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety to resign, following the shooting rampage at a school in Uvalde this May. During Thursday’s meeting of the agency's oversight board, DPS Director Steven McCraw said his officer's quote "did not fail the community" on that fateful day when 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot. McGraw added that if it had failed, he would step down.
UVALDE, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public

HOUSTON — Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an ATM in Houston. Instead, he...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

More than 13.8 million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

Millions of people have already cast their ballots ahead of the 2022 Midterms. According to Edison Research and Catalyst, more than 13.8 million people have voted in 44 states. In Florida, nearly two million people cast pre-election day ballots. Early voting began this week in some counties, the rest of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy