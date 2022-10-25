Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Q&A with Stoughton Police Chief Dan Jenks
Stoughton Police Department Chief Dan Jenks is a familiar face around the Stoughton area. A resident of Dunkirk, he retired from the department in 2018 after 23 years of service, including four as lieutenant, to work part time as an officer for the State Capitol Police, and as a supervisor on the Dunkirk Town Board.
Destination Stoughton Weekend is Oct. 28-31
Stoughton, are you ready for a Norwegian weekend of fall fun?. The Stoughton Norwegian Summit Group - an informal group of businesses, organizations, and groups with a Norwegian connection, are hosting “Destination Stoughton Weekend” from Oct. 28-30. The group organizes two “Destination” weekends each year - the Wisconsin...
Football: Stoughton falls to Mount Horeb/Barneveld in Level 1 clash
Just about every time the Stoughton football team’s defense was put in a tough situation in the first half, the Vikings rose to the challenge. Whether it was defending after a turnover or a short punt, the defense kept them in the game before Mount Horeb/Barneveld pulled away for a 37-7 win over Stoughton in a WIAA Division 3 Level 1 playoff game on Friday, Oct. 21, at Mount Horeb High School.
Dane County Sheriff candidate questionnaire
The Stoughton Courier Hub sent questionnaires to both candidates for the Dane County Sheriff race: Kalvin Barrett and Anthony Hamilton. Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements. Kalvin Barrett (D) Why are you running?. Every resident of Dane...
School taxes will drop in 2022-23
Residents in the district will see a drop in their school taxes after the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved a $23.5 million 2022-23 budget at its Monday, Oct. 24 meeting. The district’s tax levy of $23,485,094 is decreasing 5.1% or around $1.26 million over the previous...
Assembly District 43 candidate questionnaire
The Stoughton Courier Hub sent questionnaires to both candidates for the State Assembly District 43 race, which includes Jenna Jacobson and Marisa Voelkel. Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words, with an exception of two questions up to 100 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements.
