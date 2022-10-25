Just about every time the Stoughton football team’s defense was put in a tough situation in the first half, the Vikings rose to the challenge. Whether it was defending after a turnover or a short punt, the defense kept them in the game before Mount Horeb/Barneveld pulled away for a 37-7 win over Stoughton in a WIAA Division 3 Level 1 playoff game on Friday, Oct. 21, at Mount Horeb High School.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO