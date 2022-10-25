ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Make Sure To Get Ready for Maine Snow Fleas

I was today year's old when I learned about what snow fleas are. They are really a thing. If you are like me, and don't have an extensive library of bug knowledge in your brain, then we will learn about this, together. Obviously we all know what a flea is....
MAINE STATE
Country Legend Shania Twain Coming To New England In 2023

Shania Twain really is a country legend. If you were to make a list of artists who really popularized country music, taking it to the mainstream, she would be one of those artists. Earlier today, she announced that she would be doing a massive world tour in 2023 and that...
MAINE STATE
This Maine Home Features Amazing Views Of The Sunrise And Sunset

Many of Maine's homes offer stunning views of the majesty of our state. Mountains, forests, rolling fields, and, of course, the state's rugged coastline. If you are lucky, your home provides you with a great view of the sunrise or the sunset. You are NEVER lucky enough to have views of both the sunrise and the sunset...
MAINE STATE
Is There A Legal Age Limit On Trick-Or-Treating In Maine?

Doesn't it feel like 2022 has just flown by? It's probably because we did nothing in 2020 and 2021 was pretty chill, too. Yeah, that's got to be it!. For whatever the reason, we're just days away from the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday Season - Halloween. One of the...
MAINE STATE
Video: Maine’s Stephen King Wishes He Had Written This Stomach-Churning Horror Movie

If you're a horror film aficionado, or just love to scare yourself to death, then you probably watch almost every horror film that comes out. I personally am not a scary movie person at all. However, when Maine's own Stephen King tweets that he wishes he wrote one that he watched, then even I'm curious. I mean, it attracted his attention, and that's saying something about its fright rating.
MAINE STATE
Wait! Is Cow Chip Bingo Really Illegal In Maine?

For those who do not know, "cow chip bingo" is similar to regular bingo, except the way the squares are chosen is done in a really unique way. Instead of the squares being chosen at random by a machine, like the spinning metal cages filled with balls, the numbers are chosen by where a cow does its business.
MAINE STATE
12 Maine Downtowns That Are Worth A Visit

In the 80s, 90s, and 00s, we saw American downtowns dying a slow death. The small stores and restaurants that formed the backbone of many Main Streets either closed or relocated to shopping plazas. However, over the last decade, we have started to see Maine downtowns make a comeback. Even...
MAINE STATE
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry

Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
AUGUSTA, ME
Terrible! Maine Couple Loses More Than $1 Million To Scammers

It seems like every few days we hear about another Mainer losing a chunk of money to a scammer. Often, these plays are obvious scams. People fall for those "obvious" scams everyday because, the ones that seem like obvious scams are often the ones that prey on people's concern for loved ones. People claiming to be from a law enforcement agency, telling the the target of the scam that their loved one has been arrested and needs you to pay their bail.
MAINE STATE
Mitchell Tenpenny + Meghan Patrick Tie the Knot in Tennessee Farm Wedding

Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are married. The two country arists tied the knot on Sunday (Oct. 23) at a friend's farm in Tennessee, according to People. The couple opted for rustic, autumnal themes on their big day: Patrick wore custom snakeskin boots with a flowing, bohemian Rue de Seine dress, while her bridal party was decked out in an array of blue, sienna and chocolate brown tones. Meanwhile, the groomsmen wore matching white cowboy hats and boutonnières crafted from bird feathers harvested by the bride herself. For his look, Tenpenny opted for a bolo tie, green jacket and jeans.
TENNESSEE STATE
