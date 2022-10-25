Read full article on original website
Related
Make Sure To Get Ready for Maine Snow Fleas
I was today year's old when I learned about what snow fleas are. They are really a thing. If you are like me, and don't have an extensive library of bug knowledge in your brain, then we will learn about this, together. Obviously we all know what a flea is....
What is Maine’s Stance on This Illegal Tax On Women’s Products?
I recently learned about what a Pink Tax is. This is something I strongly disagree with and I would like to share what I found with you so you can make your own decision on your stance. According to Investopia,. The pink tax is not a tax in the literal...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
Country Legend Shania Twain Coming To New England In 2023
Shania Twain really is a country legend. If you were to make a list of artists who really popularized country music, taking it to the mainstream, she would be one of those artists. Earlier today, she announced that she would be doing a massive world tour in 2023 and that...
MISSING: Massachusetts Girl Believed to Possibly Be in New Hampshire or Maine
It's a sentence that I'm sure no parent ever in their life wants to speak. "My child is missing." And unfortunately, that's the exact sentence the Weaver family spoke to the Raynham Police Department in Massachusetts just a week ago. Raynham Police Department on the case. According to the official...
Maine & New Hampshire, Was Someone Killed In Your House?
Whether you are a believer in ghosts and the paranormal or not, most of us would be a little creeped out if we found out that someone had checked out in the home where we currently live. If you live in a newer home, while it is still possible that...
This Year’s Plane Pull Raised Over 200k For Maine’s Veterans
Travis Mills Foundation put on an event this past weekend that blew my mind. I was lucky enough to go to the 4th Annual Plane Pull. That is exactly what you think it is. Over a thousand spectators watched as 41 teams of 20 people attempted to pull a 737 airplane.
Get Those Umbrellas Ready, Maine on Track to Get Tropical Downpours on Wednesday
It's pretty well accepted that the most unsteady and unpredictable weather of the year, at least in the state of Maine, happens in the fall. And there's no exception to that this week. Even though we have had a fair amount of shower activity and flat-out rain over the last...
This Maine Home Features Amazing Views Of The Sunrise And Sunset
Many of Maine's homes offer stunning views of the majesty of our state. Mountains, forests, rolling fields, and, of course, the state's rugged coastline. If you are lucky, your home provides you with a great view of the sunrise or the sunset. You are NEVER lucky enough to have views of both the sunrise and the sunset...
Is There A Legal Age Limit On Trick-Or-Treating In Maine?
Doesn't it feel like 2022 has just flown by? It's probably because we did nothing in 2020 and 2021 was pretty chill, too. Yeah, that's got to be it!. For whatever the reason, we're just days away from the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday Season - Halloween. One of the...
Video: Maine’s Stephen King Wishes He Had Written This Stomach-Churning Horror Movie
If you're a horror film aficionado, or just love to scare yourself to death, then you probably watch almost every horror film that comes out. I personally am not a scary movie person at all. However, when Maine's own Stephen King tweets that he wishes he wrote one that he watched, then even I'm curious. I mean, it attracted his attention, and that's saying something about its fright rating.
Wait! Is Cow Chip Bingo Really Illegal In Maine?
For those who do not know, "cow chip bingo" is similar to regular bingo, except the way the squares are chosen is done in a really unique way. Instead of the squares being chosen at random by a machine, like the spinning metal cages filled with balls, the numbers are chosen by where a cow does its business.
12 Maine Downtowns That Are Worth A Visit
In the 80s, 90s, and 00s, we saw American downtowns dying a slow death. The small stores and restaurants that formed the backbone of many Main Streets either closed or relocated to shopping plazas. However, over the last decade, we have started to see Maine downtowns make a comeback. Even...
Here Are 5 Reasons To Despise Maine Drivers in The Winter
This is not an angry post, in fact I am hoping for it to be positive and we can all learn to be better drivers. Especially during the winter. I wanted to talk about this before the cold air hits and we all get a little grumpy. So here it goes.
Will Maine And Massachusetts Gas Stations Start Selling Cannabis?
If someone had mentioned this idea to me five years ago, I would have assumed it was a joke. Not today, though. Nope!. In every New England state, except New Hampshire, you can legally posses and use cannabis products. Now, it looks like getting recreational use marijuana will be as...
This Maine Food Truck Offers People (& Their Pets!) a One-of-a-Kind Food Experience
If you are looking for a good spot to stop at to fill up your munchie craving, you have to try Mow's Munchies. Mow's Munchies is a mobile food trailer that provides fresh, made to order food for not only humans.. Kate Dargie is part owner with her business partner...
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
Terrible! Maine Couple Loses More Than $1 Million To Scammers
It seems like every few days we hear about another Mainer losing a chunk of money to a scammer. Often, these plays are obvious scams. People fall for those "obvious" scams everyday because, the ones that seem like obvious scams are often the ones that prey on people's concern for loved ones. People claiming to be from a law enforcement agency, telling the the target of the scam that their loved one has been arrested and needs you to pay their bail.
Hey Maine Drivers, Stop Doing This, You’re Clogging Up Traffic
I have no problem admitting that, at times, I am a really impatient person. Like a lot of people, I have a lot of things going on in my life and rarely enough time to get everything done. Some days, I am on the run from before the sun comes up until after sunset.
Mitchell Tenpenny + Meghan Patrick Tie the Knot in Tennessee Farm Wedding
Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are married. The two country arists tied the knot on Sunday (Oct. 23) at a friend's farm in Tennessee, according to People. The couple opted for rustic, autumnal themes on their big day: Patrick wore custom snakeskin boots with a flowing, bohemian Rue de Seine dress, while her bridal party was decked out in an array of blue, sienna and chocolate brown tones. Meanwhile, the groomsmen wore matching white cowboy hats and boutonnières crafted from bird feathers harvested by the bride herself. For his look, Tenpenny opted for a bolo tie, green jacket and jeans.
B98.5
Augusta, ME
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0