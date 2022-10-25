ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Warrant issued for Georgia mother after 5-year-old son's body found stuffed in a suitcase

ATLANTA — A warrant has been issued for a Georgia mother wanted for murder after her 5-year-old son’s body was discovered stuffed in a suitcase in rural Indiana. The child’s body was discovered months ago, but only Wednesday did police identify the child as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta. Now law enforcement is trying to find his mother, 37-year-old Dejuane Anderson, who was last seen in southern California.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Judge orders Meadows to testify in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — A judge on Wednesday ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the state's 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation early...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Second woman comes forward with abortion allegations against Herschel Walker

ATLANTA — A woman identified as Jane Doe, came out Wednesday with another abortion allegation against U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker from Georgia. Her attorney, Gloria Allred, held a press conference from her Los Angeles office introducing multiple allegations, along with alleged evidence including photographs and copies of hotel receipts. The client spoke via Zoom, though she did not appear on camera.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Former vice president visiting Georgia, campaigning for Kemp

GEORGIA, USA — Governor Brian Kemp's campaign team announced Friday that Former Vice President Mike Pence plans to appear in Kemp's bus tour just a week before the election. Mike Pence's presence comes as Democratic Candidate Stacey Abrams and the incumbent Republican governor take a stab at another run against each other in the 2022 Georgia Midterms. Each are hoping the top political names will help sway voters. Former President Obama is campaigning for Abrams Friday evening.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy