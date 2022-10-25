Read full article on original website
Related
CDC: Impact of chronic kidney disease and prevention measures
ATLANTA — Most people don't give much thought to their kidneys. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nine out of 10 people with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) don't know they have it. "Kidney disease is one of those things that's considered like high blood pressure, one...
We went on the 'haunt' for the best Halloween decorations in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Spooky displays are taking over neighborhoods all over metro Atlanta with Halloween just days away! We sent 11Alive reporter Paola Suro to find the most jaw-dropping yards that will no doubt entice plenty of trick or treaters this year. She's been on the hunt - or should we say, "haunt" - for the best decorated Halloween homes in the metro Atlanta area.
'This drug is popular with teenagers' | Family urges lawmakers to ban herb with addictive characteristics after son's death
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta family is suing to stop convenience stores from selling a product that killed their son. It’s called kratom and their lawsuit also goes after companies making and distributing it. The grief is still fresh for the Pope family almost a year after their...
Here's how the LGTBQ community is playing a role in American politics
ATLANTA — October is LGBTQ history month. And with just under two weeks until the upcoming midterm election, we're highlighting the role of the LGTBQ community in American Politics, including in Georgia. The number of people from the LGTBQ community holding elected offices has jumped in recent years, according...
Stacey Abrams campaigns in Douglasville, focusing on teacher pay, moving Georgia forward
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — It's just 10 days away from Election Day, and here in Georgia, the push for votes remains strong as candidates continue to hit the campaign trail. One of the most high-profiles races is for governor. Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams rallied in Douglas County Saturday for her "Let’s Get It Done Bus Tour."
Great-grandmother expresses grief after 5-year-old Georgia boy found stuffed inside suitcase
ATLANTA — After a 5-year-old Atlanta boy's body was shockingly discovered stuffed inside a suitcase in a rural Indiana town months ago, his great-grandmother spoke about her grief and the circumstances of his mysterious murder. Since the boy was identified as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan by police on Wednesday, authorities...
Warrant issued for Georgia mother after 5-year-old son's body found stuffed in a suitcase
ATLANTA — A warrant has been issued for a Georgia mother wanted for murder after her 5-year-old son’s body was discovered stuffed in a suitcase in rural Indiana. The child’s body was discovered months ago, but only Wednesday did police identify the child as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta. Now law enforcement is trying to find his mother, 37-year-old Dejuane Anderson, who was last seen in southern California.
Older Georgia voters outpacing younger voters by a large margin, early voting data shows
ATLANTA — Vote and vote early -- that is the message younger voters are trying to get out to their communities, but older Georgians are acting on it at a much greater pace, early data shows. Friday marks National Vote Early Day and several metro Atlanta colleges and universities...
Georgia midterm election | Last weekend to vote early in-person
ATLANTA — With Georgians continuing to turn out to the polls in record numbers during the early voting period for the highly-anticipated midterm election, this will be the last weekend for those who haven't yet early voted to do so. The early in-person deadline is soon approaching, as the...
Tractor-trailer crashes into train in South Fulton, officials say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A tractor-trailer was hit by a train in South Fulton on Tuesday, according to the city. It happened at Roosevelt Highway at Welcome All Road, and officials said there were no reported injuries. However, an ambulance is on the scene to assist with a medical response if necessary.
Judge orders Meadows to testify in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA — A judge on Wednesday ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the state's 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation early...
Second woman comes forward with abortion allegations against Herschel Walker
ATLANTA — A woman identified as Jane Doe, came out Wednesday with another abortion allegation against U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker from Georgia. Her attorney, Gloria Allred, held a press conference from her Los Angeles office introducing multiple allegations, along with alleged evidence including photographs and copies of hotel receipts. The client spoke via Zoom, though she did not appear on camera.
Georgia Supreme Court clears up battle over Confederate monuments
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The story above is from another report. A Newton County woman has grounds to sue over the planned removal of a Covington Confederate monument, Georgia's highest court ruled Tuesday. But that won't be the case for everyone who files a complaint in court.
Former vice president visiting Georgia, campaigning for Kemp
GEORGIA, USA — Governor Brian Kemp's campaign team announced Friday that Former Vice President Mike Pence plans to appear in Kemp's bus tour just a week before the election. Mike Pence's presence comes as Democratic Candidate Stacey Abrams and the incumbent Republican governor take a stab at another run against each other in the 2022 Georgia Midterms. Each are hoping the top political names will help sway voters. Former President Obama is campaigning for Abrams Friday evening.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0