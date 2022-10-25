Read full article on original website
Related
How much voting power do West Virginians have?
The U.S. midterm elections will be held on Nov. 8, which means its almost time for thousands of people to use their power as citizens to vote. But, how much power do West Virginians hold in these national elections?
Voter anger over abortion rights could be big wild card in N.J. and nation at Biden midterm
A job led Amy Bloodworth away from home in Monmouth County to relocate in Texas six years ago. But it was politics — and the freedom to work remotely — that convinced her to move back to New Jersey this summer. Bloodworth said she could no longer tolerate...
West Virginia ranks #3 for most expensive healthcare
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – With open enrollment season underway, people are looking for opportunities to save on health insurance. In West Virginia, that will be more difficult than most other states. A recent survey from Forbes Advisor showed 70% of employed Americans plan to spend more time reviewing benefit selections to make the most of […]
West Virginia governor signs proclamation honoring first responders
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today, Oct. 28, is National First Responders Day, the day we say “Thank you!” to first responders all across the nation. The White House announced today, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation to honor the day and first responders across the nation. Biden says that we ask more of our first […]
‘Waiting on Pennsylvania’: Why the US Senate race may drag past Election night
WASHINGTON — If Pennsylvania’s tightening U.S. Senate race turns out to be as close as its current trajectory, it’s unlikely the winner will be apparent on the night of Nov. 8. Election officials have begun warning the public that tabulations in many counties will proceed well into...
After fierce debate, New Jersey lawmakers move to restrict uniformed police officers at polling places on Election Day
Republicans and Democrats in the New Jersey General Assembly argued Thursday over new rules in a bill allowing police to work at schools and senior residential centers that operate as polling locations on Election Day. Many Republican Assemblymembers took exception to a recent amendment requiring police officers working the polls...
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
Wheeling delegate race pits newcomer against incumbent
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. West Virginia House District 5 is among the smaller districts by land in the entire state. But its location in downtown Wheeling and the surrounding neighborhoods means it covers almost 19,000 people. Republican Brooke McArdle is challenging incumbent Democrat delegate Shawn Fluharty for the newly-created […]
Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Issue 2 is passed
Issue 2 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to a provision that may reduce the number of 18-year-olds eligible to vote.
wchstv.com
POLL: Do you believe West Virginia's public education system needs totally overhauled?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s public education system has taken it on the chin recently, scoring poorly on the nation’s report card and the state Board of Education voting to take over the Logan County school system. Eyewitness News wants your opinion on how much you...
West Virginia State Senator supports Amendment 1
(WTRF) – Voters across the Mountain State will be faced with a number of crucial decisions in this upcoming election. In fact, four amendments to the West Virginia Constitution are currently on the ballot. Amendment 1, it it passes, would restore impeachment power to the legislature. That power was taken away back in 2018 during […]
Report from day 1 of early voting: ‘Nobody’s being really unpleasant because everyone’s entitled to their opinion’
Democratic and Republican voters say they're sorry to see Gov. Larry Hogan (R) go. The post Report from day 1 of early voting: ‘Nobody’s being really unpleasant because everyone’s entitled to their opinion’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Thousands of Pennsylvania ballots already cast, no chance to change your mind
More than 1 million Pennsylvanians have requested a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 election, and approximately 738,000 have already been returned.
wvpublic.org
Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools
Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
For Pa.’s Fetterman, a post-debate show of strength — and solidarity
“How many … of you have had your own personal major health challenge? … There's a lot more of us to be rooting against Dr. Oz," he said. The post For Pa.’s Fetterman, a post-debate show of strength — and solidarity appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates 11th District: Meet the Candidates
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One race people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be voting on in the Midterm election is for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District. First time candidate Republican Bob Fehrenbacher is running against Democrat Harry Deitzler. Deitzler: “I understand what...
pghcitypaper.com
Aborting the red wave: One issue looms large over Pa. elections
Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned once-secure federal abortion rights, a swarm of demonstrators gathered on the steps of the City-County Building, holding up rush hour traffic as they spilled onto the surrounding streets. Standing atop the portico on that hot June evening, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey vowed to...
WSET
Settlement allows birth certificate changes for transgender West Virginians
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A settlement in a U.S. District Court case will allow transgender West Virginians to make changes to their birth certificate after a previous ruling made it "effectively not possible." Previously, West Virginia was one of four states that did not have a process for a...
wosu.org
Abortion emerges as big issue in Ohio governor's race
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling that guaranteed legal abortion nationwide on June 24, the issue has become a key talking point in political races, though polls show the economy is still the top concern of voters. In a continuing series previewing the 2022...
When Virginia schools could change the way they treat transgender students
Virginians will have to wait at least another month to see what the Department of Education's finalized 2022 model policies on the treatment of transgender children look like.
Comments / 0