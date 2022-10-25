Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
City Council Members Denied 9-Years Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Related
Deck the Hall set to begin at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens’ annual Deck the Hall is coming up, with a variety of holiday displays and more than 1 million lights illuminating the stately grounds. The estate’s holiday-decorated theme is “Gracious Gatherings,” featuring decorations for a traditional Christmas. Schedule.
10 years later: Remembering the wrath of Superstorm Sandy
CLEVELAND — Ten years ago this weekend, Northeast Ohio celebrated a Cleveland Browns win over the then-San Diego Chargers. The score? 7-6. It was also just nine days before voters would go to the polls in the 2012 Presidential race. In the 3News weather department, Hurricane Sandy had our...
Cleveland Clinic to host 5K run, 1-mile walk challenge in Avon: How to register
AVON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 26, 2022. The Cleveland Clinic is asking you to challenge yourself as they host a 5k run and 1-mile walk that will benefit the Good Knights of Lorain County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines...
Akron Children’s Hospital has new superpower at its disposal
Thanks to the efforts of Lyndee’s Costume Closet, a non-profit created to bring smiles to kids in hospitals, Akron Children’s now has a nearly a dozen movie and comic book character costumes on-hand for any occasion.
State of Ohio to demolish 825 dilapidated buildings, including more than 400 in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to "clear the way for new economic development," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state would be tearing down 825 "blighted and vacant" buildings across 30 counties. The funding for the demolitions comes from the governor's Building Demolition and Site Revitalization...
Cuyahoga County led Ohio in pedestrian-involved crashes last Halloween; officials hope for safer 2022
CLEVELAND — In 2021, there were 33 pedestrian-involved crashes in Ohio during Halloween weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Cuyahoga County led the state with six of those crashes, including the only fatal crash during the holiday period. Sgt. Bridget Matt with OSHP told 3News they usually...
cleveland19.com
‘It’s a chicken salad’: Customers come from near and far to try Cleveland’s East 81st Deli
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Customers are coming from all over the country to East 81st Deli on Superior Avenue for a chicken salad. Tenisha Godfrey went viral on TikTok about a month ago talking about the infamous chicken salad. Now, the post has over 11 million views, and the salads...
thepioneerwjhs.com
Awesome autumn activities in northeast Ohio
Autumn in northeast Ohio is bright and beautiful, the cooling weather and foliage are too great to miss out on with friends. Visiting farms with hayrides, pumpkins, and corn mazes, or seeking that craziest of haunted house scares, there is something for everyone right here. Szalay’s Farm and Market is...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Little Italy. One of their specialties (and the restaurant's most popular item) is their eggplant parmesan, which comes with a side of linguine. Other customer recommendations include the gnocchi al burro, which features a flavorful creamy tomato basil sauce; chicken piccata; cavatelli, which comes with their homemade tomato basil sauce; and spinach and prosciutto pizza, which also has black olives, white garlic sauce, and feta cheese. If you have room for dessert, ask for the tiramisu, which is scrumptious and served in a glass.
Akron to kick off holiday season with Welcome Santa parade, tree lighting Nov. 25
AKRON, Ohio – Akron will host the 35th annual Welcome Santa Holiday Parade on Friday, Nov. 25 in downtown Akron. For the first time, the parade will be held at night, stepping off at 6 p.m. The parade begins at the intersection of South Main and Cedar streets and...
daltonkidronnews.com
Local trick-or-treat times and fall events
Several local governments advise to leave porch lights on to participate in community trick-or-treat times. * Apple Creek: Trick or treat 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. * Dalton: Trick or treat 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Living Water Church, 200 Kurzen Road N, Dalton, will host community Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church. The free family event includes dozens of candy stops, free food for the family, bouncy inflatables, interactive experiences with fire and police departments and a drawing for a 50-inch television. For more information, visit lwchurch.com.
Akron leaders say changes coming after carbon monoxide leak kills one resident
A week after a 66-year-old woman died and several were sent to the hospital following a carbon monoxide leak, city leaders told News 5 they are working to change Akron's Fire Code.
whbc.com
AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
Farmer Jones Farm continues tradition of Fall Harvest Festival 10 months after the fire that destroyed their barn: First Look
HURON, Ohio — Ten months after a fire that destroyed their barn, the Farmer Jones Farm Market is back in business and thriving with the return of its Fall Harvest Festival. Live music, tasty food, and free activities like face painting, wagon rides and a costume contest will make for a fun day for everyone, at the second annual festival happening this Saturday in Huron.
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant
When I post about seafood boils in the Cleveland area, I often get at least one commenter that writes, "What about Red Crab in Brooklyn? That place is great!" Though I love seafood boils, I was hesitant about visiting Red Crab. I'm trying to limit my dining to local restaurants, and Red Crab is part of a chain and not a local chain that started in Ohio either like Cleveland Heights' Lee's Seafood Boil or Cleveland's Mitchell's Ice Cream.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
cleveland19.com
Recent high school grad murdered after work in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old after he was shot and killed in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police arrived to the scene, located in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road, after receiving a call about a car crash at around...
Bittersweet Trick-or-Treat: St. Vincent Charity Medical Center hosts last Halloween event
CLEVELAND — There were dancing volunteers, children's cheers, and a dedicated group of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center peers at the hospital's annual trick-or-treat event. "It's helping us to live the spirit of the hospital and spread it into the neighborhood," said Sister Miriam Erb, of the mission and...
cleveland19.com
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Comments / 0