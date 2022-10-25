ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

WKYC

10 years later: Remembering the wrath of Superstorm Sandy

CLEVELAND — Ten years ago this weekend, Northeast Ohio celebrated a Cleveland Browns win over the then-San Diego Chargers. The score? 7-6. It was also just nine days before voters would go to the polls in the 2012 Presidential race. In the 3News weather department, Hurricane Sandy had our...
CLEVELAND, OH
thepioneerwjhs.com

Awesome autumn activities in northeast Ohio

Autumn in northeast Ohio is bright and beautiful, the cooling weather and foliage are too great to miss out on with friends. Visiting farms with hayrides, pumpkins, and corn mazes, or seeking that craziest of haunted house scares, there is something for everyone right here. Szalay’s Farm and Market is...
MEDINA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Little Italy. One of their specialties (and the restaurant's most popular item) is their eggplant parmesan, which comes with a side of linguine. Other customer recommendations include the gnocchi al burro, which features a flavorful creamy tomato basil sauce; chicken piccata; cavatelli, which comes with their homemade tomato basil sauce; and spinach and prosciutto pizza, which also has black olives, white garlic sauce, and feta cheese. If you have room for dessert, ask for the tiramisu, which is scrumptious and served in a glass.
CLEVELAND, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Local trick-or-treat times and fall events

Several local governments advise to leave porch lights on to participate in community trick-or-treat times. * Apple Creek: Trick or treat 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. * Dalton: Trick or treat 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Living Water Church, 200 Kurzen Road N, Dalton, will host community Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church. The free family event includes dozens of candy stops, free food for the family, bouncy inflatables, interactive experiences with fire and police departments and a drawing for a 50-inch television. For more information, visit lwchurch.com.
DALTON, OH
whbc.com

AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Farmer Jones Farm continues tradition of Fall Harvest Festival 10 months after the fire that destroyed their barn: First Look

HURON, Ohio — Ten months after a fire that destroyed their barn, the Farmer Jones Farm Market is back in business and thriving with the return of its Fall Harvest Festival. Live music, tasty food, and free activities like face painting, wagon rides and a costume contest will make for a fun day for everyone, at the second annual festival happening this Saturday in Huron.
HURON, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant

When I post about seafood boils in the Cleveland area, I often get at least one commenter that writes, "What about Red Crab in Brooklyn? That place is great!" Though I love seafood boils, I was hesitant about visiting Red Crab. I'm trying to limit my dining to local restaurants, and Red Crab is part of a chain and not a local chain that started in Ohio either like Cleveland Heights' Lee's Seafood Boil or Cleveland's Mitchell's Ice Cream.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
WESTLAKE, OH

