ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Prosecutor: Film Producer Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted 8 Women

By Terri Vermeulen Keith for City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1MbY_0im0K3so00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Testimony is set to resume Tuesday in the trial of Harvey Weinstein -- one day after a prosecutor told jurors during opening statements that the former film producer sexually assaulted eight women between 1991 and 2015, including four he is charged with attacking in Los Angeles County, while Weinstein's defense attorney maintained his client is innocent.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson told the downtown Los Angeles jury that the women feared that Weinstein -- whom he described as the most powerful person in the entertainment industry at the time -- could crush their careers if they reported the allegations, but that one model came forward soon afterward to report the alleged attack on her in a New York hotel room in 2015.

The prosecutor told the nine-man, three-woman panel that it would hear testimony from four alleged victims in Los Angeles County, along with four alleged victims for whom Weinstein is not charged.

Meanwhile, Weinstein's attorney, Mark Werksman, countered that two of the victims named in the charges "just made it up" and that it was "transactional sex" for the other two women.

"You will see that these were all consensual sexual relations or, in some cases, they didn't happen at all," Werksman said. "Mr. Weinstein is an innocent man who is not guilty of the charges in this indictment."

He told jurors that the allegations "can be traced directly to the #MeToo movement," and said that his client "became the epicenter of the #MeToo movement."

Werksman told the panel that Weinstein's accusers  were "women who willingly played the game by the rules applied back then" and now "claim they were raped and sexually assaulted."

"He's not Brad Pitt or George Clooney. He's not hot," Weinstein's lawyer told jurors. "They had sex with him because he was powerful ..."

Weinstein, he said, "was once a very successful movie producer" whose "name was synonymous with Oscars and hit movies" -- but is now described  as a "vile monster."

He noted that none of the alleged victims in the charges made their allegations to police until at least five years afterward, with one not coming forward for at least a decade.

Two of the alleged victims ended their emails to Weinstein after the alleged attacks with the letters "xxx," which he told jurors indicates "kiss, kiss, kiss."

Weinstein, now 70, was indicted on 11 charges -- including forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by a foreign object and sexual battery by restraint -- involving five women. But the prosecutor made no mention of Jane Doe #5, who is named in four of the counts in the grand jury's indictment, and the status of those charges was not immediately available.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said it had "no comment at this time" on the charges involving "Jane Doe #5," adding only that its office is "tirelessly ensuring that all of the victims in this case receive justice."

The prosecutor told jurors that each of the women came forward "independent of each other," and that none of them knew the other alleged victims.

"At the time this was the most powerful person in the industry," Thompson quoted one of the women as saying, while he said another referred to Weinstein as "the king."

Each of the alleged victims referred to the alleged attacks while talking to family members or friends, the deputy district attorney said, noting that those included actor-director Mel Gibson and actress Daphne Zuniga.

The prosecutor said one of the alleged victims -- Jane Doe #4 -- is now married to California's governor and showed a photo of Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, but said she was a "powerless actor trying to make her way in Hollywood" when she met Weinstein 17 years ago.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who was not named during the court session, is expected to testify about the alleged attack in a hotel room at The Peninsula in Beverly Hills after initially meeting him at a film festival in Toronto in 2005.

"Jane Doe #4" reported that she was "crying and shaking" after Weinstein allegedly took her by the arm from a hotel room bathroom, pulled her onto the bed and told her, "Relax, this is going to make you feel better," according to the prosecutor.

The other three alleged victims from Los Angeles County also reported that they were isolated in the bathroom of a hotel room, Thompson said.

"Jane Doe #1" -- a model and actress who lived in Italy but was considering a move to Los Angeles -- was allegedly sexually assaulted by Weinstein after he knocked loudly on her hotel room door after briefly interacting with Weinstein at a film festival in February 2013, according to the prosecutor.

"Jane Doe #2," who was then a 23-year-old model and aspiring screenwriter, was allegedly groped by Weinstein two days later after he got in the shower during what she was told was going to be a meeting that involved her pitching a script to him, Thompson said.

"Jane Doe #3" -- a licensed massage therapist whose clients included celebrities -- reported that Weinstein groped her breasts and ejaculated on the floor after he followed her into a hotel room bathroom, where she was going to clean her hands after massaging him in 2010, the prosecutor told jurors.

Thompson read a series of quotes from the eight women, including, "I'm shaking and I'm kind of being dragged to the bedroom," "He ended up pushing me against the wall," "He's big. He's broad. He's overweight. He's domineering," and "I figured nobody would believe me. He's too powerful."'

The prosecutor noted that Weinstein began his entertainment career as a concert promoter and then, with his brother Bob, created Miramax Films, which produced a number of "iconic and award-winning films" including "Pulp Fiction," "The English Patient," "Good Will Hunting" and "Shakespeare In Love," among others.

The movies launched the careers of Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Quentin Tarantino and Gwyneth Paltrow, Thompson said.

Weinstein's attorney agreed that his client was a "major player in Hollywood," but called him a "man of humble origins" who was "not born with a silver spoon in his mouth."

The defense lawyer said the evidence will reveal that the prosecution's case is a "firehose ... designed to shock and awe."

But Werksman told the panel that each individual accusation is a "weak and unsubstantiated trickle that will evaporate under your close scrutiny."

"The evidence in this case is based upon emotion, not facts," Werksman said, telling jurors that there were no eyewitnesses to the alleged attacks.

He noted that the prosecution is "going to bring some celebrities into this trial" to "try to harness some star power against Mr. Weinstein."

Jurors heard Monday afternoon from "Jane Doe 1," whose testimony was halted for the day after she broke down in tears discussing the alleged assault by Weinstein in February 2013. She told jurors that Weinstein showed up at her hotel and then at her hotel room -- purportedly to talk with her -- and said she was "terrified" when he took off his pants.

The woman, who is due back on the stand for more questioning Tuesday, said Weinstein disregarded her requests that he leave her hotel room, began to touch himself and told her to perform oral sex on him. She said she was scared and tried to stand up, only to be grabbed by the hair and pulled toward him.

"I was crying," she said.

Weinstein was extradited from New York, where he was convicted of raping an aspiring actress and of a criminal sex act against a former production assistant. The state's highest court has since agreed to hear his appeal involving that case.

Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench -- who described the charges as "essentially sexual assaults or assaults of a sexual nature" -- told prospective jurors that the trial is expected to last about two months, including the jury selection process, which began Oct. 10.

Weinstein, who was brought into court in a wheelchair while jurors were not present, remains behind bars.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Ashley Judd Says Her Late Mom Naomi Encouraged Her to Come Forward About Harvey Weinstein

Five years after the #MeToo movement made headlines, Ashley Judd revealed her late mother, Naomi, encouraged her to come forward about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault. According to Page Six, Ashley Judd was the first person to go on record with the New York Times against Harvey Weinstein. While promoting the new film, She Said, which examines the bombshell reporting and the fallout of the movie mogul’s career, Judd spoke about her mother’s advice.
People

Ashley Judd Says Playing Herself, Naming Harvey Weinstein in She Said Was 'Validating'

Ashley Judd said she has "reframed experiences that I have had" that she now understands as "harassment and assault" in the wake of the #MeToo movement Ashley Judd says she didn't struggle with the decision to appear as herself in the upcoming film She Said, which surrounds the New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein. On Thursday, Judd, 54, received a standing ovation when she appeared alongside other Weinstein accusers after the world premiere of She Said at the New York Film Festival, according to USA TODAY. "It was...
The Independent

Cuba Gooding Jr verdict: Jerry Maguire actor avoids jail time in forcible touching case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.Gooding Jr pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge that he forcibly kissed a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018. That was just one of dozens of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the Oscar winner that came to light in recent years.Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding Jr has stayed out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Sells Mansion In Which Severed Finger Incident Occurred For Highest Price Ever

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is currently in the appeals process. In the meantime, both stars have been moving on with their lives, which includes selling homes they once owned. Heard recently sold a house in Southern California, but the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has now made history in Australia by selling his mansion, the site of one of the more high-profile incidents in the timeline of the tumultuous relationship between Depp and Heard, for the highest price ever in Queensland.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Seen In 1st Photos Since Angelina Jolie’s Allegations Of Violent Acts

UPDATE: 10/5/2022 AT 4:34 PM EST: A representative for Brad Pitt denied Angelina Jolie’s allegations in a statement to CNN on Tuesday, October 4. “(Jolie’s) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue,” they said.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Believes Angelina Jolie Will ‘Stop At Nothing’ To ‘Ruin His Name’ After New Abuse Allegations

Brad Pitt was left “sick to his stomach” following the new round of allegations made by his ex, Angelina Jolie, according to Us Weekly. The publication’s sources claim that Brad, 58, hates that Angie, 47, has accused him of being physically and emotionally abusive towards him and their six children, all part of their ongoing legal battle over the Chateau Miraval winery. Brad “maintains [that] it’s lies and that Angelina will stop at nothing to ruin his name,” Us Weekly reports.
The Independent

Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA, where he once reigned

Five years after women's stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in the city where he once was a colossus at the Oscars.Already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, the 70-year-old former movie mogul faces different allegations including several that prosecutors say occurred during a pivotal Oscar week in Los Angeles. Jury selection for an eight-week trial begins Monday.Weinstein has been indicted on four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts involving five women, who will appear in court as Jane Does to tell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Has Another Lawsuit In The Works, And This Time Amber Heard Isn’t Involved

Johnny Depp has spent far more time in the public eye in court rooms than on film screens in recent years and it does not appear that’s set to change anytime soon. While his fight with ex-wife Amber Heard is not over yet, Depp’s newest legal battle doesn’t involve her at all, as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, along with guitarist Jeff Beck, who recorded an album and went on tour together, are now suing a professor who accused the duo of plagiarism.
Newsweek

Phoebe Bridgers Slams Johnny Depp, Questions if Cancel Culture Is Real

Embattled leading man Johnny Depp has been making a comeback in recent months following the headline-grabbing defamation trial against his former wife, actress Amber Heard. He may have emerged victorious in court, but some celebs still side with Depp's ex—including, apparently, musician Phoebe Bridgers. Bridgers has forged a name...
People

Armie Hammer Seen in Los Angeles for First Time Since American Express Filed Lawsuit Against Actor

Armie Hammer was spotted for the first time since American Express filed a lawsuit against the actor over an alleged unpaid balance of tens of thousands of dollars. On Tuesday, the 36-year-old actor was photographed in Los Angeles wearing sandals, navy blue pants and a worn-in tee shirt, one day after news of the credit card company's suit against Hammer, claiming that he owes $67,000 in charges, balance transfers and/or cash advances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy