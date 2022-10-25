Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Allyson Griffith to Serve as City of Tacoma’s Neighborhood and Community Services Director
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council confirmed City Manager Elizabeth Pauli’s appointment of Allyson Griffith to the position of Neighborhood and Community Services Director effective October 26, 2022. “Over the last 15 years with the City of Tacoma, Ms. Griffith has worked to build relationships among community...
Special Events Funding Program
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is now accepting applications for funding to produce public-benefiting special events in 2023. For a second year, applicants are invited to apply to receive funding for community events, with the City’s Events and Recognition Committee providing oversight to the selection panel in this competitive funding process. The City of Tacoma’s commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and transformation drives budget and funding decisions and this selection process ensures an equitable distribution of funds, with intent to build access to diverse communities and cultures throughout Tacoma.
Tacoma Public Utilities Board formally adopts updated rates for customers
TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Public Utilities Board members voted Wednesday to approve a preliminary budget and rates proposal aimed at maintaining safe, reliable service to customers and enhancing residential assistance programs for income-constrained customers while balancing increased costs from inflation. Tacoma Public Utilities is a not-for-profit, customer-owned utility that...
Pierce County’s Microhome Village
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Whether you got an email from Executive Dammeier, read something in the Tacoma News Tribune, or spotted a post on Facebook, you might have seen something about a large homeless village being proposed for our county by the Executive. As a Council, we have been talking about and looking at this model for over 16 months and set aside about $23 million should a clear pathway be found to make this work in our county.
RFQ for Police Chief Recruitement
City of Fircrest announcement. The City of Fircrest, Washington invites submittals from experienced executive search consulting firms or individuals to assist the city with conducting a search that will lead to the selection of a new Police Chief. Click here to review the complete posting. Proposal Due Date: 11/18/2022. Read the announcement on the City of Fircrest website.
Grammy Award-winning Cellist Zuill Bailey Joins Symphony Tacoma for Caught in Love on November 19
Symphony Tacoma announcement. Tacoma, WA—Symphony Tacoma welcomes internationally-renowned cellist Zuill Bailey to the Pantages stage for its November performance, Caught in Love. Comprising works characterized by their profound intensity, the concert will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Widely considered one of the premier cellists...
Rail grinding on Hilltop Link Extension begins as early as Nov. 4
Sound Transit announcement. This work was postponed in early October due to scheduling conflicts and vandalism. As early as Friday, Nov. 4, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin grinding and polishing Link railways within the Tacoma city limits. This work produces a smoother rail surface that improves safety and reduces noise, vibration, and long-term maintenance costs.
Family fun in Tacoma this weekend
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Grab a coat and have some fun this weekend at one, or more, of the following activities:. Pickle-Boo at Hope/Schatz and People’s Community Center, Oct. 30.
Paving brings daytime I-5 ramp and lane closure Sat. Oct. 29 in Tacoma
TACOMA – Daytime travelers who use southbound Interstate 5 near the Puyallup River Bridge and the southbound State Route 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will want to plan extra time into their trips Saturday, Oct. 29. Saturday, Oct. 29. The SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from...
TNT: PLU football team tackles mental health stigma after a suicide
Anna Taff remembers the yellow sticky note she found in her son’s desk drawer. It was a list of principles he tried to live by, there to remind him of the person he wanted to be — his “rules for life,” she called it. Read more at The News Tribune website.
Use our Interactive City Maps
Looking for a zoning map? A map of our critical areas? Or, perhaps a map of the Puyallup City Limits? Use our handy GIS Portal to find what you need. Visit our City Maps page to learn more. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity...
Veterans Memorial Plaza Dedication Ceremony to be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11
City of University Place announcement. Please plan to set aside some time on Friday, Nov. 11 to attend the dedication ceremony for the new University Place Veterans Memorial Plaza at Cirque Park (7401 Cirque Dr. W.). Dedicated volunteers, including members of U.P.’s Community Connector, the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade at JBLM, have been working tirelessly over the last few months to put the finishing touches on the site. All of the flagpoles representing the different service branches, as well as POW/MIAs, are now installed and approximately 200 dedication/donor recognition plaques will be in place in time for the event.
JBLM-North Access Road Improvement Project Update
City of Lakewood announcement. Utility construction for this stage is complete. All storm drainage, water main, irrigation main, and electrical underground work is done. The roundabout at Washington Boulevard and Edgewood Avenue is taking shape. In addition to pouring sidewalk along Washington Boulevard from Edgewood Avenue to Vernon Avenue, the contractor poured the mountable curb and truck apron this week. Next week (Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 2022), the contractor will continue to pour sidewalk and splitter island in preparation for concrete pavement installation the following week.
Oktoberfest Draws Record Crowd
City of University Place announcement. Nearly 1,500 people turned out for Oktoberfest in Market Square on Oct. 14, where they danced to polkas and pop tunes from the Lyle Schaefer Band and enjoyed traditional Bavarian fare as well as festive treats like large soft pretzels, potatoes-on-a-stick and more. This family-friendly...
Tacoma’s Infamous Graffiti Garages Coming Down
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Several derelict downtown buildings, affectionately known as The Graffiti Garages, are now ready to be demolished. The buildings located in the Old City Hall Historic District near 7th on Broadway gained notoriety about 10 years ago when they were designated as a place to do legal graffiti.
Fight Fentanyl
City of Puyallup Police Department social media post. To educate & empower our community, the Puyallup Police Department is partnering with public health officials to present, “Fighting Fentanyl-An Evening of Education and Prevention”. We invite you to join us on. Registration is required, please visit eventbrite.com/e/450797065157.
