Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley Woman
Florida murder suspect danced, laughed when talking about killing, witnesses say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for a murder that happened in August, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Raven Morgan, 20, was charged with First Degree Premeditated Murder. On Aug. 7, 2022, deputies responded to an unspecified location in reference to a death investigation. They said they found a […]
Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
Fugitive Fla. murder suspect ID’d
Atmore police have identified the Florida murder suspect who was arrested here October 18 while officers were investigating a reported domestic incident. City police responded around 5:40 a.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Marshall Avenue, from where the complaint originated. They contacted the victim, who had scratches...
Chickasaw officer injured at I-65 Walmart: Mobile police
UPDATE (4:51 p.m.): Two people have been arrested in regard to this incident. Jarvis Johnson and Jakylia Lloyd were arrested and charged with assault and resisting arrest. UPDATE (2:56 p.m.): Officials have confirmed the officer injured was an off-duty Chickasaw officer. Previously, we said it was a Mobile officer but we have updated the story. […]
Pensacola nursing home faces more allegations of elderly neglect
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Following Tuesday night's story on claims of neglect from a local senior living facility, family members of more patients are reaching out to WEAR News. Family of multiple patients have called the newsroom with similar claims to Kathleen Brewer, who told WEAR News Tuesday night her mother was lying in dirty bed sheets and dehydrated, among other issues before dying at 95.
Man stabbed in the abdomen: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said their officers are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday night. Officers said the man was stabbed on North Palafox Street, near East Jordan Street. The man is conscious and alert. Officers said the stabbing happened just after 7:30 p.m.
Police: South Alabama man allegedly shoots, kills brother
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man who they said shot his brother during an argument and fled the scene early Sunday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to Montlimar Apartments on Azalea Road at around 12:10 a.m., Sunday Oct. 23 for “one shot.” […]
Man shoots brother during argument, Mobile police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate after they say a man shot his brother early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the Montlimar Apartments, 1417 Azalea Road, around 12:10 a.m. and discovered that the victim’s brother shot him during an argument then fled the scene, according to authorities.
73-year-old man killed in Mobile house fire Thursday
A 73-year-old man died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Mobile, according to a report. Gary Jones, who a neighbor said was legally blind, was found covered in soot and ash and unconscious by Mobile firefighters in the home on Kaiser Street, fire department spokesman Steven Millhouse told NBC 15.
Alabama father charged with murdering own son
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after police say he shot his own son who later died. John Barnickle, 66, was arrested after Mobile police said he shot and killed Joshua Barnickle, 37, during what police said was reportedly a domestic dispute. Police were called to a shooting...
1 dead in Santa Rosa County house fire
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead from a Monday afternoon house fire in Santa Rosa County, according to a release from officials. Six fire departments responded to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Hwy at around 2:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Firefighters received the call at around 1:46 p.m.. Allentown, Jay, Pace, […]
Severe storms hitting southwest Alabama; tornado watch continues
Severe storms continued to move over parts of southwest Alabama as of Saturday night. A tornado warning is in effect for west-central Baldwin County until 10 p.m.:. As of 9:20 p.m. the storm was located over Daphne and was moving north at 25 mph. The storm will be near Spanish Fort by 9:30 p.m.
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Bay Minette Residents were killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 21-mile marker, approximately six miles north of Bay Minette, in Baldwin County. At approximately 6:40p.m. Friday night, 82-year-old...
Watch the trailer for ‘The Jesus Revolution,’ upcoming movie filmed in Mobile
Do you see anyone you know, or any places you recognize, in the trailer for the upcoming film “The Jesus Revolution?”. If you reside in the Mobile area, it’s quite possible you do. The movie was co-written and co-directed by Jon Erwin, a filmmaker with roots in Birmingham. Though most of the story is set in California, most of the project was filmed in the Mobile area, using local extras. Filming wrapped earlier this year, and it’s due to hit the screen in 2023.
38-year-old man stabbed to death in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Escambia County Sunday night. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies located the man in the 2900-block of W Cross Street with two stab wounds -- one to the chest and another to the abdomen.
South Alabama football player Marvin Martin hospitalized after practice injury
South Alabama football player Marvin Martin remains hospitalized in Mobile after suffering a serious neck injury in practice earlier this week. Martin, a sophomore safety who joined the Jaguars’ program in January as a transfer from Kansas State, was injured when he collided with a teammate during Tuesday’s practice at the Jaguar Training Center. He was taken from the field via stretcher and transported via ambulance to a local hospital.
Obituaries, week of October 26, 2022
Mr. Johnny Ray Burkett, Sr., age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Pensacola, Fla. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, Ala. and a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was employed with Masland Carpets with forty-two years of service. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and always loved going to the Smoky Mountains. He had a love for gospel and country music, especially Johnny Cash. He had a heart of gold and was a faithful church goer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, was an avid tootsie roll eater, and he enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee.
Amtrak Gulf Coast service’s fate headed for possible conclusion in December
A final decision could be coming in Amtrak’s quest to restart passenger rail service connecting Mobile to New Orleans. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board, in a news release Friday, set a Dec. 7 date for a voting conference into what could determine the fate of Amtrak operating a twice-daily service along freight rail lines owned and operated by CSX and Norfolk Southern. The proposed service includes four stops in Mississippi: Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis.
Greater Gulf State Fair canceled Saturday due to severe weather concerns
The Greater Gulf State Fair is closed Saturday out of concerns for severe weather that is expected to arrive into Mobile County sometime later this evening. “Safety is a priority to the Fair,” a message posted to the fair’s Facebook page states. “This decision was made for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers.”
When will Mobile’s Three Mile Creek Greenway grow? Soon, planners hope
Since 2017, the first section of Mobile’s Three Mile Creek Greenway has stood as a tantalizing taste of a grand vision: A recreational pathway that will someday give runners, walkers and cyclists a path connecting Langan Park and the nearby USA campus to downtown. Five years later, the wait...
