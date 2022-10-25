Read full article on original website
Related
myarklamiss.com
Downtown Camden’s upcoming Moonlight Shopping Madness
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Downtown Network in Camden, Arkansas is hosting the Moonlight Shopping Madness on November 11, 2022. The event will be happening from 5 PM to 8 PM and will be a night of shopping with many local businesses. Every purchase at a participating business will...
myarklamiss.com
Candlelight vigil set to bring awareness to missing individuals in Union County
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s a feeling no mother wants to go through but a reality for Laquita Parker. Her daughter, Ieshia Jackson, has been missing for almost two years. “I don’t feel good because I miss my baby. I wish she was here,” explains Parker. Jackson...
El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
myarklamiss.com
Salvation Army of El Dorado provides disaster relief for storm victims
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Salvation Army of El Dorado responded to serve on a disaster relief team to help Hurricane Ian victims. Major David Robinson set out to Port Charlotte, Florida on October 6 to serve as Operations Chief for the Salvation Army Incident Team on a 14-day deployment.
1 dead, 1 injured in motorhome fire in Monroe; authorities confirm
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, around 5:55 AM, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported fire on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. According to officials, firemen arrived at the scene and discovered a motorhome on fire. An adult male was pronounced dead and another individual managed to escape the motorhome. The […]
KNOE TV8
Crash near Farmerville involves school bus
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An accident occurred today near Farmerville on Highway 165 around 4:00 p.m. involving an SUV and school bus. The bus was carrying approximately 20 students at the time of the accident. According to Louisiana State Police, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this accident.
4 Arkansas men charged with capital murder in September shooting
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, officials confirmed that 18-year-old Keaton Arnold, 23-year-old Tyrese Henry, 22-year-old Carlton Henry, and 22-year-old Zykeial Gulley are each facing charges of 36 counts of Committing a Terroristic Act, Aggravated Residential Burglary, First-Degree Battery, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Capital Murder. The charges stem from a […]
Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas
BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
magnoliareporter.com
Sharp new branch manager for Peoples Bank
Leslie Sharp, assistant vice president-Lending at Peoples Bank, has been promoted to branch manager of the Lakewood Banking Center. In her new role she will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the branch in addition to her loan officer duties. "Leslie is a professional and caring community banker. Her...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Two arrested when officer spots wanted person
Two occupants of a vehicle wanted on warrants were arrested Friday night by Ruston Police. RPD Sergeant K.D. Loyd was responding to a call at a S. Farmerville St. convenience store when she saw a car leaving occupied by a woman wanted on warrants. When Sgt. Loyd stopped the car as it pulled into a residence on E Arizona Ave., the driver and the female passenger exited. Both were detained.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested in hospital
A patient was arrested at North Louisiana Medical Center Wednesday morning after she was discharged but refused to leave her room. Ruston Police were sent to the hospital about 6:15 a.m. in response to a call that the woman who had been medically cleared to leave the hospital refused to do so. After several attempts an officer was able to wake the woman up. A records check indicated she was wanted on a warrant from Third District Court for failure to appear on a charge of illegal carrying of a weapon.
KNOE TV8
Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigns for Governor in El Dorado
EL DORADO, AR. (KNOE) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned for Governor of Arkansas in El Dorado on October 26. Sanders served as White House Press Secretary for President Donald Trump from 2017-2019. She says one of her top priorities is eliminating the state income tax. “It is making sure that...
myarklamiss.com
Local school earns National Blue Ribbon School award
EMERSON, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Emerson Elementary school has earned the National Blue Ribbon School Award for exemplary high performance from the U.S. Department of Education. Next month, in November of 2022, Principal Jennifer Kyle and 4th-grade teacher, Presley Atkins, will travel to Washington D.C. to accept the award. Kyle...
Search continues for murder suspect, wanted in deadly Monroe nightclub shooting
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— There’s nothing like a night out on the town in Louisiana, but on April 2, 2022, shots were fired outside a popular nightclub in Monroe. Five people were shot, one person died, and the alleged shooter is still wanted on several felony charges, including murder. Authorities continue their search for Stanvious Cloman. […]
Monticello, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Dollarway High School football team will have a game with Drew Central High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Comments / 0