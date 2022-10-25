A patient was arrested at North Louisiana Medical Center Wednesday morning after she was discharged but refused to leave her room. Ruston Police were sent to the hospital about 6:15 a.m. in response to a call that the woman who had been medically cleared to leave the hospital refused to do so. After several attempts an officer was able to wake the woman up. A records check indicated she was wanted on a warrant from Third District Court for failure to appear on a charge of illegal carrying of a weapon.

RUSTON, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO