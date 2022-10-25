Read full article on original website
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana state auditor candidates cite increased transparency, independent voices as key priorities
Candidates for Indiana state auditor in the 2022 election are incumbent Republican Tera Klutz, Democrat ZeNai Brooks and Libertarian John Schick. Klutz said she’s running for a second term to get the chance to finish the work she’s been doing in the statewide office. Klutz was appointed to...
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers give a preview of key education topics for upcoming legislative session
The bipartisan interim education committee released its final report on Monday, detailing recommendations for bills and topics during the upcoming legislative session. Among these changes are recommendations that would streamline certain school data, push for work-based experiences on student transcripts and integrate financial literacy into math coursework. Concerns brought up...
warricknews.com
Backlash follows Democrats' letter praising Republican Indiana Senate candidate
What started out as a friendly recommendation letter for a co-worker seeking a new job is roiling Lake County Democratic politics less than two weeks before Election Day. The letter, signed by Lake County Councilmen Ted Bilski, D-Hobart; David Hamm, D-Hammond; and Al Menchaca, D-Gary, praises Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, as an effective advocate for his district who always is willing to work across party lines to get things done.
cbs4indy.com
Following the US Senate race in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s candidates for U.S. Senate are hoping voters will choose them to represent the state on the national level. Todd Young (R), Thomas Dermott (D), and James Sceniak (L) are on the ballot for Indiana residents to vote for, among several write-in candidates. The candidates are split on abortion and spending, among other topics.
Your guide on where, when and how to vote in central Indiana
The General Election in Indiana is Nov. 8 and whether you plan to vote early or on Election Day, we've gathered together the information you need before hitting the polls.
Here’s where Indiana ranks in 2022’s Safest States report
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — How safe are you? Although some states are arguably more safe than others, WalletHub puts the argument to rest in their new report that ranks all fifty states based on safety. How does the Hoosier State rank? Indiana ranks higher than the average across the country, but not that much higher. […]
Nevada changes Silver Alert protocol after Indiana man's death
INDIANAPOLIS — Months after Ronnie Barker died after waiting for help for more than a week on a Nevada mountain, his death has brought about change to that state's Silver Alert protocol. Barker was with his wife, Beverly, driving their RV through Nevada in late March when they became...
Inside Indiana Business
Communities uneasy as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change
Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million annually was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from some.
Did You Know Indiana is the Only State With a Bat Named After it?
The Indiana bat calls the Hoosier state home, but they need our help as they are endangered. Here is how you can help the Indiana bat out. Bats come in all different shapes and sizes and can be found all over the world. Chances are if you've ever taken a stroll through the Halloween section, you've seen some decor based on these spooky little dudes. Our winged friends may be well known in horror movies and Halloween decor (and for that one incident with Ozzy Osbourne IYKYK), but did you know bats are actually good for the environment since they are nocturnal pollinators?
WTHI
Indiana is facing a huge talent shortage problem, leaving employers with unfilled positions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A shortage of work-force talent is a growing concern for Hoosier employers. Many positions are left empty with no one to fill them. Indiana is currently suffering from a huge talent shortage problem. The shortage has left employers wondering what to do next. A survey...
WANE-TV
Indiana receives federal funding for 13 electric school buses
WASHINGTON (WANE) — Five Indiana school districts received federal funding Wednesday through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 for 13 electric school buses. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the school district recipients as part of the first round of funding from its Clean School Bus Program, which is a 5-year program that will provide $5 billion in funding.
WNDU
Indiana gas tax to increase
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving travelers take note!. Indiana’s Department of Revenue has served notice that the state’s gasoline-use tax will increase by 1.1 cents per gallon on Nov. 1. Indiana has two separate state gas taxes, one stays the same from month to month, at 33...
95.3 MNC
Gas tax in Indiana going up
The gas tax in Indiana is going up. Starting on November 1, the tax will increase by 1.1 cents per gallon. Indiana has two separate state gas taxes. One stays the same from month to month, at 33 cents per gallon. The sales tax changes, with a 7 percent tax...
indianapublicradio.org
Can people living in long-term care facilities vote? What about people with Alzheimer’s or dementia?
With Indiana’s Election Day approaching Nov. 8 and early voting underway, several listeners are curious about voter rights. Kristin Dulaney is the special projects manager with Indiana Disability Rights. She said all voters in nursing homes and assisted living communities should have the same rights as those who live elsewhere.
This Fish Found in Indiana Lakes Looks Like It Swam Straight Out of Hell
Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
New details expected in unusual Indiana death investigation
WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After six months of waiting for new details, the Indiana State Police is expected to give new information on an unusual case involving a suitcase. In April, the body of a little boy was discovered inside a discarded suitcase in the woods of Washington County. Half a year later, more […]
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
953wiki.com
Smoke from Range Fire at Jefferson Range and Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge in Southeastern Indiana
A range fire was ignited on Jefferson Range on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 during standard training exercises at Jefferson Range. Jefferson Range and Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) are overlaid on the Army’s former Jefferson Proving Ground (JPG), located between Madison, Versailles and North Vernon, Indiana. The fire was ignited on the 50-acre range located in the center of the former Proving Ground; the fire is approximately 500 acres in size and is found mostly in the area around a Precision Guided Munitions Range located on Jefferson Range. Helicopter rounds ignited light grasslands and leaves on Jefferson Range around 3:30 PM on October 19. These rounds also ignited a portion of Big Oaks NWR east of the range within the designated safety fan that surrounds this Range. Officials determined that the fires were within existing fire breaks and private land is not in jeopardy. Officials regularly contact Emergency Officials in each of the local counties (Ripley, Jennings, and Jefferson Counties) to inform them of the situation. Big Oaks NWR firefighters are currently monitoring and controlling these fires.
