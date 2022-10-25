Read full article on original website
Richard Eubanks Sr., 97; incomplete
Richard "Dick" Dexter Eubanks Sr., 97, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Dorothy Karcher, 77; service October 30
Dorothy "Dot" Karcher, 77, of Newport, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Munden Funeral Home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences...
Mario Faiella, 90; service October 28
Mario “Tony” Faiella, 90, of Hamstead, died Monday, October 24, 2022, at his home. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 28th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park located on Highway 24 in Newport, North Carolina. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory...
Grace Owen, 92; incomplete
Grace Van Aken Owen, 91, of Morehead City, died Saturday, October 22, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Daniel Smith, 68; incomplete
Daniel Robert Smith, 68, of Beaufort, died Saturday October 22, 2022, at his home. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Ramona Lewis, 79; service October 28
Ramona Jones Lewis, 79, of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her home. The funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Harkers Island with Bishop James Morris officiating. Interment will be in Virgie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Kinston child honored for saving brother’s life in fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One local youth in Kinston was honored in a ceremony Wednesday for her lifesaving actions when faced with a deadly fire. Zsakiyah Sutton’s courage is why the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, Mike Causey, recognized her with a special commissioner’s award for heroism. Causey said Sutton deserved the […]
Katherine Triggs, 70; no service
Katherine Lee Butler Triggs, 70, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. A native of Carteret County, Kathy was born to the late Richard and Alice Jean Cayton Butler. She lived most of her life in the Morehead City area where she worked as a secretary in the real estate industry. Later in her career, she assisted Mack Churchill of Atlantic Beach with his environmental consulting firm.
Trick-or-Treat events and times in Eastern North Carolina
Toyota of New Bern will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 28th starting at 5 PM. Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 30th from 3 PM - 5 PM. Jacksonville:. Trick-or-treating times are 5 PM - 8:30 PM. Emerald Isle:
Local fishermen welcome home 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County on Tuesday, several members of the community came together to help welcome home the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit with fishing and fellowship. Local charter captains and fishermen met at Tideline Marine to enjoy time on the water with Marines returning from deployment. “I remember in the early 2000s, […]
When is trick or treat this year?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be knocking on your door at the end of the month, asking the age-old question: trick or treat?. But when should you expect visitors on Halloween this year? October 31st this year on a Monday, and some are wondering when to expect the children.
Operation Medicine Drop happening this Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday. Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since […]
Person killed in Tuesday night New Bern house fire
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire killed a person Tuesday night in New Bern, according to officials. Ira Whitford, assistant emergency services director for Craven County, told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca they responded to a call of a house fire at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at 213 Stadiem Dr. Two people were inside the home […]
15 Best Things to Do in Greenville, NC
Prepare yourself for an enjoyable and memorable trip to Greenville in Pitt County, North Carolina!. Originally called ‘Martinsborough,’ the city of Greenville is inland on the North Carolina Coast and has various enjoyable destinations that all visitors must visit. Apart from being in one of the top three...
Fire at 100-year-old Duplin County home under investigation
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County fire officials are investigating after a home was badly damaged Tuesday night. Duplin County Fire Marshall Matthew Barwick told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to the fire at 141 N. Blizzardtown Rd. in Beulaville around 11 p.m. The home, which was believed to be around 100 years old, suffered […]
Highland Games in Beaufort celebrate Scottish heritage
BEAUFORT - Under a dry, overcast sky, an army of pipers, dancers and strongmen channeled a style of Scottishness expressed in tartan Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Gallants Channel waterfront site in Beaufort. GALLERY: Crystal Coast Highland Games. Clans from across the country came together to celebrate their culture with...
2 women arrested after armed robbery at North Carolina Dollar General
ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Bayboro women have been arrested and charged after an armed robbery Wednesday morning at the Dollar General on Broad Street on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Sasha Chwasciewski, 43, and Rhiannon Morgan, 35, have been charged with one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Morgan was jailed under a […]
‘Keeping It Reel’ veterans fishing tourney set Friday and Saturday in Cedar Point
CEDAR POINT — The Onslow County chapter of Coastal Conservation Association NC (www.CCANC.org) will host the semiannual military veteran fishing tournament, “Keeping It Reel,” in Cedar Point near Swansboro this Saturday, Oct. 29. The tournament recognizes the tremendous sacrifices that U.S. veterans and active-duty servicemembers have made...
Crews on scene of mobile home fire in Lenoir County
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Lenoir County. The fire is happening at a home on Highway 11 South in the Kinston area. We have a reporter on the scene working to get more information. Stay with NewsChannel 12 for...
Andrea Lewis, 50; service October 27
Andrea Lewis, 50, of Davis, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Williston United Methodist Church, interment will follow in Through the Woods Cemetery in Marshallberg. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Williston United Methodist Church.
