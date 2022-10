On Thursday at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman , the Region XVIII Soccer Championships got underway and the USU Eastern ladies who were the No. 3 seed in the tournament, played Salt Lake Community College, the No. 2 seed, Salt Lake is also ranked No. 9 nationally. Eastern got on the board first and their defense kept it close, until a late goal gave Salt Lake the 2-1 lead and the win, ending the Eagles season.

HERRIMAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO