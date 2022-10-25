Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Laclede Record
MARTHA GRACE MARLIN
Martha Grace Marlin, 89, of Marshfield, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Aurora Nursing Center in Aurora. She was born May 19, 1933, in Springfield, Mo. to Herschel and Thersa (Caffey) Bledsoe. Martha was preceded in death by her husband Bill Marlin; her parents; her son, Keith Marlin; her grandson,...
Laclede Record
RONALD EUGENE COOK
Ronald Eugene Cook, Lebanon, was born February 14, 1945, to Howard and Mildred Cook in Niangua, Mo. He departed this life October 25, 2022, at the age of 77. Ron worked for years at Rayco in Springfield, MO, before retiring. Ron was a family man and loved his time spent with them. Ron loved spending time at gun shows and fishing and was one of the biggest story tellers you would ever meet. He loved loading up every visitor on his side by side to take them on a ride around the farm. But Ron was most known for his love and knowledge of guns. He loved teasing and poking at his kids and grandkids, and his laugh was amazing and contagious. He was a long-time member of Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Lebanon. He was baptized and saved as a young man and followed Christ throughout his journey in life.
Laclede Record
MARY DENISE SMITH SCOTT
Mary Denise Smith Scott, 60, of Marshfield, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Columbia. She was born Dec. 19, 1961, in Columbia, Mo. to John and Gladys Rogers Smith. On June 2, 2005, she was united in marriage to Herbert Scott, and they shared the last 17...
Laclede Record
EMMANUEL "MANNY" ROBERT VALENTI
Emmanuel “Manny” Robert Valenti of Lebanon, 43, died Tuesday, October 25 in Springfield, after succumbing to injuries following a car accident. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Warren and Edna Mae Valenti. He was born Feb. 3, 1979, in Kansas City, Mo. but lived most of his life in Lebanon.
Laclede Record
Construction set to begin at Evergreen and Jefferson
City street crews are working with MODOT to replace the concrete on Evergreen Parkway at Jefferson Avenue, the City of Lebanon has announced. “The removal of the concrete will require the signal light sensor loops to be cut and replaced after all the concrete is poured back,” the city said in an announcement. “During this time the signals will be on a timer allowing each street, including the Walmart parking lot, to have a green light for a certain amount of time. For more on this story see the LCR.
Laclede Record
Lebanon advances to district semifinal with win over Branson
It was playoff time at ‘Jacket Stadium on Friday night, and the Lebanon High School football team wasted no time making do with the Branson Pirates in the first round of the Class 5 District 5 playoffs, shutting the COC opponent out, 40-0. Read the full story in Saturday's...
Laclede Record
Lebanon bands offer something for everyone
In middle school, Lebanon bands are organized by grade but in high school, students have options. Everyone participates in marching band to kick off the school year and that takes most of the fall semester. “It’s about this time of year when marching band is wrapping up and we hold our auditions for three separate concert bands. Those are broken up by ability level,” explained Band Director Aaron Stewart. “We have have every student play an audition and based on that performance, we put them into wind ensemble, which is our top band, Symphonic Band, which is our second band or Concert Band, which is our third band.” For more on this story see the LCR.
Laclede Record
Emergency call ends in zero flame-related injuries and wreck involving one fire engine
Residential flames at 16281 Finch Road in Lebanon drew response from four separate fire agencies on Wednesday. A mobile home caught fire and the alarm was sounded at 2:06 pm. with Lebanon Fire Department arriving at the scene at 2:28 p.m.. The home was occupied by one resident and two pets, a cat and a dog at the time of the fire. Engine 2 of the Lebanon Fire Department responded after the first alarm and established command due to no response from other agencies. For more on this story see the LCR.
Comments / 0