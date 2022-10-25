ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5dc.com

Possible abduction turns out to be training exercise

Police in Arlington now say no crime was committed after searching for two men who seemingly abducted a woman in a North Rosslyn neighborhood Thursday evening. FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke to residents in the area who say they wish they were warned about the training exercise.
