WATCH: Video shows alleged drunk driver crash into stopped vehicle in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — Eau Claire Police released a video showing a crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday morning involving an alleged drunk driver.

In the video, you can see a dark-colored sedan attempt to make a right turn onto Menomonie Street, but instead, leave the road and drive over the median, smashing into a stopped vehicle waiting to turn right onto Clairemont Avenue.

All parties involved avoided life-threatening injuries, according to ECPD. Police arrested the driver for OWI-1st Offense and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. They claim his blood alcohol content was 0.242.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.