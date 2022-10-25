ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

WATCH: Video shows alleged drunk driver crash into stopped vehicle in Eau Claire

By Sam Shilts
 4 days ago

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — Eau Claire Police released a video showing a crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday morning involving an alleged drunk driver.

In the video, you can see a dark-colored sedan attempt to make a right turn onto Menomonie Street, but instead, leave the road and drive over the median, smashing into a stopped vehicle waiting to turn right onto Clairemont Avenue.

All parties involved avoided life-threatening injuries, according to ECPD. Police arrested the driver for OWI-1st Offense and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. They claim his blood alcohol content was 0.242.

