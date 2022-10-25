ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Six people shot overnight at Orange County nightclub

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting that injured six people at a nightclub on Crystal Clear Lane. According to OCSO, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. at the Toxic Lounge when the suspects fired from a car at the building. Six people were struck with injuries ranged from minor to one victim suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound.
17-year-old girl shot by teen driver, Auburndale police say

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Auburndale police detained a teenager for his alleged connection to a deadly shooting that targeted a 17-year-old girl Friday, a release said. Police said at around 4:45 p.m., officers went to the area of Old Winter Haven Road and Parrot Road after learning of a Chevrolet Impala that crashed into a ditch.
AUBURNDALE, FL
Nobody hurt in Melbourne domestic violence call turned officer-involved shooting

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police arrested the shooting suspect without injury or incident after an early Saturday morning domestic violence call. According to a release, Melbourne police officers responded to a home on Millicent Circle around 1:55 a.m. Saturday for a domestic violence disturbance. The caller said her boyfriend, Anthony O. Rivera, was attempting to stab her tires. Once officers arrived and confronted Rivera, he fired several rounds from a handgun towards the officers.
MELBOURNE, FL
Deputies: Man dies after shooting in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they're investigating a shooting. Deputies responded Thursday morning around 8:26 a.m. to the 2700 block of Rio Lane. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a man was found with gunshot wounds in a driveway of an abandoned residence. Deputies said...
ORLANDO, FL
Police ID woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant

DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday in a wooded area behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the DeLand Police Department. Officers said the woman’s body was found after police were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd. In an...
DELAND, FL
Deputies: 1 man shot, injured in Apopka

SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating an Apopka shooting that happened Thursday morning. Around 7 a.m. Thursday, one man was shot on South Highland Avenue. The shooting occurred outside a home. Bullet casings were discovered on the ground at the scene. There were more than 20...
APOPKA, FL

