WESH
Man arrested after deadly Winter Garden shooting, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. According to a release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man lying on the ground with "possible...
WESH
Deputies: 6 people shot, injured in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured six people. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened on Crystal Clear Lane. According to OCSO, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Toxic Lounge when the suspects fired from a car...
WESH
Deputies identify 31-year-old man shot, killed in Orange County during alleged burglary
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a shooting Thursday. The shooting happened Thursday on the 4200 block of Ponderosa Drive around 4 a.m. Deputies said a resident shot a man after a confrontation. The resident told detectives there was a...
WESH
Six people shot overnight at Orange County nightclub
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting that injured six people at a nightclub on Crystal Clear Lane. According to OCSO, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. at the Toxic Lounge when the suspects fired from a car at the building. Six people were struck with injuries ranged from minor to one victim suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound.
WESH
Man accused of firing shots at Melbourne police, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police arrested a shooting suspect after a Saturday morning domestic violence call. According to a release, Melbourne police officers responded to a home on Millicent Circle around 1:55 a.m. Saturday for a domestic violence disturbance. The caller said her boyfriend, Anthony O. Rivera, was...
WESH
17-year-old girl shot by teen driver, Auburndale police say
AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Auburndale police detained a teenager for his alleged connection to a deadly shooting that targeted a 17-year-old girl Friday, a release said. Police said at around 4:45 p.m., officers went to the area of Old Winter Haven Road and Parrot Road after learning of a Chevrolet Impala that crashed into a ditch.
Woman killed in Tampa shooting crossfire, police say
A woman was killed early Saturday morning after being hit by crossfire in a Tampa shooting, according to police.
click orlando
17-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting in Auburndale; 1 in custody, police say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot Friday in Auburndale, police said. Officers responded to a vehicle in a ditch around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden and Parrot roads, where they located the girl unresponsive, according to a news release.
WESH
FHP: Man facing DUI charges after Lake County crash leaves 5-year-old boy, driver seriously injured
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a driver is facing charges following a Lake County crash Saturday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near County Road 448 and Shirley Shores Road. Troopers said a BMW driving west on County Road 448 veered into the lane...
WESH
Nobody hurt in Melbourne domestic violence call turned officer-involved shooting
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police arrested the shooting suspect without injury or incident after an early Saturday morning domestic violence call. According to a release, Melbourne police officers responded to a home on Millicent Circle around 1:55 a.m. Saturday for a domestic violence disturbance. The caller said her boyfriend, Anthony O. Rivera, was attempting to stab her tires. Once officers arrived and confronted Rivera, he fired several rounds from a handgun towards the officers.
WESH
1 dead in Winter Garden after shooting Saturday morning
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. According to a release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man lying on the ground with "possible gunshot injuries" at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries.
WESH
Deputies: Man dies after shooting in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they're investigating a shooting. Deputies responded Thursday morning around 8:26 a.m. to the 2700 block of Rio Lane. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a man was found with gunshot wounds in a driveway of an abandoned residence. Deputies said...
Altercation leads to deadly shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a deadly shooting early Thursday. Deputies said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Ponderosa Drive. Investigators said the shooting happened during an altercation between a homeowner and another person. The investigation into this shooting is...
click orlando
Police ID woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant
DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday in a wooded area behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the DeLand Police Department. Officers said the woman’s body was found after police were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd. In an...
One Man Shot And Killed After Pulling Fake Handgun Overnight In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – One man is dead after police say he flashed a fake gun and was shot overnight. On Thursday at 11:28 pm, officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of N. Hamner Ave in reference to shots heard in the area. Officers
WESH
'I miss my boys': Mom of brothers killed in Orange County hotel shooting speaks for first time
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando mother is speaking out for the first time after losing both of her sons to gunfire in separate shootings just minutes apart. Dylan Jimenez was shot after an argument with another man, then shortly after, his older brother Bryan Richardson was shot by a responding Orange County deputy.
WESH
2 killed in multiple Orange County shootings within hours, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Orlando and Orange County are working on several shootings Thursday. Two people were killed and some were injured. "It's always been like a quiet area right by the airport,” Christian Smith said. A man was clearly surprised by what was going on...
Click10.com
Florida man leads police on wild chase; tries to escape by jumping in river
SANFORD, Fla. – A Central Florida man is behind bars after leading cops on a wild chase across two counties. Seminole County deputies picked up the chase on Saturday after getting a call that a suspect in a Chevy Silverado was entering the county while being chased by a police helicopter from Orange County.
Polk County 15-year-old brings gun to school, threatens student, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County deputies said a 15-year-old boy was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Deputies said a school resource officer got a tip Wednesday morning about a weapon on campus at Tenoroc High School in Lakeland. The officer said a teen was found with a...
WESH
Deputies: 1 man shot, injured in Apopka
SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating an Apopka shooting that happened Thursday morning. Around 7 a.m. Thursday, one man was shot on South Highland Avenue. The shooting occurred outside a home. Bullet casings were discovered on the ground at the scene. There were more than 20...
