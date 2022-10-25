Read full article on original website
Related
beachconnection.net
Tales of the End of a South Oregon Coast Lighthouse: Chief's Island and Arago Light
(Charleston, Oregon) - On August 3, 2013, there was an important moment in Oregon coast history that now lies quite a bit below the radar. It was when local tribes got back something precious that was stolen from them some 150 years before. Cape Arago's lighthouse - near Coos Bay – originally known as Chief's Island, was signed over to the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siletz. In a ceremony led by Captain Mark Reynolds, Commander of Coast Guard Sector North Bend, the headland that housed a lighthouse since the 1860s and even a Coast Guard station for awhile went back into the right hands. (Cape Arago Lighthouse near Coos Bay, courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
opb.org
Elections officials describe intimidation and misinformation from local ‘voter integrity’ groups
This election season, county clerks in Southern Oregon and Northern California have reported hearing about so-called “voter integrity” groups questioning residents at their homes. The activity has been seen as voter intimidation by some, and it’s part of a broader national trend motivated by election conspiracy theorists.
opb.org
Oregon South Coast prepares for natural disasters
Throughout the summer, emergency response managers in Coos and Curry counties on Oregon’s south coast held a series of exercises to prepare for the big earthquake, a major tsunami, or other disasters. “We always like to play to the worst-case scenario and plan for the Cascadia subduction [earthquake],” said...
kymkemp.com
Upcoming Roadwork on Local Roadways
U.S. 101 (21.2/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 10-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA. U.S. 101 (25.9/26) – Emergency work just south of Crescent City will continue. Lane closures will be in effect weeknights...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Oct. 27
A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
oregontoday.net
Logger Day Event, Curry Co., Oct. 27
GOLD BEACH, Ore. – Associated Oregon Loggers (AOL), along with many other local professionals and organizations, has arranged the first “Logger Day” event in Curry County. Fourth and fifth grade students from Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings will come learn about the jobs people do in the woods to get wood products to consumers, and everything in between. From seeing and touching a fully loaded log truck, to watching how a drone is used in the woods, kids will have the opportunity to speak with professionals that spend their lives ensuring our community can provide a sustainable supply of forest products for generations to come. The goal of the event is to introduce and reinforce the career opportunities available in the forest sector by sharing a little of what is out there in our own backyard. AOL Logger Day Website: https://oregonloggers.org/page/LoggerDayRoadShow For questions about this event or future events, contact Sara Nelson (Associated Oregon Loggers) at snelson@oregonloggers.org or 971.900.9615 WHEN: Thursday, October 27 from 9:30AM to 1:30PM in celebration of National Forest Products Week : 2. WHERE: Events Center on the Beach, Gold Beach, OR (AKA Gold Beach Fairgrounds) Indoors (industry professionals) and Outdoors (equipment and demos); 3. WHO: Sponsored by: Northwest Community Credit Union; Curry County Department of Economic Development; Presenters/Companies Involved: Oregon Women in Timber (OWIT); Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF); Never Give Up (NGU) Logging; USDA Forest Service; Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA); Gold Beach Fire Department; Alpha Omega Trucking; Leatherneck Logging; JT & Sons; OSU Extension / 4H; Pacific Rim Logging; Zuber & Sons Logging; Rayonier Forest Resources; Associated Oregon Loggers (AOL).
KDRV
FireWatch: I-5 drivers could get delayed in Southern Oregon through the end of this year
CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Interstate 5 drivers going north from Jackson and Josephine Counties should expect weekday traffic delays through southern Douglas County the next two months. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says hazard tree removal starts Tuesday, November 1, as ODOT contractors remove trees along the highway that were...
eastidahonews.com
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome.
kezi.com
North Bend High School threat resolved after lockdown
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- North Bend High School enacted a minor lockdown Friday morning after a student allegedly threatened to bring a weapon to school, but law enforcement apprehended the student and the school is no longer threatened. According to the North Bend School District, in the morning of October...
kezi.com
Douglas County deputies find missing California couple safe and sound
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office found two people from California known to have recently passed through the county who were thought to be missing. According to the DCSO, Charles Waller, 81, and Kathleen Waller, 79, were in the Glide area while on the way to their home in California on or about October 23. They were reportedly traveling in a 2017 Ford Four Winds motor home. The DCSO said the Walters typically communicate with family daily, but had not been heard from since October 23 when they told family they were about 45 minutes north of the Oregon-California state line. The DCSO said the couple’s cell phones are powered off, and no one has been able to contact them since October 23.
kptv.com
California couple found safe after reported missing while traveling through Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. The DCSO announced both had been found safe around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or...
kqennewsradio.com
FROST ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. THURSDAY
A Frost Advisory remains in effect through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for central Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said temperatures as low as 33 degrees are possible. The Advisory area includes the southern portions of the Umpqua Valley including Glendale and Tiller, along with most of the Rogue, Illinois, and Applegate valleys including Grants Pass, Medford and surrounding communities.
krcrtv.com
'47 Chevy Coupe recovered in Oregon, as vehicle thefts see usual spike in colder months
SHASTA COUNTY — On Thursday, a classic car was reported stolen from a private storage unit in Redding, just off Airport Road. Less than two days later, the vintage 1947 Chevy Coupe, worth between $40,000 and $50,000, if not more, was found in Douglas County, Ore., a rural area, at what law enforcement say is a drug house.
nbc16.com
Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County
RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
kqennewsradio.com
MISSING COUPLE LOCATED BY SEARCH AND RESCUE
Two people the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for, were located Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said 81-year old Charles Waller and his wife, 79-year old Kathleen Waller were found by Douglas County Search and Rescue. O’Dell said the couple were camping at a recreation site near Glendale. It was an area that did not have cellular phone service. The Waller’s were safe and did not require any further assistance.
kptv.com
2 California men sentenced for trafficking ‘large quantities’ of meth into Oregon
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Two California men were sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon announced on Thursday. According to court documents, detectives began investigating 56-year-old Michael Panoosi of California in December 2019....
KVAL
Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
kqennewsradio.com
CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT
A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
Comments / 0