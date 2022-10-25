Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Person stabbed near Indiana University campus, search for suspect underway
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bloomington are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a person near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. The Indiana University Police Department posted on social media saying that the stabbing occurred at around 1 a.m. near 425 N. Dunn Street. IU Police said that the suspect fled on foot and is described as a “white male, shoulder length curly brown hair, blue flannel, beanie.”
WISH-TV
Death sentence sought for man accused of killing officer
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor wants the death penalty for a man charged with killing an Indiana police officer. Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman made the request Friday in the case of Phillip Matthew Lee, now charged with murder in the death of Richmond police Officer Seara Burton. The 28-year-old Burton died Sept. 18 from a gunshot wound to the head after she was taken off life support Sept. 1. She was shot Aug. 10 after other officers stopped the 47-year-old Lee, and Burton was called to the scene to assist with her police dog. Lee has pleaded not guilty in the case.
WISH-TV
Fatal crash takes the life of 1 man on US 40 in Hancock County
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man died early Saturday morning from a crash that caused his vehicle to catch on fire, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:00 a.m. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department officers were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and US 40, just East of Greenfield.
WISH-TV
Police: Suspect in chase pulled weapon before being shot by Lawrence officer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lawrence police say the suspect in a stolen vehicle chase pulled a weapon before being fatally shot by an officer. The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the suspect fatally shot as 36-year-old Carlos Trotter. According to the Lawrence Police Department, an officer fired...
Indiana Daily Student
Two Bloomington residents found dead in apparent murder-suicide Oct. 23
A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a house in Monroe County on Oct. 23, according to the H-T. Margaret Houston, 75, and her boyfriend Jonathan Lore, 69, were found in a house on Woodyard Road northwest of Bloomington. Lore allegedly shot Houston, who died from the gunshot wound. Lore died by suicide from a gunshot wound, according to the H-T.
Woman hit by gunfire while sitting in her home
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street. A woman was sitting inside her home when […]
WISH-TV
Police: 3 men stop apartment burglar, hold him at gunpoint until police arrive
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Three men stopped an armed burglar who broke into an apartment, according to police. The Kokomo Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Marrell Tyler of Merrillville in the case. According to investigators, officers responded to 2205 S. Washington St. just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday. That’s The...
Indiana man dead after car hits tree, catches on fire
HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and […]
IMPD: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shootings on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis after two wounded people arrived at a Subway restaurant in the Forest Manor area. It happened Friday afternoon around 3:30. Officers said two people showed up in a white car outside the Subway at East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue. When police got there, they found one man and one woman shot.
WISH-TV
Chief: Lawrence police officer fatally shoots theft suspect after chase
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Lawrence Police Department officer shot and killed a man suspected of stealing a vehicle after a chase into Indianapolis, Chief Gary Woodruff said Thursday. The identities of the suspect nor the officer were immediately released. Woodruff said an officer spotted a stolen vehicle at 3...
WISH-TV
Fiery crash sends person to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was in the hospital after a fiery crash Friday morning. Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at Ninth and Pennsylvania streets. Police say they haven’t found the driver; however, they say the crash did knock part of a tree into an apartment building on Pennsylvania Street.
WISH-TV
Woman dead after overturning vehicle into tree
CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (WISH) –A woman in Wayne County died after crashing her vehicle into a tree Thursday evening. Officers with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say it happened around 8:03 p.m. in the 2200 block of Boyd Road in Cambridge City, Indiana. When they arrived, police say they found a 1997 maroon GMC Jimmy along the road that was severely damaged. They say the driver, 29-year-old Ashley Barrett, died at the crash. According to a release, Barrett was wearing her seatbelt.
WISH-TV
Mom plans to sue IndyGo after daughter stabbed while riding bus
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mother in Indianapolis says she is taking a stand against IndyGo bus service after her daughter was nearly killed by a woman while riding a bus. “There was blood everywhere, blood everywhere, all over the ground and the bus. There was blood everywhere, and so it’s just tough,” said Nikki Spralls, the mother of 17-year-old Daian Manns.
1017thepoint.com
WANTED ALLEGED ARMED ROBBER CAUGHT AFTER EIGHT-HOUR STANDOFF
(West Manchester, OH)--Tear gas was used to end an eight-hour standoff Wednesday night that ended with an alleged Wayne County armed robber in custody. Justin Gabbard was determined to be in a home on U.S. 127 near West Manchester. Here’s Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson talking about the standoff, which began at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon: "The information we had from Wayne County is that this subject could be armed and dangerous. He's known to carry a firearm and he's also known to wear body armor, so we took a lot of extra precautions tonight." At around 9:30 Wednesday night, tear gas was deployed and Gabbard was taken into custody. Four roads in the area, including 127, were shut down during the standoff. Gabbard is accused of a committing a Wayne County armed robbery in late August.
WISH-TV
Jury finds 21-year-old guilty of murder of man found shot downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has convicted a 21-year-old Indianapolis man for the murder of a man found under a bridge after being shot with his own weapon and beaten with a hammer during a robbery, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday. Meliton Salazar, 22, died a...
Tear gas helps smoke out Indiana fugitive from home to end standoff, Preble County sheriff says
PREBLE COUNTY — An Indiana fugitive wanted on a robbery charge was found hiding in the attic of a home on U.S. 127 in Lewisburg on Wednesday night to end a standoff that lasted nearly 8 hours, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said. >>’Far from a victimless crime;’ Area...
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
WISH-TV
Arrests made in muscle car theft ring involving an Indiana manufacturing location
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested as a part of a larger investigation into a ring of muscle car thefts across three states. U.S. Marshalls Service in Toledo, Ohio took 21-year-old Devon Barr into custody on Oct.25 after a warrant was issued from Howard Superior Court II for Devon Barr for two counts of Auto Theft and Corrupt Business Influence on July 26. Barr is accused of being part of a group of individuals stealing and reselling Dodge Chargers and other high-performance vehicles with the Scat Pack options across Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man with trauma wounds found dead downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with trauma wounds was found dead Thursday morning along a downtown street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 8 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of East Washington Street. That’s in a commercial area just east of I-70 near the intersection at Southeastern Avenue.
Peru man dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – A Peru man died after being found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, corrections officers found 51-year-old Rick A. Bartel unconscious and unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Corrections and medical staff provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. Bartel was then taken […]
Comments / 0