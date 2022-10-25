ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kin Secures $145 Million in Debt Financing to Fuel Continued Growth

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced the closing of a. committed credit facility. The new facility, which was led by. Runway Growth Capital LLC. (“Runway”) and the. Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (" Avenue Venture Debt Fund. " or...
Studies from Guizhou University Yield New Data on Agricultural Insurance (The Influence of the Peer Effect on Farmers’ Agricultural Insurance Decision: Evidence from the Survey Data of the Karst Region in China): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance

-- Investigators publish new report on agricultural insurance. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Low insurance participation rate and low willingness to insure among farmers have always been major problems in the sustainable development of agricultural insurance in. China. . This paper attempts to...
AMERISAFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, together with "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Reports Outline Crop Insurance Study Results from Babes-Bolyai University (Machine Learning Models for Predicting Romanian Farmers’ Purchase of Crop Insurance): Agriculture – Crop Insurance

-- Investigators publish new report on crop insurance. According to news reporting originating from Cluj Napoca,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Considering the large size of the agricultural sector in. Romania. , increasing the crop insurance adoption rate and identifying the factors that drive adoption can present a...
University of International Business and Economics Reports Findings in Science (Public long-term care insurance scheme and informal care use among community-dwelling older adults in China): Science

-- New research on Science is the subject of a report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The public long-term care insurance (LTCI) scheme has been implemented in a few countries. Although the hypotheses of crowding-out, crowding-in and specialisation can facilitate our understanding of the relationship between LTCI and informal care use, existing studies may suffer from reverse causality.”
Cyber Insurance Market Projected to Hit USD 64.49 Billion at a CAGR of 26.57% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to Market Research Future’s most recent estimate, the global cyber insurance market will reach. by 2030, growing at a rate of 26.57%. (MRFR). Due to the growth of the Internet and the hazards associated with online browsing, a unique coverage product called “cyber insurance” has just been available. It enables organizations to take financial precautions against ransomware, malware, and other threats that might compromise the security of their operations. The paper has examined the COVID-19 epidemic and its fatal repercussions on the sector.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Raffles Insurance Limited

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Raffles’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
AON PLC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS. Aon plc is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, health, and wealth solutions. Through our experience, global reach, and comprehensive analytics, we are better able to help clients meet rapidly changing, increasingly complex, and interconnected challenges. We are committed to accelerating innovation to address unmet and evolving client needs, so that our clients are better informed, better advised, and able to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. Management is focused on strengthening.
EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Consolidated Financial Condition and Results of Operations

You should read the following discussion and analysis in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes thereto included in Item 1 of Part I. Unless otherwise indicated, all references to "we," "us," "our," "the Company," or similar terms refer to EHI, together with its subsidiaries. In this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the Company and its management discuss and make statements based on currently available information regarding their intentions, beliefs, current expectations, and projections of, among other things, the Company's future performance, economic or market conditions, including the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, current levels of inflation, labor market expectations, catastrophic events or geo-political conditions, legislative or regulatory actions or court decisions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, business growth, retention rates, loss costs, claim trends and the impact of key business initiatives, future technologies and planned investments. Certain of these statements may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are often identified by words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "project," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pro forma," "seek," "likely," or "continue," or other comparable terminology and their negatives. The Company and its management caution investors that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Risks and uncertainties are inherent in the Company's future performance. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, those discussed or identified from time to time in the Company's public filings with the.
Study Findings on Socioeconomics Reported by Researchers at Sumy State University (Bibliometric analysis of research of the behavioral and social dimension of the public health system of the world): Economics – Socioeconomics

-- A new study on socioeconomics is now available. According to news reporting originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The paper emphasizes the importance of human health as the most valuable, most important resource at the individual and national level, affecting the country’s socio-economic development and competitiveness. It states that it is necessary for the actors ensuring the public health system to form a new concept for the functioning of the health system, taking into account the current state of public health, the functioning of medical institutions, and the resource support of the healthcare industry.”
Insurance Council Welcomes $800M New South Wales Flood Resilience Package

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) today welcomed the joint announcement by the Federal and New South Wales Governments of an. Resilient Homes Program to make homes in the Northern Rivers more resilient to flood. Today's announcement, in response to the February-March floods that impacted...
Best’s Review: Leading U.S. Auto Insurers and More

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- October’sBest’s Review looks at the. auto insurance industry with Best’s Rankings for:. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
Aegon takes note of equity issuance by a.s.r.

The Hague , October 28, 2022 - Aegon has taken note of the issuance of approximately 10% additional shares that a.s.r. announced on. , as part of its funding in relation to the transaction to combine a.s.r. with Aegon’s Dutch pension, life and non-life insurance, banking, and mortgage origination activities.
(10.2021) Results presentation 3Q 2022

SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV) In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act,. Please find attached the documentation to be presented to investors in upcoming meetings. Ángel. L. Dávila Bermejo General. Counsel. 9M 2022 Results. Analyst & Investor presentation. October 28.
