AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Bank of China Group Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect BOCG Insurance’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well...
(10.2021) Results presentation 3Q 2022
SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV) In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act,. Please find attached the documentation to be presented to investors in upcoming meetings. Ángel. L. Dávila Bermejo General. Counsel. 9M 2022 Results. Analyst & Investor presentation. October 28.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Labuan Reinsurance (L) Ltd
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Labuan Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
AM Best to Participate in ACLI’s Senior Investment Managers Seminar
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM BestSenior Director Michael Porcelli will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Alternative Investment Paradigms through Reinsurance,” during the American Council of Life Insurers’ (ACLI) upcoming Senior Investment Managers Seminar 2022, which will be held on. Nov. 6-9, 2022. , at the. Westin Mission Hills.
Best’s Review: Leading U.S. Auto Insurers and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- October’sBest’s Review looks at the. auto insurance industry with Best’s Rankings for:. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Viewers can access highlights from anAM Best webinar sponsored by. to learn how auto carriers might respond to market trends. , vice president & general manager, auto vertical,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ;. Ryan Hupp. , director, product management,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ; and. John Ittner. , head of...
AON PLC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS. Aon plc is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, health, and wealth solutions. Through our experience, global reach, and comprehensive analytics, we are better able to help clients meet rapidly changing, increasingly complex, and interconnected challenges. We are committed to accelerating innovation to address unmet and evolving client needs, so that our clients are better informed, better advised, and able to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. Management is focused on strengthening.
Kin Secures $145 Million in Debt Financing to Fuel Continued Growth
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced the closing of a. committed credit facility. The new facility, which was led by. Runway Growth Capital LLC. (“Runway”) and the. Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (" Avenue Venture Debt Fund. " or...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Allstate Corporation – ALL
NEW YORK , Oct. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of. (“Allstate” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALL). Such investors are advised to contact. Robert S. Willoughby. at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Allstate...
Aegon takes note of equity issuance by a.s.r.
The Hague , October 28, 2022 - Aegon has taken note of the issuance of approximately 10% additional shares that a.s.r. announced on. , as part of its funding in relation to the transaction to combine a.s.r. with Aegon’s Dutch pension, life and non-life insurance, banking, and mortgage origination activities.
Bermuda Tech Summit Showcases Island’s Innovation and Connects Global Tech Leaders
October 26-28 , which had over 300 delegates (nearly 80 from overseas) including lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail and recreation was estimated at. and supported 115 local jobs. Fiona Beck. , independent director and BDA board member, who led a conversation with SailGP at the Bermuda Tech Summit said,...
Blockchain in Insurance Market Forecast | Present Scenario of Manufacturers By 2031
Blockchain is a digital ledger that can be used to record transactions. It is secure and transparent and has the potential to revolutionize the ins. industry. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain technology is expected to have a major impact on the insurance industry. A recent study by Accenture found that blockchain could help insurers save.
Patent Issued for Maintaining stability of health services entities treating influenza (USPTO 11468996): Cerner Innovation Inc.
Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11468996 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness with a long history of causing human morbidity and mortality. Despite extensive surveillance of seasonal influenza, its economic costs remain difficult to quantify. Although statistical methods have been proposed for estimating the excess hospitalization rate and mortality rate of influenza, few economic studies have attempted to measure the health insurance losses arising from acute-care hospitalizations resulting from influenza.
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on Vietnam’s Non-Life Insurance Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best is maintaining its stable market segment outlook on Vietnam’s non-life insurance segment, citing market growth underpinned by economic tailwinds, regulatory developments expected to help drive growth and climbing domestic interest rates that should benefit investment income. In a new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for using primary and redundant devices for detecting falls (USPTO 11468758): Aetna Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Kurfirst, Dwayne (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11468758, is. Aetna Inc. (. Hartford, Connecticut. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
Reports Outline Crop Insurance Study Results from Babes-Bolyai University (Machine Learning Models for Predicting Romanian Farmers’ Purchase of Crop Insurance): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on crop insurance. According to news reporting originating from Cluj Napoca,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Considering the large size of the agricultural sector in. Romania. , increasing the crop insurance adoption rate and identifying the factors that drive adoption can present a...
University of International Business and Economics Reports Findings in Science (Public long-term care insurance scheme and informal care use among community-dwelling older adults in China): Science
-- New research on Science is the subject of a report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The public long-term care insurance (LTCI) scheme has been implemented in a few countries. Although the hypotheses of crowding-out, crowding-in and specialisation can facilitate our understanding of the relationship between LTCI and informal care use, existing studies may suffer from reverse causality.”
Did the Fed change its mind?
The US stock markets have shown a significant advance in October after a dismal September; this change in direction is due to several factors, but perhaps the most important is that there is speculation that the Federal Reserve is considering slowing down the increase in the benchmark interest rate. Almost all analysts agree that on November 2, the date of the…
Cyber Insurance Market Projected to Hit USD 64.49 Billion at a CAGR of 26.57% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)
According to Market Research Future’s most recent estimate, the global cyber insurance market will reach. by 2030, growing at a rate of 26.57%. (MRFR). Due to the growth of the Internet and the hazards associated with online browsing, a unique coverage product called “cyber insurance” has just been available. It enables organizations to take financial precautions against ransomware, malware, and other threats that might compromise the security of their operations. The paper has examined the COVID-19 epidemic and its fatal repercussions on the sector.
Studies from Guizhou University Yield New Data on Agricultural Insurance (The Influence of the Peer Effect on Farmers’ Agricultural Insurance Decision: Evidence from the Survey Data of the Karst Region in China): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on agricultural insurance. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Low insurance participation rate and low willingness to insure among farmers have always been major problems in the sustainable development of agricultural insurance in. China. . This paper attempts to...
