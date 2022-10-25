Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Won't Rule Out DK Metcalf vs. Giants

The Seattle Seahawks got good news on DK Metcalf following his injury vs. the Chargers, and are not ruling out his return against the Giants.

Seattle Seahawks fans held their collective breath during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers when star wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off of the field with a knee injury.

Fortunately the Seahawks, x-rays came back negative, and Metcalf seems to have avoided any serious damage.

Now, it appears that, if Metcalf has his way, he could be back as soon as this Sunday when the New York Giants come to Lumen Field.

“I don’t know that about when he can get back; I don’t really even have a clue on that one,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “But I know he’s really anxious to try to make his way back. In his mind, he wants to try to practice Wednesday. I don’t even know if that’s even possible. He’s still pretty sore today, but because there’s no immediate process to go to as far as surgery and stuff like that, they’ve got to see how he responds to the treatment and see what happens.”

According to Carroll, while things as of now remain uncertain, the Seahawks will take their time and monitor Metcalf throughout the remainder of the Week, as see how he progresses.

“I don’t know that,” Carroll said. “I’m going to leave it wide open. I know what he wants to do, so I’m going to kind of follow him a little bit on this one. I can’t call it. Give us a couple of days to let it cool down and see what’s going on. He won’t get extensive work on Wednesday, regardless. We’re going got take care of him and make sure we’re doing the right thing, and we’ll just see. Unfortunately, we don’t know.”

