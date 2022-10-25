ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Second arrest made after woman shot, killed in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second arrest has been made after a deadly shooting in West Memphis. Monique Hill, 21, is charged with capital murder, terroristic act and two counts of aggravated assault. He is the second person charged in the death of Christian Hammock. She was found dead in the passenger seat of a car […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Man found in burning car in Millington identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was found dead inside a burning car in Millington last month was identified Wednesday. On September, 29, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews found the victim inside a burning car at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. SCSO said the victim was identified by the […]
MILLINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say

A man was shot near Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue in Orange Mound Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police say he was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened at 2:19pm, according to police. Crime scene tape blocked Ethel Street at Park Avenue. When a FOX13 crew arrived,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police seek woman after man found shot dead in car

UPDATE: Memphis Police said that Laquisha Guy is no longer a person of interest in this case. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police want to question a woman after a man was found dead inside a car in Parkway Village. Police say officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of Churchill […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family hopes new suspect images will help solve Highland Heights homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Startling new images released by the Memphis Police Department show the moments before a man was gunned down outside his home in late August in the Highland Heights area. The video shows 42-year-old Clarence Teal-Beason waving his hands in distress as two large guns are pointed in his direction. According to MPD, Teal-Beason […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman loose after mistaken release from Lauderdale County jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday. Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond. Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars in Panola County after she reportedly assaulted a teacher, according to police. Batesville Police Department says Cyndi Presley is charged with felony simple assault on a teacher. According to the police report, on Monday, Aug. 22, Presley assaulted the teacher...
BATESVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy