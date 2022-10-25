Read full article on original website
Victim in fatal shooting at Memphis apartments was 17 years old, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after gunfire at a southwest Memphis apartment complex. Family members told FOX13 the victim is 17 years old. The shooting happened late Wednesday night in the 2300 block of Pendleton Street. A male victim was located inside an apartment and pronounced dead...
Second arrest made after woman shot, killed in West Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second arrest has been made after a deadly shooting in West Memphis. Monique Hill, 21, is charged with capital murder, terroristic act and two counts of aggravated assault. He is the second person charged in the death of Christian Hammock. She was found dead in the passenger seat of a car […]
Burglar in stolen Infiniti uses sledgehammer to try and break into liquor store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man in a stolen Infiniti used a sledgehammer to try to break into a Memphis liquor store early Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said two black Infinitis pulled up to a liquor store on Getwell around 1:30 a.m. on October...
MPD searching for missing 24-year-old woman| Have you seen her?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old woman who has been missing for three days. According to MPD, Breyanna Warran left a family member’s home after a dispute, and returned to her home located in the 3000 block on Thomas St. MPD said no one has seen or heard from her since.
actionnews5.com
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has released a picture of the man accused of grabbing a nurse as she left work at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital earlier this week. Investigators say the shirtless man repeatedly grabbed the victim as she walked to her car after working at...
Man found in burning car in Millington identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was found dead inside a burning car in Millington last month was identified Wednesday. On September, 29, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews found the victim inside a burning car at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. SCSO said the victim was identified by the […]
Crash in Frayser remains under investigation after SCSO deputy released from hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy is among three people taken to the hospital after an overnight crash in Frayser. The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. at Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue and involved two vehicles, SCSO said. Shelby County Commissioner Charlie Caswell said he’s seen...
Caretaker stole over $105K before elderly woman’s body found, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after the body of a missing elderly woman was found behind a rental property in the Crosstown area. A missing persons report was filed for Rebecca Seay, 83, on Feb. 18 in the 300 block of N. Montgomery, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Man shot in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say
A man was shot near Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue in Orange Mound Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police say he was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened at 2:19pm, according to police. Crime scene tape blocked Ethel Street at Park Avenue. When a FOX13 crew arrived,...
Police seek woman after man found shot dead in car
UPDATE: Memphis Police said that Laquisha Guy is no longer a person of interest in this case. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police want to question a woman after a man was found dead inside a car in Parkway Village. Police say officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of Churchill […]
actionnews5.com
Neighbors shocked by new details in death of missing neighbor found buried in flowerbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have come to light in the death investigation of a Memphis woman from earlier this year following a horrifying discovery in a Crosstown backyard. The body of 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was found buried in a shallow grave beneath her flower bed. The discovery was...
Man critically injured in shooting at Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot early Wednesday morning. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Sycamore View Road, at a Citgo gas station. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said. Police also said that...
Man killed by officers after police chase in Mississippi identified
SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The pursuit was started by the Hernando Police Department and ended in Senatobia. District Attorney Bob Morris said an alert...
$30K in liquor stolen from Memphis store in 6 minutes, owner says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second time in six months, the owner of a local liquor store is out thousands after thieves smashed their way into the store and took off with cases of stolen alcohol. The owner of the Stellar Cellar Wine & Spirits in Cordova told FOX13...
City Watch Alert canceled for 79-year-old man who went missing early Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for a 79-year-old man who they said went missing early Wednesday. About an hour after issuing the alert, MPD investigators said the man had been located. Further details were not released.
Family hopes new suspect images will help solve Highland Heights homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Startling new images released by the Memphis Police Department show the moments before a man was gunned down outside his home in late August in the Highland Heights area. The video shows 42-year-old Clarence Teal-Beason waving his hands in distress as two large guns are pointed in his direction. According to MPD, Teal-Beason […]
Woman loose after mistaken release from Lauderdale County jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday. Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond. Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another […]
actionnews5.com
Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars in Panola County after she reportedly assaulted a teacher, according to police. Batesville Police Department says Cyndi Presley is charged with felony simple assault on a teacher. According to the police report, on Monday, Aug. 22, Presley assaulted the teacher...
Man, woman critically injured in I-240 crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital after a crash on a Memphis interstate Tuesday night, according to Memphis Police. The crash shut down westbound traffic on I-240 near the Millbranch Road exit for about 30 minutes, according to TDOT. One of the...
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
