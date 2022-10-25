Read full article on original website
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
News4Jax.com
VyStar gives local residents free admission to popular attractions in November to show ‘Good is everywhere’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – VyStar is giving back to the community with its “Good is everywhere” celebration, allowing Northeast Florida residents the opportunity to explore some of Jacksonville’s popular attractions for free, courtesy of the credit union. VyStar announced Friday the launch of its “Good is everywhere”...
News4Jax.com
Fire sparked at home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s unclear what caused a house fire Friday night at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park. Clay County Fire Rescue first posted about the fire at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters posted at 9:26 p.m. that it had been brought under control. Multiple...
News4Jax.com
Going to Georgia-Florida game? JSO says follow officers’ lead — not your GPS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bulldogs and Gators fans will be taking over TIAA Bank Field on Saturday for the annual Georgia-Florida rivalry game. Fans are urged to get to the game early Saturday. In fact, the recommendation from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is to arrive five hours before kickoff, which is set for 3:30 p.m. — that means fans should arrive 10:30 a.m.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Closer look at recent facility closures in Florida following St. Johns Youth Academy’s sudden shutdown
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM is taking a closer look at other facilities that have closed in the past couple of years following the abrupt closure of St. Johns Youth Academy on Avenue D in the St. Augustine area. Days after a riot broke out when a...
News4Jax.com
Coast Guard members urge Georgia, Florida fans tailgating by boat to stay safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As more and more people head downtown for the Georgia-Florida game festivities, the city docks in the St. Johns River near TIAA Bank Field are filling up as boaters secure their spots. So many diehard Bulldogs and Gators tailgate on the water, and Coast Guard members...
Florida Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
News4Jax.com
Businesses reap economic gains from Georgia-Florida festivities, game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tens of thousands of Florida Gator and Georgia Bulldog fans from near and far filled the stands of the TIAA Bank Field Saturday afternoon to watch this year’s much anticipated Georgia-Florida matchup, resulting in a major boost for the Jacksonville economy. Football fans started making...
News4Jax.com
Coastal rain spreads north
Cloudy skies with a swath of rain across eastern Putnam, Flagler and southern St. Johns counties. These will continue to slowly lift north toward World Golf Village, St. Augustine and southern Clay counties through noon. Cloudy skies with showers overnight. Scattered showers continue Saturday with most along our coastal counties and south of I-10. Slightly below normal temperatures today and Saturday with warmer temperatures Sunday.
fox35orlando.com
Tropics watch: Disturbance in Atlantic could become next named storm: Will it affect Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic – one of which could become our 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The first is a trough of low pressure over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean. A surface low pressure system is...
News4Jax.com
Nonprofit distributes food on Jacksonville’s Westside on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday. The distribution in partnership with Greater Church of God by Faith will be at 2434 Old Middleburg Rd....
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
News4Jax.com
Vandal targets Murray Hill restaurant on Edgewood Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular Murray Hill restaurant was the target of vandalism early Wednesday morning. The glass door of the Murray Hillbilly vegan restaurant on Edgewood Avenue was busted, but no one entered the building, according to surveillance video. “After looking around, we found a cinderblock nearby and...
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
News4Jax.com
12 children adopted into families during Duval County Courthouse event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Halloween adoption event at the Duval County Courthouse on Friday celebrated 12 children who now have new families. Judge Michael Kalil hosted the event, and with Halloween just around the corner, families were invited to dress in costume. One family said they met their new...
News4Jax.com
Why the forecast for the Georgia-Florida game is a bit tricky
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Fans are gearing up for the annual showdown Saturday at TIAA Bank Field between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators. Weather is top of mind at this event, and the forecast is a bit...tricky. Watching the Wind. The main issue on Saturday will be...
abandonedway.com
Pictures Show Riverside Motel Before it Was Demolished – Yulee, Florida
Riverside motel was an abandoned motel located in Yulee, Nassau County, Florida. It was opened in 1954 and owned by the Knud and Nellie Olfort. Nellie Olfort went missing in 1993 and her husband’s actions thereafter were suspicious due to his unwillingness to help in the search or allow people onto his large property. Knud died in 1997 and the property was given over to Nellie’s sister, Lena Christian.It wasn’t until September 11, 1999, when the Navy was performing diving exercises in the St. Mary’s River when Nellie’s car was found at the bottom, her skeletal remains still strapped to her car seat.
Southwest flight heading to Indianapolis makes emergency landing at Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached is from an unrelated story. A Southwest aircraft headed from Tampa to Indianapolis had to make an emergency landing Tuesday, Dan Landson, a representative for Southwest Airlines confirmed. The aircraft diverted to Jacksonville because of a "potential mechanical issue," Landson said. The flight...
News4Jax.com
Man found fatally shot in street on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his late 20s was found fatally shot in the street Saturday morning on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said. Sgt. Mike Russell said someone who was driving by around 7 a.m. spotted the man lying in the street on Bicentennial Drive, just off Normandy Boulevard.
News4Jax.com
Man fatally shot in Moncrief neighborhood, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has died after being shot Saturday night on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When police arrived at Golfbrook Drive in the Moncrief neighborhood around 7: 30 p.m., they said they found a man in his late teens or early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you are looking for new cool restaurants in Florida, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
