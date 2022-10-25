ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4d ago

And then Josh Kaul has the audacity to put out a campaign add claiming he's doing everything he can to keep citizens safe. What a crock. This entire administration regularly sides with the criminals and felons AGAINST the law abiding citizens of the State. Rarely if ever will you hear a democrat support the victims of these felons and there crimes. Time to VOTE these anti justice anti police out of office and take our cities back. November 8 vote Republican for safety, reason, common sense, objectivity, equality, the neutral rule of law and open scientific inquiry-everything the radical left now stands implacably against.

