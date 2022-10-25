Read full article on original website
Related
Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League free live stream (10/29/22): How to watch, time, channel, betting odds
Chelsea travels to Amex Stadium in Falmer for a key Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion set for a 10 a.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The match will air on USA Network and Universo with live streams available on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), and Sling (half off the first month).
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva LIVE: Stream, latest updates and fight result tonight
Jake Paul stayed unbeaten in his professional boxing venture on Saturday night, outpointing UFC legend Anderson Silva after knocking down the Brazilian in the final round. Paul, 25, was a victor on all three judges’ scorecards after the full eight rounds (77-74, 78-73, 78-73), improving his record to 6-0 (4 knockouts).Prior to the cruiserweight main event in Arizona, the American had knocked out each opponent he had faced, including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in his last fight – 10 months ago. Meanwhile, 47-year-old Silva entered the Desert Diamond Arena with a 3-1 pro boxing record and a points...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0