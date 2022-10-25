Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Washburn County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Oct. 27, 2022
WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Washburn County. Washburn County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com
Man In Custody Following Investigation Into Solicitation Of A Minor
BARRON COUNTY — A 43-year-old man is in custody after authorities received a complaint from a parent of a Cumberland School District student regarding an attempt to solicit their child, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 10/20/2022 the Cumberland Police Department received...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities searching for Wisconsin inmate after no-showing medical appointment
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – The whereabouts of an inmate in northwest Wisconsin are unknown after he was released for a medical appointment, which he never showed up to on Thursday. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was released around 8:30 a.m. for a medical appointment...
drydenwire.com
Standoff With Law Enforcement Results In Criminal Convictions For Ladysmith Man
RUSK COUNTY -- Jacob Shimko, of Ladysmith, WI, has been sentenced on charges filed against him following a June 2022 standoff with Rusk County law enforcement. Shane Shimko was also arrested following the standoff and criminal charges are still pending against him. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid...
drydenwire.com
Stolen Vehicle Investigation That Lead To Seizure Of 276 Grams Of Meth Results In Felony Convictions
POLK COUNTY – An investigation into a stolen vehicle led to the seizure of 276 grams of Methamphetamine and the arrest of Samantha Leuthard and Jacob McPheeters. Leuthard and McPheeters each received criminal convictions out of the incident, with Leuthard recently receiving her sentence from the Court. DrydenWire Insider.
drydenwire.com
Discovery Of Fentanyl During Traffic Stop Results In Felony Conviction For Hayward Man
SAWYER COUNTY -- The discovery and seizure of several grams of Fentanyl during a Sawyer County traffic stop in June 2022 has resulted in a felony conviction for Douglas Kagigebi, of Hayward, WI. Justina Blackdeer, also from Hayward, WI, was also arrested during that traffic stop, and criminal charges are still pending against her.
drydenwire.com
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Seek’s Public’s Help Locating Huber Walk Away
RUSK COUNTY -- The Rusk Sherrif’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an inmate that left for an appointment this morning but didn’t show up for the appointment and is now missing, according to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Press...
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Man For Incident Involving Knife
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Justin Curtis for an August 2022 incident during which he caused a disturbance while in possession of a knife and also caused damage to a residence. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Former Stone Lake Man On Amended Charge In Hemp Theft Case
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has accepted a plea from Logan Melton, formerly of Stone Lake, WI, to an amended charge in a case that was filed after he allegedly stole hemp plants from a Washburn County hemp farm. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire...
WEAU-TV 13
Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been over two weeks since two teenagers died in a rollover crash in Barron County. 15-year-old Winter Brouillard was one of the teenagers who died in the crash. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and lost control of the vehicle.
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
Seriously? Some Jerk Dumped A Mobile Home In The Ditch In Douglas County
My friend Linda told me about a mess that happened in Douglas County. Apparently, someone dumped a mobile home in the ditch near Maple, Wisconsin last week. Seriously, it was an entire mobile home that was complete junk. It was dumped in a deep ditch just off the road at...
drydenwire.com
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Oct. 28, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to November. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
wwisradio.com
One of the Last Few “Dry Towns” in Wisconsin to Vote on Alcohol Laws
(Town of Stanfold, WI) — Voters in one Barron County township are being asked to decide if they want to go wet. The Town of Stanfold is asking voters whether they want to allow for alcohol to be sold inside the town’s limits. Stanfold is one of the few remaining dry towns in Wisconsin. The owners of a local orchard, Licks Orchard, Music, and Gifts, want to open a tasting room for their wine. Some neighbors don’t want to allow for alcohol sales because they don’t want to see more traffic. The wet question is advisory only, which means town leaders will have to vote on any changes regardless of what voters have to say.
drydenwire.com
Polk County Receives Final FEMA Check After Massive 2019 Storm Cleanup
BALSAM LAKE, WI -- Polk County has deposited the last Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant check covering the County’s expenses for the July 18, 2019 blowdown storm. This check covers the administrative costs incurred by county staff during the three-year cleanup process, bringing the total value of the grant to over $915,000.
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced For Stealing Dog From Humane Society Of Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Mark Higgins for breaking into the Humane Society of Barron County, stealing a dog, and causing damage to the facility. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in, you will see...
WDIO-TV
A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County
A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
38 Guests Can Spend The Night In This Wisconsin Cabin and it’s For Sale
Can this really be called a 'cabin'? It's huge! This 'cabin' that's for sale in Birchwood, Wisconsin is listed for $3,800,000 and sleeps almost 40 people. That's crazy!. It's a beautiful lake home (I can't call it a cabin anymore) with tons of acres that are yours if you own the property. But man, do you even know enough people to fill the place? 38 people are able to sleep here. Let's check out some pictures and gawk at the insane size of the place.
How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?
The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
