(Town of Stanfold, WI) — Voters in one Barron County township are being asked to decide if they want to go wet. The Town of Stanfold is asking voters whether they want to allow for alcohol to be sold inside the town’s limits. Stanfold is one of the few remaining dry towns in Wisconsin. The owners of a local orchard, Licks Orchard, Music, and Gifts, want to open a tasting room for their wine. Some neighbors don’t want to allow for alcohol sales because they don’t want to see more traffic. The wet question is advisory only, which means town leaders will have to vote on any changes regardless of what voters have to say.

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO