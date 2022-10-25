ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn County, WI

Washburn County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Oct. 27, 2022

WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Washburn County.
Man In Custody Following Investigation Into Solicitation Of A Minor

BARRON COUNTY — A 43-year-old man is in custody after authorities received a complaint from a parent of a Cumberland School District student regarding an attempt to solicit their child, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 10/20/2022 the Cumberland Police Department received...
Court Sentences Man For Incident Involving Knife

BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Justin Curtis for an August 2022 incident during which he caused a disturbance while in possession of a knife and also caused damage to a residence.
Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been over two weeks since two teenagers died in a rollover crash in Barron County. 15-year-old Winter Brouillard was one of the teenagers who died in the crash. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and lost control of the vehicle.
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Oct. 28, 2022

This week's updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to November. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
One of the Last Few “Dry Towns” in Wisconsin to Vote on Alcohol Laws

(Town of Stanfold, WI) — Voters in one Barron County township are being asked to decide if they want to go wet. The Town of Stanfold is asking voters whether they want to allow for alcohol to be sold inside the town’s limits. Stanfold is one of the few remaining dry towns in Wisconsin. The owners of a local orchard, Licks Orchard, Music, and Gifts, want to open a tasting room for their wine. Some neighbors don’t want to allow for alcohol sales because they don’t want to see more traffic. The wet question is advisory only, which means town leaders will have to vote on any changes regardless of what voters have to say.
Polk County Receives Final FEMA Check After Massive 2019 Storm Cleanup

BALSAM LAKE, WI -- Polk County has deposited the last Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant check covering the County’s expenses for the July 18, 2019 blowdown storm. This check covers the administrative costs incurred by county staff during the three-year cleanup process, bringing the total value of the grant to over $915,000.
A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County

A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
38 Guests Can Spend The Night In This Wisconsin Cabin and it’s For Sale

Can this really be called a 'cabin'? It's huge! This 'cabin' that's for sale in Birchwood, Wisconsin is listed for $3,800,000 and sleeps almost 40 people. That's crazy!. It's a beautiful lake home (I can't call it a cabin anymore) with tons of acres that are yours if you own the property. But man, do you even know enough people to fill the place? 38 people are able to sleep here. Let's check out some pictures and gawk at the insane size of the place.
How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?

The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
