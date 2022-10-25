Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Norfolk man convicted of killing 2-year-old girl maintains innocence, calls death a horrible accident
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man convicted of killing a 2-year-old girl is maintaining his innocence. A judge planned on sentencing John Hardee on Friday for the death of Harley Williams in 2018. But that's now pushed back because Hardee wanted a new lawyer. Hardee spoke with 13News Now...
13newsnow.com
Jury acquits Norfolk police officer who shot man to death
Hoyt faced charges for the death of Kelvin White, whom he shot to death while off-duty in January 2020. Neither side of the courtroom disputes that Hoyt killed White.
Sheriff's deputies in Newport News prevent distraught man from harming himself
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man who may have been distraught after being sentenced on drug charges was prevented from possibly harming himself thanks to the quick action of two Newport News Sheriff's Office deputies. According to a spokesperson, this incident unfolded Friday morning on the third floor of...
Man arrested following armed robbery on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. to a business in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
WAVY News 10
Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead back in August at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has now been charged with murder. The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had requested the upgraded second-degree murder charge for Leandra Andrade after the medical examiner recently classified her daughter’s death as a homicide. The exact cause of death has not been shared at this time.
VBPD search for missing 61-year-old woman
Police say 61-year-old Zaira Valiente was last seen leaving her home in Virginia Beach in a white 2015 Toyota Prius with California tag 7LTF150. Valiente's family says she stated that she was going to Orlando, FL.
WAVY News 10
16-year-old student had knife at Suffolk school, police say
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old student was found with a knife at Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program Suffolk Center on Thursday, police say. Officers responded just after 10 a.m. to the school on E. Washington Street after being alerted by school administrators about a reported weapon on campus. The...
13newsnow.com
Hampton police identify man killed in hit-and-run
Someone called 911 after they found 60-year-old Bobby Sylvester Whitaker laying in the road, seriously hurt. He'd been hit by a car that fled the scene.
1 of 3 suspects found guilty of shooting, killing Chesapeake delivery driver
A guilty verdict has been handed down in the 2019 murder of a pizza delivery driver in Chesapeake. Stephanie Brainerd, 29, was shot and killed at the Marina Point Apartment Complex.
SECEP student taken into custody for bringing a weapon to campus
Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program Suffolk Center student taken into custody for having a weapon on campus
Man dies from late night hit-and-run in Hampton
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating after a man died following a hit-and-run Thursday night. Police said around 11:17 p.m. officers responded to a call of a “man down” in the Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Avenue area. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a man laying on the road. The preliminary […]
Man arrested after verbal argument turns into fatal shooting in Hampton
A man has been arrested after police say a verbal argument turned into a fatal shooting in Hampton over the weekend.
13newsnow.com
Police investigate car break-ins at NSU
Students at Norfolk State University are calling it a growing problem. They're tired of car break-ins on campus!
Local activist calling for change after multiple fights break out at Norfolk high school
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A series of fights outside a Norfolk high school has parents on edge and community leaders are stressing that something needs to change. In the last week, several videos have circulated on social media showing a large group of Norview High School students assaulting one student. One fight started on school […]
Man arrested after shooting injures woman on Knotts Point Ln in Suffolk
According to police, the call for the incident came in around 3:30 a.m.The woman sustained non life-threatening injuries.
Norfolk man acquitted in deadly domestic shooting on Kingsway Road
After approximately two hours of deliberations, a jury found 37-year-old Julius Allen Herring not guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Owners of Legacy Lounge get surveillance video from August quadruple shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, Warren Salvodon and Alex Stokes walked into Norfolk Circuit Court hoping for a favorable judge's ruling and walked out with a key element in their fight to re-open their still-shuttered Legacy Restaurant & Lounge. A judge ordered the Norfolk Police Department to give Legacy's...
Woman dropped off at Suffolk hospital with gunshot wound
SUFFOLK, Va. — A woman was shot in front of a child in Suffolk overnight. According to the Suffolk Police Dept., a 25-year-old woman was dropped off at a Suffolk hospital with a gunshot wound just after 3:30 a.m. Detectives determined the shooting happened in the 110 block of...
Student charged with gun at Granby High School in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A Granby High School student is charged for having a gun on school property Wednesday. According to the Norfolk Police Department, a school resource officer responded to a report that a student had a weapon at the school around 11:30 a.m. Authorities found a gun in...
Suspect who led police on pursuit takes stand against other suspect in murder trial of Chesapeake delivery driver
Prosecutors of the commonwealth rested their case on day two of the trial for one of the suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Chesapeake delivery driver.
