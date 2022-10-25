ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead back in August at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has now been charged with murder. The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had requested the upgraded second-degree murder charge for Leandra Andrade after the medical examiner recently classified her daughter’s death as a homicide. The exact cause of death has not been shared at this time.
WAVY News 10

16-year-old student had knife at Suffolk school, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old student was found with a knife at Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program Suffolk Center on Thursday, police say. Officers responded just after 10 a.m. to the school on E. Washington Street after being alerted by school administrators about a reported weapon on campus. The...
WAVY News 10

Man dies from late night hit-and-run in Hampton

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating after a man died following a hit-and-run Thursday night. Police said around 11:17 p.m. officers responded to a call of a “man down” in the Oakcrest Drive and E. Pembroke Avenue area. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a man laying on the road. The preliminary […]
