Read full article on original website
Related
drydenwire.com
Barron County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Oct. 27, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Barron County. Barron County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
Minnesota man sues Ramsey County Sheriff's Office in mistaken identity case
A Minnesota man has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Ramsey County and its sheriff's office, accusing deputies of using excessive force and violating his civil rights during a 2020 mistaken identity incident. Michael Torrey-White, 67, and his attorney Paul Bosman allege that four officers named in the lawsuit...
seehafernews.com
Charges Filed in Chippewa County Chase, Crash Case
There are charges in Chippewa County for last month’s high-speed chase that ended with a crash. Prosecutors yesterday filed endangering safety and hit-and-run charges against 20-year-old Chad Myszka. He was arrested in September in Marathon County after a chase that stretched from Marathon County into Chippewa County. He’s due...
drydenwire.com
Stolen Vehicle Investigation That Lead To Seizure Of 276 Grams Of Meth Results In Felony Convictions
POLK COUNTY – An investigation into a stolen vehicle led to the seizure of 276 grams of Methamphetamine and the arrest of Samantha Leuthard and Jacob McPheeters. Leuthard and McPheeters each received criminal convictions out of the incident, with Leuthard recently receiving her sentence from the Court. DrydenWire Insider.
wiproud.com
Homicide charges filed for two men after man dies in western Wisconsin shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire Police Department has provided an update about its investigation into a homicide that took place on September 17 that left one man dead. According to a release, charges have been filed against two men for their alleged involvement in the incident...
drydenwire.com
Man In Custody Following Investigation Into Solicitation Of A Minor
BARRON COUNTY — A 43-year-old man is in custody after authorities received a complaint from a parent of a Cumberland School District student regarding an attempt to solicit their child, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 10/20/2022 the Cumberland Police Department received...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities searching for Wisconsin inmate after no-showing medical appointment
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – The whereabouts of an inmate in northwest Wisconsin are unknown after he was released for a medical appointment, which he never showed up to on Thursday. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was released around 8:30 a.m. for a medical appointment...
drydenwire.com
Standoff With Law Enforcement Results In Criminal Convictions For Ladysmith Man
RUSK COUNTY -- Jacob Shimko, of Ladysmith, WI, has been sentenced on charges filed against him following a June 2022 standoff with Rusk County law enforcement. Shane Shimko was also arrested following the standoff and criminal charges are still pending against him. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid...
Eau Claire men charged with intentional homicide
EAU CLAIRE (WKBT)- Two men in Eau Claire now face charges of intentional homicide. Eau Claire County Court has charged Xavier Thompson and Michael Purnell with one count each of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to a September homicide that took place between Bergen and Bellevue Avenues. The court has filed additional charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and discharging...
Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
drydenwire.com
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Seek’s Public’s Help Locating Huber Walk Away
RUSK COUNTY -- The Rusk Sherrif’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an inmate that left for an appointment this morning but didn’t show up for the appointment and is now missing, according to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Press...
cwbradio.com
Cadott Woman Allegedly Involved in Death of Eau Claire Man Appears in Court
A Cadott woman allegedly involved in the death of an Eau Claire man appeared in Eau Claire County Court on Monday. According to court records, a passerby spotted a dead body in the ditch on the E. 11000 block of Mallard Road in the town of Clear Creek. The body was identified as 46-year-old Eddie Banks. Authorities stated Banks was murdered over $500 in drug money. Three people were allegedly involved in the murder including Kristina Keppert.
Watch: Destructive drunk-driving crash caught on video in Wisconsin
A disastrous drunk-driving crash was captured on surveillance camera in Eau Claire, Wisconsin this past weekend. Police said the driver's preliminary breath test results was .242 — over three times the legal limit — after he crashed into two vehicles at about 9:20 a.m. Saturday. The incident happened...
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Man For Incident Involving Knife
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Justin Curtis for an August 2022 incident during which he caused a disturbance while in possession of a knife and also caused damage to a residence. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
seehafernews.com
Six Months Since Lily Peters Murder
It’s been six months since Lily Peters was murdered. Yesterday was the six-month anniversary of her death in Chippewa Falls. She was 10 years old, and the 14-year-old suspect in her death is still waiting for trial. He’s not due back in court until next August. Altoona state...
WEAU-TV 13
Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been over two weeks since two teenagers died in a rollover crash in Barron County. 15-year-old Winter Brouillard was one of the teenagers who died in the crash. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and lost control of the vehicle.
Petition: Roseville teen 'went crazy', attacked family with baseball bat
Investigators continued processing a crime scene at a home in the 1100 block of Ryan Ave. W in Roseville, Minn. more than seven hours after the alleged killing and attack on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Prosecutors in Ramsey County filed a...
wnmufm.org
UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP
BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
drydenwire.com
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Oct. 28, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to November. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
'Heavy' police response in Champlin was for missing child search
Champlin Police Department issued a statement explaining a "heavy police response" in the city at the weekend, explaining it was searching for a missing child. The police department posted on its social media pages Sunday, saying it was doing so "in the interest of public information, and to quell any rumors" after local residents witnessed the large response on Saturday night.
Comments / 0