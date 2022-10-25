Read full article on original website
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
Top Buys by Directors: Finley's $259.8K Bet on UNP
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $259.8K by Teresa Finley, Director at Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP).
3 Top-Ranked Small Caps With Big Growth
Many investors enjoy parking cash in small-cap stocks (under $1 billion market-cap), and for an easy-to-understand reason – we all dream of getting in early on the next big thing. Still, there is a lot of negative sentiment surrounding the stocks. Why?. Small-cap stocks are typically seen as more...
Wall Street surges to sharply higher close ahead of Fed week
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A robust, broad-based rally sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Friday as encouraging economic data and a sunnier earnings outlook fueled investor risk appetite ahead of next week's much-anticipated two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.
Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Friday with investors digesting a slew of earnings updates and the latest batch of economic data. Consumer staples, consumer discretionary, industrials, technology and financials shares are among the notable gainers. Materials, communications and energy stocks are weak. Healthcare stocks are mixed.
What to Expect From American International's (AIG) Q3 Earnings?
American International Group, Inc. AIG is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading global insurance organization’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% due to reduced alternative investment income. This was partially offset by higher net realized gains on the Fortitude Refunds withheld embedded derivative and solid underwriting results within the General Insurance segment.
Why Betterware de Mexico Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ: BWMX) were falling today after the Mexican e-commerce company posted disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report, with organic sales falling sharply in the quarter. As a result, the stock was down 11.7% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. So what. The company, which sells...
Should You Really Buy Teladoc Right Now?
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has delivered plenty of news that's been difficult for investors to digest. The telemedicine company reported two billion-dollar non-cash goodwill impairment charges earlier in the year. And the company saw slowdowns in the time it generally takes to sign on new clients. As a result, the company's shares tumbled 70% from the start of the year through earlier this week.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Idacorp, Citizens Financial Group and Marketaxess Holdings
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/1/22, Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA), Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), and Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Idacorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 11/30/22, Citizens Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 11/16/22, and Marketaxess Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 11/16/22. As a percentage of IDA's recent stock price of $102.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Idacorp Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when IDA shares open for trading on 11/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for CFG to open 1.04% lower in price and for MKTX to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.
Why Alibaba, KE Holdings, and RLX Technology Fell Today
Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), real estate digital transaction platform KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE), and electronic vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were falling today, down 4.6%, 8.8%, and 8.9%, respectively, as of 12:55 p.m. ET. These companies didnt reportany material news, although earlier this week Alibaba...
President Biden's Cannabis Scheduling Review: Investing Takeaways
President Biden's decision to initiate a cannabis scheduling review -- which will be conducted jointly by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- lit a fire underneath pot stocks in early October. Once investors had a chance to digest this groundbreaking news, however, most pot equities quickly reversed course.
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
BGSF vs. VVI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Business - Services stocks are likely familiar with BGSF (BGSF) and Viad (VVI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
Why Shares of NatWest Group Are Falling Today
Shares of NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG), the parent company of the Royal Bank of Scotland, traded close to 8.7% down in the final hour of trading today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. NatWest reported net income of about $217 million...
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DEF
The Invesco Defensive Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 136,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of DEF were up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Gilead Sciences,...
